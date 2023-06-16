Readers Say This is the best rooftop bar in Greater Boston, according to readers Nearly 100 readers recommended 17 rooftop bars across Greater Boston. Colonnade Hotel rooftop.

Whether grabbing drinks with friends is a weekly tradition or a plan made on a whim, you can elevate the experience this summer with spectacular views from a rooftop bar. As long as you’re not afraid of heights, Greater Boston has rooftop bars with views of the skyline that you can’t get from the ground.

Summer weather is already begging you to get outdoors — why not spend your night out in the sky? Boston.com recently asked readers for the best rooftop bars in Greater Boston, and we received nearly 100 responses recommending 17 rooftop bars. Overall, readers agreed that the best rooftop bars were the ones that had the best views. Three bars stood out as the most recommended, with the RTP at the Colonnade Hotel taking the no. 1 spot, receiving almost 50% of the reader vote.

Below, we’ve compiled a reader-recommended guide to the top three rooftop bars in Greater Boston, what drink to order when you go, and a full list and map of reader-recommended rooftop bars.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Top 3 reader-recommended rooftop bars in Greater Boston

Receiving nearly 11% of reader votes, Six West ranked third and received high praise from readers. Located in South Boston atop the Cambria Boston Hotel, this rooftop bar offers an unbeatable view of the city which you can enjoy while sipping one of their specialty cocktails.

“The ambience is unrivaled and the staff is exceptional. You can tell whoever manages knows the industry well. The view is incredible and you never have to worry about service meeting your expectations! Six West checks all of the boxes that you want for the perfect night out,” said Amanda from South Boston.

Reader-recommended drink: Mai Tai

6 W Broadway, Boston

Placing second on our reader-recommended list is Lookout Rooftop and Bar which received almost 12% of the vote. Located in the Seaport district at the Envoy Hotel, this bar offers a view from one of Boston’s most prominent neighborhoods and the harbor. Lounge on cushioned seats surrounded by potted greenery and take in the sights over a glass of your favorite drink.

“[T]he drinks are expensive, but in terms of view, this is the best in Boston,” said Luke M. from Boston.

“They have an amazing staff, a great drink and food menu, and they are very clean,” another Boston.com reader said.

Reader-recommended drink: Gin and tonic

70 Sleeper St., Boston

RTP at The Colonnade Hotel received just under 50% of reader votes, and it’s no wonder — readers have nothing but good things to say about the Back Bay spot.

Nestled by the Prudential building, RTP has one rooftop perk that readers can’t stop raving about: a pool accessible to the public. Fish out your swim suit, pull on a cover-up, and head over to the rooftop pool for a dip in the water and some drinks. Escape to this oasis of relaxation among a breathtaking environment.

“There’s just no place like the RTP at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston. Spending summer days lounging by the water taking in the breathtaking views, chatting with the friendly servers as you sip on their famous summer blues cocktail, and taking a dip in the refreshing water once things start heating up, it’s the perfect place to get away from it all. Or rather, above it all,” said reader Zakary P. from the South End.

“The Colonnade staff create such a welcoming and fun environment for guests. On a hot day the frozen drinks by the pool is just perfect. Also the food is amazing,” said Boston.com reader Sam.

Reader-recommended drink: Summer blues

120 Huntington Ave., Boston

The best rooftop bars in Greater Boston, according to readers: