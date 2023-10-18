Readers Say
Here are the best places to eat gluten-free in Greater Boston
Readers named 75 restaurants, bakeries, and cafes.
A gluten-free pasta dish at Capo Restaurant.
Photo courtesy of John Blanding
When you’re on a gluten-free diet, it can be hard to find places to eat that will meet your needs. Gluten is a protein found in foods like wheat, barley, and rye, and for people with
celiac disease, wheat allergies, gluten ataxia, or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, they may experience some dining restrictions. According to the Mayo Clinic, there have been claims that for people without a diagnosed gluten-based medical condition, a gluten-free diet can result in “improved health, weight loss, and increased energy,” but there is not much evidence supporting that these benefits exist.
If you’re looking to dine out at a restaurant with gluten-free menu options, we asked our
readers on Instagram where to go for the best dishes around Greater Boston. They recommended 75 restaurants, which we’ve rounded up in a list below. We’ve also created a map, so that you can find a destination near you. The below restaurants all offer gluten-free dishes on their menus. If you have a strong food allergy or other specific dietary concern, we recommend checking with the individual restaurant.
Readers recommend 75 spots to eat gluten-free in Greater Boston:
110 Grill, 170 Forbes Rd., Braintree (multiple locations)
730 Tavern, Kitchen, & Patio, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Abby Park Restaurant, 550 Adams St., Milton
Alma Nove, 22 Shipyard Dr., Hingham
Anoush’ella, 35 W Newton St., Boston (multiple locations)
Bartaco, 25 Thomson Pl., Boston (multiple locations)
Bencotto, 361 Hanover St., Boston
Benevento’s, 111 Salem St., Boston
Bianca, 47 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill
Blue Nile Restaurant, 389 Centre St., Jamaica Plain
Bostonia Public House, 131 State St., Boston
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails, 47 Beacon St., Framingham
Burton’s Grill & Bar, 30 Worcester Rd., Framingham (multiple locations)
Capo Restaurant, 443 W Broadway, South Boston
Carolicious, Aeronaut Brewing Company, 14 Tyler St., Somerville (multiple locations)
Ciao Restaurant & Bar, 41 Sutton St., Lynn
Coppa, 253 Shawmut Ave., Boston
Crave, 199 Rantoul St., Beverly (multiple locations)
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 75 Arlington St., Boston (multiple locations)
Dosa-N-Curry, 447 Somerville Ave., Somerville
Earls Kitchen + Bar, 698 Assembly Row #102, Somerville (multiple locations)
Faccia A Faccia, 278 Newbury St., Boston
Flour Bakery + Cafe, 30 Dalton St., Boston (multiple locations)
Gibbet Hill Grill, 61 Lowell Rd., Groton
Grainmaker, 91 Summer St., Boston (multiple locations)
Gufo, 660 Cambridge St., Cambridge
Haley Jane’s, 100 High St., Boston
Himalayan Kitchen, 40 Bow St., Somerville
Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar, 110 Dorchester St., Boston
Jennifer Lee’s Bakery, 100 Hanover St., Boston (multiple locations)
Johnny Pomodoro, 297 Main St., Charlestown
Kane’s Donuts, 120 Lincoln Ave., Saugus (multiple locations)
La Famiglia Giorgio’s Restaurant, 112 Salem St., Boston
Legal Sea Foods, 558 Washington St., Boston (multiple locations)
Life Alive, 431 Boylston St., Boston (multiple locations)
Little Donkey, 505 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Livite, 1644 Beacon St., Brookline
Love Art Sushi, 1 Haviland St., Boston (multiple locations)
Luke’s Lobster, 290 Washington St., Boston (multiple locations)
Lulu Green, 246 W Broadway, Boston
MIDA, 65 Lewis St., East Boston (multiple locations)
Mike and Patty’s, 388 Centre St., Jamaica Plain (multiple locations)
Modern Pastry Shop, 257 Hanover St., Boston (multiple locations)
Mr. Crepe, 51 Davis Square, Somerville
Myers + Chang, 1145 Washington St., Boston
Naco Taco, 297 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge (multiple locations)
Nebo Cucina & Enoteca, 520 Atlantic Ave., Boston
Not Your Average Joe’s, 4C Wayside Rd., Burlington (multiple locations)
Novara Restaurant, 556 Adams St., Milton
Ocean Prime, 140 Seaport Blvd., Boston (multiple locations)
Olga’s Kafe, 206 W Broadway, Boston
Otto Pizza, 888 Commonwealth Ave., Boston (multiple locations)
Pearl and Lime, 1440 Hancock St., Quincy
Picco, 513 Tremont St., Boston
Pressed Cafe, 105 Huntington Ave., Boston (multiple locations)
Prima Boston Italian Steakhouse, 10 City Square, Boston
Red Heat Tavern, 152 Great Rd., Bedford (multiple locations)
Rosa Mexicano, 155 Seaport Blvd., Boston (multiple locations)
Salty Days Fish Co., 85 South Main St., Cohasset
Silver Dove Afternoon Tea, 24 Tremont St., Boston
Sugar and Spice Thai Restaurant, 1933 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Tavern in the Square, 161 Brighton Ave., Boston (multiple locations)
Tempo Bistro, 474 Moody St., Waltham
The Capital Burger, 159 Newbury St., Boston (multiple locations)
The Capital Grille, 900 Boylston St., Boston (multiple locations)
The Elephant Walk, 1415 Washington St., Boston
The Fat Cat, 1495 Hancock St., Quincy
Thinking Cup, 165 Tremont St., Boston (multiple locations)
Tosca, 14 North St., Hingham
Treat Cupcake Bar, 1450 Highland Ave., Needham
Twist Bakery & Cafe, 30 Milliston Rd., Millis (multiple locations)
Veggie Crust, 445 Somerville Ave., Somerville (multiple locations)
Vine Bar, 135 Front St., Scituate
Violette Bakers, 1786 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., Essex
