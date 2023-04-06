Readers Say This is the best Taylor Swift album and song, according to readers More than 100 readers shared their favorite album, song, and concert memories. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of her 'Eras' tour in Arizona. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, known for her ability to capture the feelings of romance and heartbreak through music, is coming to Gillette Stadium in May, and fans are excited to see the star perform live. “The Eras Tour,” which kicked off in Arizona in March, is meant to bring audience members through a journey across the years of her life as an artist. Known for hits such as “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” and “Anti-Hero,” Swift has had a prolific career.

We asked readers for their favorite Taylor Swift song and album, and over 100 people responded. They voted for “1989,” her first official pop album, as a top pick. “1989” was first released in 2014 by Big Machine Records and fans have wondered if a new re-recording of it may come out soon. Taylor Swift won three Grammys for “1989” in 2016 for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. Meanwhile, “All Too Well,” which has a 10-minute version and was turned into a short film, was Boston.com readers’ favorite song. The ballad paints a picture of a past relationship, speculated to having been with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Readers also shared some of their memories of attending Swifts’ concerts. For the shows at Gillette Stadium, many fans had difficulty scoring tickets, particularly because of a Ticketmaster fiasco, and they have described why they are unable to attend this spring. One reader, named O.G. Swiftie, described how they will be traveling out of state to see Swift instead.

“We couldn’t get tickets in pre-sale or Capital One, though we tried for about eight hours combined,” they said. “Gillette tickets are some of the highest in the country, so we found cheap floor tickets in Seattle and are making a weekend of it.”

Below, see readers’ reflections on what seeing Swift in concert means to them.

What it‘s like to see Taylor Swift live in concert, according to readers

“I first saw Taylor in 2009 at TD Garden, as part of the ‘Fearless’ tour. She opened for Keith Urban that night, and it was her only appearance in the building. There, a gentleman in the front row gifted her a rose, much to the delight of all those in the building. I became smitten—and hell bent on never being in the balcony again for Taylor. I missed the ‘Fearless’ tour in 2010 when [Justin] Bieber opened, but saw her again for the famed ‘rain show’ at Gillette in 2011, part of the ‘Speak Now’ tour. By ‘Red,’ I was in the pit, the literal front row. Ditto for ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation.’ Obviously I threw down considerable cash to see her in Foxborough. There’s nobody else like her in live music today.” —Jake D., Boston

“44-year old mom of three who LOVES Taylor. Have been to all her concerts with my daughter, and now my daughter will be graduating in May from college, and we’re going again together! Not many artists out there that a mother/daughter duo have grown up listening to, and [to] be able to go to all of her shows together is priceless. Memories to last a lifetime.” —Jenna, South Shore

“At 40 years old, I’m what they call an ‘elder Swiftie,’ but I have no shame in that title! I’m beyond excited to be attending my first Taylor Swift show and to be bringing my seven year old daughter who has been singing Taylor songs since she learned to talk! Taylor’s music has always had the innate ability to help bring me through whatever stage of life I’m in. Her lyrics tell a story that everyone can relate to in their own way. I can only hope that Taylor’s music will take my daughter through good times and bad as it has done for me. I can’t wait to dance the night away on night one at Gillette and make amazing memories with my daughter, while singing every single word of every song.” —Erin, Pembroke

“My daughters and I are huge fans and the ‘Reputation’ tour was my older daughter’s first concert. We live in Germany now and are waiting for the European tour…Will do anything to get tickets when she comes.” —Jeff

“We have gone as a family to every Gillette Stadium Taylor Swift concert since the ‘Fearless’ tour. ‘1989’ is my favorite album because it was at this time that my daughter, who is a huge fan, received a box of Swift-mas gifts followed up by an invite for our family to visit Taylor at her house! The four of us spent Valentine’s Day with her in her New York home, and she made us lunch, we baked pink cookies, snuggled her cats, and she played ‘Wildest Dreams’ on the piano for us, which is why it is our family’s favorite song! Taylor Swift is the kindest, most thoughtful and giving person, and she created a memory for my daughter and our family that we will never forget. So excited for the ‘Eras’ tour at Gillette!” —Karen, Boston

“I’ve been to every single Taylor Swift tour and have seen her 14 times total. I flew to Glendale to see the opening shows of the ‘Eras’ tour—they were amazing! I’m so excited to see her all three nights at Gillette!” —Lejla H., Cambridge