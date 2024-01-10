Readers Say This is the best ski resort in Vermont, according to Boston.com readers "Best snow, best terrain, best team, best vibe, best community, best everything—hands down." The top of the Flyer Express Quad at Jay Peak. Brian Irwin For The Boston Globe

Ski season is upon us, so we asked Boston.com readers to name the best ski resort in Vermont, a top ski destination in the country and world.

Hundreds of readers responded to our poll, sharing the resorts they love most in the Green Mountain State and Jay Peak Resort came out on top with 100 votes.

Killington Ski Resort ranked No. 2 with 92 votes and Sugarbush Resort ranked No. 3 with 64 votes.

Boston.com readers voted on 13 resorts featured in a ranked list by PeakRankings, which bills itself as the ultimate guide for picking the best mountain for your ski vacation (Killington ranked No. 1 on that list).

Jay Peak was named among the best ski resorts in the U.S. by Ski magazine and one of the most affordable ski areas in North America by HomeToGo. Boston.com readers named Jay Peak’s Green Mountain Flyer Quad, nicknamed “The Freezer,” the coldest chairlift in the region.

What's the best ski resort in Vermont? Killington 20% 93 Stowe 13% 58 Jay Peak 22% 101 Sugarbush 14% 64 Stratton 4% 20 Smugglers' Notch 3% 16 Pico 2% 9 Okemo 6% 26 Mount Snow 3% 16 Mad River Glen 5% 24 Bromley 1% 6 Bolton Valley 1% 5 Magic Mountain 1% 5 Other 3% 16

Why skiers and riders love Jay Peak

“Jay Peak has it all!! If you know the ‘Jay Cloud’ then you know how much snow we can get! After a nice cool day on the slopes you can relax in the water park!! I highly recommend Jay Peak!” — Amy L. from Berkshire, Vermont

“More snow than any other mountain on the east coast!” — Mike P. from Boston

“Best snow, best terrain, best team, best vibe, best community, best everything—hands down. Plus you can eat the best miso in the world out of an antique tram car. Why would you want to go anywhere else?” — Charlie C. from Montgomery, Vermont

“Jay Peak has the best tree skiing in Vermont. It also gets more snow and has lots of on mountain après-ski options for the whole family.” — Skimomma from Weston

“Self contained, full service resort with skiing for every ability, and the best place to learn glade skiing in the northeast. Jay usually has the best snow in New England too — when no one else has snow, Jay will. And the slope side Miso Hungry ramen shop is worth the trip alone.” — Shawn from Topsfield

“While other resorts continue to become more expensive and more exclusive, Jay Peak offers the vintage, laid-back ski culture that has all but disappeared in the East Coast” — Michael P. from Savin Hill.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.