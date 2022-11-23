Readers Say Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Sligo Pub in Davis Square, Somerville. Photo courtesy of Sligo Pub

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.

If this sounds like you, you might be looking to a local pub for a drink and good conversation with your neighborhood bartender. We asked readers for their favorite townie bar — the reliable, no-frills place where people have been going for years. We received over 80 responses from readers about the best spots, with Sligo Pub in Somerville earning the majority, or 6%, of the vote.

Below, find the townie bars you can visit, when you need a moment to pause and catch your breath this Thanksgiving weekend.

In Jamaica Plain, you’ll find Galway House, an Irish watering hole that has been around since the 1960s. At this spot, you can grab a cold glass of beer, while enjoying pizza, pasta, or something from the grill. Tim, a reader from JP said, “Upon entering, you feel like you have stepped back in time. The place is no way near updated; it’s decorated with local memorabilia and Christmas decorations suspended from the ceiling year-round, but it’s still comfortable and welcoming. There is the standard collection of old school locals (the cop, the local business people, the old couples) mixed in with the new neighborhood inhabitants, and everyone is welcoming. The old school patrons are not territorial and are always up for striking up a conversation while sitting at the bar.” Galway House took 4% of the vote.

710 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Locals of Norwood enjoy this casual spot, where you can order draft Guinness or a can of hard cider from what readers called the “friendly bartenders.” Enjoy a drink while browsing their extensive menu, which features poutine, crispy fish and chips, tacos, and a variety of burgers. Other house specialties include the chicken parmigiana, the mac and cheese, and the jambalaya, made with shrimp, mussels, chorizo, and more. Coach, a reader from Norwood, said that it is “great bumping into the same parents who coach all the games Saturday mornings at Lewis’ Saturday night. Nestled in the middle of Norwood Center, it has a great bar side for the old timers, restaurant side for families. In addition, the art work is a phenomenal throwback to an earlier era.” Lewis’ earned 5% of the vote.

92 Central St., Norwood

Visit Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk, and you won’t be disappointed. One reader called the spot a place “where everybody knows your name,” while another said that beers are “strong and cheap,” best accompanied by a beef stew that is “exactly what you want to keep the chill away.” Eagle Brook’s own hand-crafted ales include the Dog’s Breath Bitter, the Paint Pony Pale Ale, and the Imagine New England IPA. Dan from Franklin said, “It’s just a timeless, simple place with great food and even better bartenders. Marci and Jimmy are amazing and have been bartending there for a long time and know everyone who comes in—and usually their families too! It’s a place where you can easily pass a couple hours with a plate of chicken wings, a cold beer, and some solid conversation.” Eagle Brook also took 5% of the vote.

258 Dedham St., Norfolk

Anyone who is a native to Somerville knows Sligo Pub, the bar that has been serving the Davis Square neighborhood for over 75 years. The townie pub, which garnered 6% of the vote, attracts locals seeking out draft or bottled beer in a laid-back, family-run environment.

If you’re looking for a Sam Adams, instead of a complicated cocktail, don’t wait to take a seat at the bar. Boston.com recently reported that a four-story building project will displace the pub among other businesses, likely leading to the permanent closure of the neighborhood haunt.

Reader Stu S. from Somerville said, “At Sligo, there’s a dedicated local following of people on a first-name basis, who all know what a regular’s favorite drink is when they buy them a round. The bartenders and door folk greet you with warm sarcasm when you show up, and they tease you about the last time you were there. The true salt of the earth hangs out there; you won’t see road workers drinking with lawyers. Sligo is the epitomic definition of ‘dive bar,’ and it may be going away with recent development plans for Davis Square. … Sligo is a local treasure for Somerville—and for all of metro Boston—and it will be a sad day when the wrecking ball shows up. I plan on being the last one thrown out.”

237 Elm St., Somerville

Honorable mentions🏅

These six bars tied for fifth place and deserved a notable mention.

Buddy’s Union Villa: (190 Washington St., North Easton) “This is where the blue collar workers and Stonehill college students hang, also Stoughton residents. Great food, too, with outside seating.” -Bob L., Stoughton

Corrib Pub & Restaurant: (2030 Centre St., West Roxbury) “This is a classic townie bar. Everyone in Westie goes here for any occasion. Many a nights, people stumble out of there at 2 a.m. or run in for lunch and even for after funeral gatherings, with the drinks pouring for an Irish funeral. You can never walk into the Corrib and not run into someone you know.” -Steve C., West Roxbury

Darcy’s Village Pub: (97 Willard St. #1203, Quincy) “Because it’s awesome.” -Jimmy, Quincy

