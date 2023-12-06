Readers Say Here are the best restaurants and bars in Jamaica Plain The reader favorite is an Italian-inspired restaurant on Centre Street. Lumache, mushrooms, roasted garlic and creme fraiche at Tonino. Globe Staff/Erin Clark

If you live in or regularly visit Jamaica Plain, you know that it’s a place with a unique community. The Boston neighborhood, located just between Roxbury and Brookline, is culturally diverse and has been called “a longtime haven for artists, musicians and the queer community,” according to a WBUR article. In addition, Hyde Square’s Latin Quarter Cultural District maintains a Latinx presence, populated by “Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban and Central and South American” residents, WBUR also states. JP is home to an eclectic mix of independently-owned shops and restaurants, and if you’re looking for somewhere to eat or drink there, it won’t be hard to find a quality spot.

We asked readers for their favorite restaurants and bars in JP, and they recommended 14 destinations. Most of the places that they named were located on Centre Street. The most popular was Tonino, an Italian-inspired eatery that opened last year. Co-owner and general manager Claire Makley told us what she thinks makes JP such a special neighborhood.

“The residents of JP are very proud and super loyal to the small businesses [that are based there],” she said. She added, “It’s a close knit community of individuals who really want to help each other out. There’s this collective idea that the boat rises with the tide.”

Below, find a ranking of the top three bars and restaurants, a full reader-recommended list, as well as an interactive map.

Readers share the best restaurants and bars in Jamaica Plain:

Enjoy a cocktail at The Haven. – Photo courtesy of Kali Duggins

The Boston Globe called The Haven “a beloved Scottish restaurant and pub,” a place where you can sip on a whiskey from the Highlands, while enjoying the haggis. They also offer a brunch menu, from which you can order smoked fish cakes, French toast with toffee sauce, or a breakfast sandwich. If you’re craving a cocktail, think of ordering the Penicillin, made with single malt, ginger honey, and lemon, or the Sunset Song, mango-infused Scotch on the rocks. Reader Nicole S. from Quincy said, “The staff are so wonderful and accommodating. The atmosphere is cozy, and it’s great for dates, drinks with friends, or watching soccer. They have so many events, like whiskey tastings, music, and holiday menus. The owner Jason is great and makes all the guests feel at home. Ask for a recommendation for a dram of scotch — you won’t be disappointed.”

The Haven earned 13% of the vote.

284 Amory St., Jamaica Plain

Baby back ribs from Vee Vee. – Photos by Justin Kelleher,, courtesy of Vee Vee

Seasonal American cuisine is on the menu at Vee Vee. At the cozy spot, which the Globe said has a “mellow, welcoming vibe,” you’ll find a variety of creative dishes. Let’s start with the appetizers currently being offered: try the potato croquettes, made with Manchego cheese and a spicy salsa roja, or the baby back ribs, coming with hot pepper marmalade. Their selection of entrees includes the roasted halibut and an herb-marinated chicken, served with ricotta gnocchi, lemon, and farm veggies. Peter from Jamaica Plain said, “Vee Vee is the perfect neighborhood restaurant. Dan, the bartender, knows all the regulars. They almost always have Trillium on tap, which you don’t see in a lot of restaurants. They have some of the best ribs in Boston, in my humble opinion. The chef’s technique in a lot of the rotating dishes really shows. In the summer, they have a nice patio.”

Vee Vee earned 13% of the vote.

763 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Diners at Tonino. – Globe Staff/Erin Clark

This Italian-inspired restaurant debuted in October of last year and strives to bring guests a comforting, playful experience, according to co-owner and general manager Claire Makley. Co-owner and chef Luke Fetbroth said that the inspiration behind the eatery was largely from a trip that he and Makley took to Italy in 2019. In Naples, they found a family-owned and operated restaurant that used simple ingredients to make their cuisine, and the two hoped to emulate that approach in the creation of Tonino. “The feel of the restaurant [and its service] is as if you were entering a friend’s house for a dinner party, greeted graciously with warm hospitality,” Makley said.

On the menu, popular dishes include the taleggio cappelletti, handmade pasta filled with a taleggio cream, featuring a butter sauce and aged balsamic vinegar drizzled on top. Visitors also enjoy ordering the fennel salad, served with caciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, and citrus vinaigrette. The pizzas, which come with toppings like pepperoni and hot honey, as well as eggplant and ricotta, are a hit with customers. Tonino offers cocktails such as the Mi-To, composed of Campari, Giulio Cocchi Storico Vermouth di Torino, and orange, and the House Spritz, made with Aperitivo Cappelletti, yuzu sake, prosecco, and soda water.

Reader John from Jamaica Plain said, “Everything from their pizza to their pastas — amazing. They will even pair your order with a fantastic sake, which seems weird, at first, but totally works. I’m not a big tiramisu person, but will order it at Tonino every time.”

Tonino took 16% of the vote.

669A Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Honorable Mentions 🏅

JP Seafood Cafe: Order from the list of House Specialty Maki, or try yaki soba noodles, as well as pan-seared mahi mahi fillet at this spot specializing in Japanese cuisine. You’ll enjoy the “elegant sushi boats,” as well as selections of sake to sip on. 730 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Readers say: “When I lived in JP and Roslindale, this was my go-to restaurant. Like, multiple times a week, if I could. The food, both Japanese and Korean dishes, are the best anywhere. The owner is the best fish buyer and unfailingly serves up fresh sushi dishes. The bento box lunches are a great value, the chirashi is delicious, and during the cooler months, the Ok-Dol Bibimbop served in a piping hot stone pot is my comfort food. Even when I visit from California now, the staff remembers me and my daughter. It’s like a little home away from home. I miss it every day, and whenever we visit, we go several times.” —Jennifer W., California

Brendan Behan Pub: This laid back Irish bar offers beers such as Guinness and Wormtown, but you can ask for a hot toddy or Moscow Mule, as well. Brendan Behan’s offers a limited snack menu of potato chips and tortilla chips with salsa to accompany your drink. 378 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Readers say: “Cozy and warm, and quaint and cool, the whole place is like a Friday night singalong in bar form. They truly and unfortunately don’t make them like this anymore.” —Phil, Jamaica Plain

