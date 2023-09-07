Readers Say Here are the best places to eat and drink near Fenway Park You'll want to visit one of these spots when you're near the stadium. Loretta's Last Call near Fenway Park seats a full house. Globe Staff/Jessica Rinaldi

There’s always excitement to be found at Fenway Park. Throughout the year, sports fans are able to catch baseball, football, hockey, and other games at the stadium. Meanwhile, star studded rosters of musicians perform live at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall, drawing crowds of fans. With all of this activity, you might want a break from the action, and our readers have found several restaurants and bars that you can visit before, in between, or after the entertainment.

We asked readers for their favorite places to eat and drink near Fenway Park, and they named 13 destinations. From spots serving tacos and margaritas to wood grilled pizzas, our readers found the best eateries in the area. Reader Matt B. from Brighton told us about how he enjoys stopping by Time Out Market Boston.

“Time Out Market is ideal before a Red Sox game because it appeals to everyone in your group,” he said. “Since everyone can enjoy different restaurants under one roof, no compromis[e] is necessary. The seating is first come first serve and generally turns over quickly. I’ve never had a hard time finding a place to sit, eat, and enjoy their craft beer and fun cocktails.”

Below, find our guide to restaurants and bars near Fenway Park. Last December, we asked readers the same question, and we’ve updated our guide with a new set of recommendations. Scroll down to see every spot that readers named in response to our most recent call-out, as well as a map.

Readers recommend restaurants and bars near Fenway Park:

Order one of Bennett’s famous cheesesteaks the next time you’re in the Fenway. The sandwich comes with shaved sirloin steak, melted American cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. You can also choose from a variety of subs — hot or cold — and for true indulgence, you’ll want to settle down with their lobster grilled cheese. Multiple locations

This tavern has been pouring beers and serving up American style cuisine since 1998. On the menu, you’ll find quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches, and the White Trash Poutine Tots Plate, which comes with a warning: they’re addictive. To drink, try an IPA from Fiddlehead or a crisp cider from Hudson North. 50 Dalton St., Boston

Just steps from Fenway Park, you’ll find The Bullpen. Sip on one of their specialty cocktails, like the Lansdowne Lemonade, made with Jim Beam peach bourbon, or the Monster Margarita, featuring 1800 coconut tequila. Reader Fran from Melrose said, “This is a hidden gem… once you are inside, it’s a great atmosphere: plenty of seating, TVs, and Red Sox memorabilia.” 19-20 Jersey St., Boston

When you’re looking for a pint of beer, visit Cornwall’s, a British-style pub. At this relaxed neighborhood haunt, you can enjoy a dish like the bangers and mash, a shepherd’s pie, or fish and chips. While you’re visiting, play a game of pool or dive into their collection of board games with a group of friends. 644 Beacon St., Boston

Growing out of what the Boston Globe called a “Southie party spot,” Loco recently opened its second location in the Fenway. Order tacos with a variety of fillings, from the curry cauliflower to the Baja fish. Loaded wings and street corn grace the menu, while you can also enjoy raw bar items. To drink, they offer a variety of margaritas and cocktails like the espresso martini. Multiple locations

You’ll hear live country music and dig into dishes like the chicken and waffles or Cajun fried shrimp at this Southern inspired restaurant. Reader Sophia R. from Boston said, “I love their fried chicken, and they have live music several times a week. Plus, they have a Back Door Donuts Pop Up in the back window that is open late night when concerts and games get out.” 1 Lansdowne St., Boston

This stylish wine bar is dedicated to bringing guests small-production, natural, and female-produced beverages, according to their website. Reader James M. from the Fenway said, “The small bite plates that the chef makes are delicious. The wines are unique, and the informative staff know their wines.” Bonus: Nathálie hosts live music on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. 186 Brookline Ave., Boston

You can’t go wrong with Regina Pizzeria, which Boston.com readers voted as serving the best slices in Greater Boston. While the original location is in the North End, the Fenway spot is a worthy destination, as well. You can enjoy classic flavors like the Margherita or the Giambotta, a specialty for meat lovers, while reader John from the Fenway said that he orders a “large pepperoni. And a few beers. Great place to grab a pizza and beers.” Multiple locations

If you’re craving authentic Thai food, visit Rod Thai Family Taste. To begin, order an appetizer, like the chicken satay or the fried pork gyoza. You’ll be able to feast upon dishes like the crispy pad Thai, panang curry, and tamarind duck. For dessert, try the fried banana with honey, and wash it all down with a glass of Thai iced tea. 94 Peterborough St., Boston

From this pizza chain, you can explore a host of options, from the sweet chili chicken pies to the mushroom Florentine. You have the option of crafting your own pizza, if you choose to, and soft drinks are available. Reader Eliot from Brookline told us that “Sal’s Pizza is awesome!” Multiple locations

Whether you’re hungry for a lobster roll from Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood, or if you’d rather enjoy a scoop of gelato from Table Caffe, Time Out Market Boston brings an expansive dining scene to the Fenway. Reader Chelsey V. from Tewksbury said the food hall offers “sushi, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, cocktails, and wine. I love the selection, atmosphere, drinks, and fun events. The location is perfect, and there’s something for everyone!” Time Out Market has multiple locations

This eatery is known for its wood-fired pizzas and cold beers. Their pies include their popular Kitchen Sink, the chicken Caesar, and the prosciutto and fig. Reader Jen K. from Milton said, “Woody’s is the ideal place to grab [food] before a game or concert. The menu has something for everyone. They have amazing wood grilled pizzas, friendly owners, [and] great food all around.” 58 Hemenway St., Boston

Head over to Yard House, and be prepared to experience what their website calls “globally inspired flavors,” brought to American dishes. You’ll be able to dine on Korean BBQ cheesesteak, sesame shrimp noodles, and Maui pineapple chicken. Cocktails include the Smoked Pink Dragon, a margarita made with dragon fruit agave, and the Lavender Drop, a martini. Multiple locations