Readers Say These are the best places to get pancakes in Greater Boston Readers named 18 destinations. A breakfast spread from Deluxe Town Diner in Watertown. Globe Staff/Joanne Rathe

On a weekend morning in the fall, maybe you find yourself seated at a comfortable breakfast spot, digging into a stack of warm pancakes, fresh off the griddle. It’s a wholesome meal that might remind you of home, and while you drizzle a cup of maple syrup over the dish, served with a dollop of whipped butter, you’re sure to feel at peace. Whether you enjoy yours thick and fluffy or thin and crispy, there are so many restaurants in Greater Boston that offer a plate of flapjacks that will make your day.

September 26 marks National Pancake Day, and you may want to find a place where you can celebrate. We asked readers where they go for the best pancakes, and they named 18 destinations across Greater Boston. A popular pick was Deluxe Town Diner in Watertown, where they offer the menu item in a variety of different flavors. Reader Arnold S. from Cambridge told us what he finds special about their pancakes.

“It’s a neighborhood joint and a working diner with [Blue Plate Specials] and [bottomless coffee],” he said. “The food is generally good, but the pancakes are excellent! Blueberry [and] buttermilk, corn cakes, all of them.”

Below, read our roundup readers’ favorite restaurants serving pancakes. We’ve included a map so that you can find a destination near you.

Readers recommend the best pancakes in Greater Boston:

When you’re in Somerville, you’ll want to stop by this joint, whose pancake offerings include the strawberry, chocolate chip and banana, and chocolate chip and coconut. Arik B. from Somerville told us they’re “everything you’d want in a stack of pancakes — the size of dinner plates, fluffy, light brown, and served with whipped cream and maple syrup. Best bang for your buck too!”

708 Broadway, Somerville

This cozy, local restaurant in Cambridge offers a mixture of Middle Eastern and American cooking. When it comes to their pancakes — and yes, they do have baklava — Kevin from Cambridge told us they have “great fluffy pancakes. Cozy spot, family business, and they treat you like family too!”

9 Brookline St., Cambridge

A modern, casual cafe in Cambridge, Cafe Luna serves a weekend brunch where their lemon ricotta pancakes are the star, said reader Alda C. from Winchester. She said that “the lightness of the batter, the ricotta flavor, and the lemon zest combine for a unique pancake. It’s their signature dish. I hate to put anything on them and mask the flavor. I am not a big fan of typical pancakes. Cafe Luna’s pancakes are the only pancakes I will eat.”

612 Main St., Cambridge

When you’re craving pancakes and you’re in the Downtown Crossing area, think of heading to Deli One. Joseph K. from South Boston said they serve “large and delicious pancakes” and have a “friendly atmosphere, with customers from all around the world. Wonderful discussions with fellow customers! The owner and staff are helpful and jovial! A marvelous experience…”

85 Arch St., Boston

At this classic Watertown spot, you can order pancakes in a variety of flavors, from the sweet potato and pecan ones to the blue cornmeal. Douglas B. from North Billerica said, “Their Deluxe Sour Cream Flapjacks are to die for, especially when you add bananas, blueberries, etc.! And the rest of their griddle offerings are great too!”

627 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown

Indulge in Boston cream pancakes at one of the multiple branches of this restaurant, though reader Meghan recommended the Malden spot. She gave us another tip: “Donut Villa’s blueberry lemon and ricotta pancakes are divine. They’re so fluffy, light, flavorful, and delectably indulgent. The brightness of the lemon paired with the fresh ricotta and sweet blueberries makes for a truly mouthwatering breakfast experience.”

Multiple locations

The International House of Pancakes has a complete menu of pancakes to choose from. Think the Mexican tres leches pancakes or the cupcake pancakes, filled with rainbow sprinkles. Their World Famous Pancake Combo also comes with eggs, hickory-smoked bacon strips or pork sausage, and golden hash browns.

Multiple locations

A casual eatery, In a Pickle Restaurant has a list of creative pancakes to choose from. Try the Paradise Cakes, where signature pancakes are filled with sweet coconut, chocolate chips, and banana. The Reese’s Pancakes are filled with peanut butter cups and topped with whipped cream. Thomas from Everett told us, “They have an amazing variety of pancakes with cookies, candies, coconut, [and] bananas. They are so fluffy and good!”

265 Moody St., Waltham

For breakfast, enjoy the Native Cranberry Pancakes, Wild Blueberry Pancakes, or the Choco Chip Pancakes, coming with bacon, ham, sausages, or two eggs, for an extra cost. Wash your meal down with a glass of fresh squeezed orange juice or fresh squeezed lemonade. Theo N. from Somerville said that their pancakes are “Very light. Does not even need syrup.”

805 Main St., Waltham

You’ll find that this homey diner in Braintree indeed serves two dozen different kinds of flapjacks. You’ll discover a menu featuring the raspberry coffee cake, Fluffernutter, butterscotch, white chocolate macadamia, and more. Sam from Holbrook said, “If I go out, Kristin’s has very unique pancakes of all types. I love the Boston cream pancakes; plus, the corned beef hash is awesome too.”

349 Washington St., Braintree

A trip to Framingham might bring you to the historic Lloyd’s Diner, which was manufactured by the Worcester Lunch Car Company in 1942, opened as Whit’s Diner in Orange, and eventually welcomed guests in its current location in 1991. The pancakes there are quite satisfying, according to Tom M. from Framingham, who called them “large and awesome.”

184 Fountain St., Framingham

The chain makes golden brown hotcakes served with a side of butter and sweet maple flavored Hotcake syrup. Ronald from Brighton said that McDonald’s pancakes are “always the best.”

Multiple locations

Get a bite to eat at this classic, local diner. While their omelets, muffins, and bagels are great to feast on, Cheryl F. from Norwood told us what she loves about the restaurant: “They have the best blueberry pancakes. So [many] flavors, and loaded with blueberries!”

164 Nahatan St., Norwood

Blending together “American, Middle Eastern and other international flavors,” Sound Bites Cafe is known for its breakfast and brunch. Order the pumpkin pancakes, the triple berry, or the Kara’s Corn Cakes, which are cornbread cakes topped with strawberries, pecans, and ricotta.

704 Broadway Ball Square, Somerville

Pumpkin pancakes are on the menu at Stephanie’s Village Pancake House, and just in time for fall. This family-run breakfast spot is housed in a 17th century historical Rowley house, and the ambiance inside is warm and inviting.

26 Main St., Rowley

Serving American comfort food in Beacon Hill and South Boston, The Paramount is something of an institution. Try their buttermilk pancakes, served with powdered sugar and whipped butter, and add on Vermont maple syrup.

Multiple locations

Visit Victoria’s Diner and try their famous, traditional pancakes. You can order them with add ons, such as strawberries, blueberries, bananas, or Oreo cookies. An anonymous reader told us, “The pancakes are fluffy and heavenly. This diner is a dream. I’d eat there every day if I could.”

1024 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

At this Newton staple, you can sit down to a plate of pancakes with toppings such as Nutella, fresh apple cinnamon, vanilla ice cream, and fresh berries. Sarah from Newtonville said they have “just the best pancakes going — whether you get a stack of plain or the lemon ricotta or chocolate chip. Kind service [and] down to earth atmosphere.”

719 Washington St., Newton