O’Hara’s Food & Spirits: (1185 Walnut St., Newton) “Consistently good food, changing specials, good vibe, friendly servers, and I can WALK to it! Always a plus on cold nights. Their pizza rivals the local pizzeria.” -Phil A., Newton Highlands

Sullivan’s Public House: (85 Main St., Boston) “Welcoming atmosphere, great food, great drinks, cozy bar.” -Aiden, Charlestown

The Plough and Stars: (912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge) “For years, back in the 70s and 80s, I lived across the street from ‘The Plough,’ thus it was our neighborhood bar. We didn’t spend all of our time there; we had jobs, after all, but it was and is such a comfortable place, that just walking across the street put us where we wanted to be. Sometimes there would be music; ‘Spider’ John Koerner was a regular, and a regular performer. Sometimes there would be food, good food! The regulars seemed to be there whenever we went, and it was such an eclectic group! Always good for conversation, stories, and a pint of Guinness. The Plough has changed very little in the intervening decades…fortunately!” -Britt H., Cambridgeport

Here’s the full reader-recommended list of the best townie bars:

Anchovies Bar, 433 Columbus Ave., Boston

Brendan Behan Pub, 378 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Buddy’s Union Villa, 190 Washington St., North Easton

Buff’s Pub, 317 Washington St., Newton

Casey’s, 173 Broadway, Somerville

Cherry Tree, 1349 Washington St., Newton

Clock Tavern, 342 W Broadway, Boston

Cornell’s Irish Pub, 229 Hayden Rowe St., Hopkinton

Corrib Pub & Restaurant, 2030 Centre St., West Roxbury

Croke Park, 268 W Broadway, Boston

Daddy’s Beach Club, 280 Nantasket Ave., Hull

Damien’s, 279 Spring St., Hanson

Darcy’s Village Pub, 97 Willard St. #1203, Quincy

Dudley Chateau, 20 Crest Rd., Wayland

Eagle Brook Saloon, 258 Dedham St., Norfolk

Eddie C’s, 34 Maverick Sq., Boston

Eire Pub, 795 Adams St., Boston

Fit-Z’s Bar & Grille, 451 Main St., Watertown

Franco’s Pizzeria and Pub, 714 Moody St., Waltham

Galway House, 710 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Grendel’s Den Restaurant & Bar, 89 Winthrop St., Cambridge

Hancock Tavern, 668 Hancock St., Quincy

JP’s Restaurant Pub, 166 Milk St., Westborough

Kelleher’s Bar & Grille, 1410 Centre St., Boston

Kelley Square Pub, 84 Bennington St., Boston

Lewis’ Restaurant & Grille, 92 Central St., Norwood

Lynch’s Tavern, 236 North Ave., Abington

Maddie’s Sail Loft, 15 State St., Marblehead

Malachy’s Saloon, 51 Granite St., Quincy

Master McGrath’s, 1152 River St., Boston

Menotomy Grill & Tavern, 25 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington

Next Page Cafe, 550 Broad St., Weymouth

O’Hara’s Food & Spirits, 1185 Walnut St., Newton

PJ Ryan’s, 239 Holland St., Somerville

Pleasant Cafe, 4515 Washington St., Roslindale

Porter Cafe, 1723 Centre St., Boston

Presidential Pub, 29 Temple St., Quincy

Prospector East Saloon, 520 Lincoln St., Marlborough

Quarterdeck Lounge, 247 Iyannough Rd., Hyannis

Revolution Hall, 3 Maguire Rd., Lexington

Ritcey East, 208 Waverley Ave., Watertown

Roza Lyons, 709 E Broadway, South Boston

Seapoint, 367 E 8th St., Boston

Shine Square Pub, 2046 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Silhouette Lounge, 200 Brighton Ave., Allston

Sligo Pub, 237 Elm St., Somerville

Sullivan’s Public House, 85 Main St., Boston

The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown

The Black Rose, 160 State St., Boston

The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville

The Cosmopolitan Club, 96 Hamilton St., Worcester

The Dogwood, 3712 Washington St., Boston

The Downtown, 292 W Main St., Norton

The Druid, 1357 Cambridge St., Cambridge

The Gaff, 467 Moody St., Waltham

The Plough and Stars, 912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

The Quiet Few, 331 Sumner St., East Boston

The Sevens Ale House, 77 Charles St., Boston

The Snug, 116 North St., Hingham

The Stones Common House & Kitchen, 380 Main St., Stoneham

The Townsend House, 2 Depot St., Townsend

Tom English’s Cottage, 118 Emerson St., Boston

Tommy Doyle’s, 349 Watertown St. #1329, Newton

Victory Lane, 32 Exchange St., Millis

Warren Tavern, 2 Pleasant St., Charlestown

West End Johnnie’s, 138 Portland St., Boston