Readers Say Here are the best places to get ice cream in Somerville and Cambridge Nearly 500 readers shared their favorite spots. The chocolate truffle birthday cake ice cream at Honeycomb Creamery. Photo courtesy of Mim on Roseway Photography

You probably already know that Somerville and Cambridge have some truly creative places to dine and drink, and when it comes to ice cream, they’ve carved out a niche. If you’re craving ice cream tacos, cones rimmed with marshmallow fluff, or exotic flavors like cannoli, these cities have you covered.

We asked readers for their favorite ice cream spots in Somerville and Cambridge, and nearly 500 people responded, naming 11 shops. Their top pick was Honeycomb Creamery on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, who had been voted in fourth place in our reader-recommended guide last year. We spoke with Honeycomb’s owner and founder Kristen Rummel who said that they make their ice cream from scratch, using milk and cream from a farm in Hadley.

“We’re actually one of the only independent ice cream shops in Greater Boston that makes our own ice cream base. So we have a lot of control over the ingredients that go into the ice cream,” Rummel said. “We use a French custard style ice cream. It’s a little bit different in that sense. [It’s] very rich in taste. It has a lot of egg yolks and heavy cream.”

Below, find our complete guide to ice cream in Somerville and Cambridge. We’ve put together a map so that you can find a shop nearby, and we’ve also included a list of every spot that readers recommended. Browse the results below, and see if there’s somewhere you might want to visit.

Where to find ice cream spots in Somerville and Cambridge in 2023, according to readers:

A 🏆 means that this shop was among the top 5 in 2022 and 2023.

In Harvard Square, you’ll recognize Lizzy’s Ice Cream from the giant cow sculpture sitting atop the shop’s awning. The Waltham location was opened in 1995 by Nick Pappas, and was joined by the Cambridge spot in 2006, currently owned by Phil Rizzuto. Since the shops’ inceptions, they’ve been conjuring exciting flavors, from the Colombian Fudge Avalanche, coffee ice cream with fudge and walnuts, to the Charles River Crunch, dark chocolate with almond toffee nuggets. In the summer, popular ice creams tend to be fruit flavored, like the orange pineapple and black raspberry, according to Rizzuto. Root beer floats sell well, as do traditional frappes. An anonymous reader told us that their personal favorites are “mint Oreo, ginger, lemon frozen yogurt.”

Lizzy’s Ice Cream took 6% of the vote.

Multiple locations

This Inman Square shop has been around since 1983, and owner Ray Ford described its aesthetic as “warm and worn,” a humble and intimate space that has kept its exposed brick walls and wooden counters. They’re known for traditional flavors, as well as some unique ones. The Gina’s Mocha Explosion uses a base that is a chocolate and coffee blend, featuring chunks of Oreos and chocolate chips. Try the burnt sugar, which has the taste of the crunchy top of a crème brûlée. You’ll also enjoy flavors like green tea and fresh mint, a seasonal specialty. In the recent past, they’ve served rose petal ice cream, made with fresh, organic petals. Reader Shane C. from Newburyport said, “The ice cream is fantastic, but I also love Christina’s because I used to live in Inman Square, and it’s just a wonderful neighborhood.”

Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream took 9% of the vote.

1255 Cambridge St., Cambridge

An upside down cone of ice cream from Toscanini’s. – Photo courtesy of Toscanini’s

Scooping out sophisticated, gourmet flavors, Toscanini’s is a fixture in Cambridge, with locations in Central Square and Kendall Square. The menu changes regularly, but some of their fanciful offerings are always there. Customers love the bestselling B3, a rich and creamy ice cream made with brownies, brown butter, and brown sugar. They also come back for the Kulfi, which uses a cardamom base and has additions of pistachios and almonds. According to co-founder and co-owner Gus Rancatore, some of their most creative flavors have been the coconut pandan and the malted chocolate Milo Godzilla. Ice cream runs in the Rancatore family — Toscanini’s was opened by Gus Rancatore and Kurt Jaenicke in 1981, and Rancatore’s brother Joe founded Rancatore’s Ice Cream and Yogurt in 1985. Reader Nan from the Seaport said, “Tiramisu! Fresh peach [flavors are rotating]! Love Gus and how he’s made ice cream his dream and passion. Always trying and experimenting with ingredients and ideas, and open sometimes to ideas. Fun place to meet people too.”

