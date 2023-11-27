Readers Say These are the best store-bought eggnog brands, according to readers Sip on one of these drinks at your next holiday party. Serve your guests a glass of eggnog this winter. Photo via Freepik, Tatiana Goskova

It’s official — the holiday season has started. As we head into December, you may be getting together with friends and family to celebrate, gathering over plates of sugar cookies and the sound of cheerful songs. If you’re hosting, you’ll want to make sure that you serve the right bites and drinks, down to a bottle of your favorite eggnog. A glass of the creamy beverage, garnished with a cinnamon stick, completes your party.

We asked readers where they get the best store-bought eggnog, and they recommended 16 kinds, ranging from quarts made by New England dairies and cartons you could buy at your local Stop & Shop. The most popular, by far, was Hood Golden Eggnog. Johnny D. from Gloucester said that the drink is “holiday magic in a glass. Just add whiskey and nutmeg.”

Below, find a roundup of the eggnog brands that readers recommended. We’ve included the stores where you can pick them up, along with readers’ remarks on what makes them special. If you’re looking for an idea of what to serve this holiday season, scroll down.

Where to get it: Market Basket (multiple locations)

Readers say: “This is a nice light eggnog with the right spice flavoring and a pleasant mouth feel. But I cite it here with an asterisk: I have tried every vegan eggnog I’ve seen (I am not a vegan) because I simply cannot justify consuming double the calories and fats of ‘real’ eggnog… Hence, I opt for the no egg/cream version. But I do like my eggnog with a healthy splash of rum, and the vegan varieties just don’t match up… the real thing plays WAY better with rum. I know what I’m missing, and I’ve made my peace with it (sort of).” —Scope, Roxbury

Where to get it: Whole Foods (multiple locations)

Readers say: “It is smooth, without being too sweet. With a hint of spice, it is what I consider the perfect eggnog! Go to Whole Foods to buy it; you won’t be disappointed. Cheers!” —Carol, Brookline

Where to get it: Fruit Center Marketplace (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Fresh, fresh, fresh.” —Lisa S., Milton

Where to get it: Walmart (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Garelick is thick, smooth, and creamy. I used to prefer Hood, but it has gotten too sweet and thin over the past few years.” —Anonymous

Where to get it: Whole Foods (multiple locations)

Readers say: “I’m very picky on eggnog, and this is my favorite! It’s thick and creamy and [has] perfect holiday flavor.” —Rachel, Braintree

Where to get it: Stop & Shop (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Unlike the nutmeg overload of most mass-produced eggnog, Hood has a creamy, slightly eggy taste, with just a touch of spices.” —Matt W., Hyde Park

Where to get it: Trucchi’s Supermarkets (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Flavor.” —Anonymous

Where to get it: Hornstra Farms (multiple locations)

Readers say: “It is quite creamy and has clear notes of nutmeg. I think the very fresh cream from the dairy herd 100 yards from the store makes a difference!” —Martha L. Boston

Where to get it: Costco (multiple locations)

Readers say: “It tastes exactly how eggnog is supposed to taste — no fancy frills, just creamy deliciousness. And the best part is the low price!” —Sarah, Chatham

Where to get it: Mac’s Maple (259 River Rd., Plainfield, New Hampshire)

Readers say: “Extra thick and very creamy. It doesn’t have a bitter aftertaste like typical grocery store brands (that seem to try and make the eggnog taste like you added whiskey but without the alcohol). Best shaken with ice and a shot of Fireball (or Cabin Fever whiskey). Christmas in a glass…” —SJY, Downtown Boston

Where to get it: Total Wine & More (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Been drinking Old New England for years. It has that special something that makes those family Yankee swap parties tolerable. Only after a couple of cups of that magic concoction can I take home another novelty coffee mug from Aunt Cheryl without airing grievances like it was a Festivus party.” —Jason, Lexington

Where to get it: Whole Foods (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Tastes like homemade. No off aftertastes. Nice mouthfeel.” —Inge F., Brookline

Where to get it: Richardson’s Farm (multiple locations)

Readers say: “Skip the grocery stores and get to Richardson’s. It’s simply the best. Thick, tasty, and holds up well when alcohol is introduced.” —Eddie, Brookline

Where to get it: Shaw Farm (204 New Boston Rd., Dracut)

Where to get it: Star Market (multiple locations)

Where to get it: Walmart (multiple locations)

Readers say: “It’s thick and creamy, very tasty. It’s like drinking a milkshake!” —Clifford M., Florida