Toscanini’s took 18% of the vote.

Multiple locations

Two cones from J.P. Licks. – Photo courtesy of J.P. Licks

It’s no surprise that J.P. Licks is a reader favorite — they claimed the first place title in our guide to ice cream in Greater Boston. In Somerville and Cambridge, there are three locations: you’ll find them in Harvard Square, Assembly Row, and Davis Square. District manager Tom Army said that each spot is different and caters to the customer bases that they serve. For example, the Harvard Square shop reaches many college students but also tourists, who come in for standard flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. The Davis Square parlor sees some students from Tufts University but also many regular residents who have families with dietary restrictions. Popular dairy free ice cream offerings include the black raspberry, and hard frozen yogurts, such as the mint chip. Army said that the Assembly Row spot sells more vanilla than anything else. Reader Cat C. from Dedham said, “I always order peanut butter cookies ‘n’ cream with Fruity Pebbles [a topping not regularly available]! Understandable prices, amazing staff, and great quality ice cream!”

J.P. Licks took 26.5% of the vote.

Multiple locations

If you’re looking for truly imaginative flavors when it comes to ice cream, visit Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge. After appearing at farmers’ markets for a year, owner and founder Kristen Rummel opened her brick-and-mortar shop in 2016. While some flavors change every month, you’ll currently find offerings like the sweet corn and blackberry jam, honey lavender, chocolate truffle birthday cake, and vegan flavors like Thai tea and horchata. When you walk into the shop, you’ll smell the aroma of waffle cones and the mix-ins and toppings they make in house. Even the “magic shell,” prepared from Taza chocolate and coconut oil, is made from scratch. On Taco Tuesdays, the shop introduces a new ice cream taco that they offer for two weeks — the upcoming menu offering is caramel corn. Rummel said that she was drawn to ice cream because of the freedom that it gives her to create. “Ice cream [is] a blank canvas for you to do whatever you want with,” she said. “And it’s a little bit of a science. You can’t just add a bunch of alcohol or sugar. You have to figure that out, a little bit. But for the most part, you can do anything with it.”

Reader Madeline from Somerville said, “Honeycomb Creamery in Somerville makes top-notch, perfectly textured ice cream. Seasonal flavors are creative and always delicious ([sweet corn and black raspberry] ice cream!). As a home ice cream-maker, I’m constantly inspired. Plus, they have options for everyone, gluten and dairy-free included. And on Tuesdays, they offer their take on the Choco Taco (RIP). Honeycomb is a true local gem, with friendly staff and a welcoming space.”

Honeycomb Creamery took 27% of the vote.

1702 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Honorable Mentions 🏅

New City Microcreamery: Last year’s first place winner is known for the smooth texture of its ice cream, which is made through a liquid nitrogen process. Enjoy flavors from their tap list like the Nëwtellaroché, made with a chocolate hazelnut base, tres leches, and s’mores. Multiple locations

Readers say: “This is the smoothest ice cream ever! And I love their fun rotating flavor list!” —Isabella, Cambridge

Gracie’s Ice Cream: You’ve heard about their cones rimmed with toasted marshmallow fluff, and maybe it’s time you tried one yourself. Head to Gracie’s flagship location in Somerville, and order one of their popular flavors, like the black raspberry chip and chocolate marshmallow. Multiple locations

Readers say: “Honestly good, creamy ice cream and great service.” —Anonymous

Here’s the complete list of reader recommended ice cream shops in Somerville and Cambridge: