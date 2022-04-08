Readers Say More than 700 readers voted: This is the most stunning scenic location in New England "Pure, raw beauty!" The view from the ledges atop Mount Willard in the White Mountains. DAWN SULLIVAN FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

New England is full of natural beauty, but New Hampshire’s White Mountains soar above the rest when it comes to gorgeous scenery, according to Boston.com readers.

When AAA released a list of the most stunning scenic locations across New England, we asked readers to choose their favorite and more than 700 readers answered the call. The results show that our readers are impressed the most by the region’s mountains: New Hampshire’s White Mountains ranked No. 1, followed by Maine’s Cadillac Mountain.

Readers could chose from AAA’s list of scenic spots — The Berkshires and the Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts; New Hampshire’s White Mountains; Connecticut’s Heublein Tower; Maine’s Cadillac Mountain, and Lake Champlain, much of which is in Vermont — or provide their own pick.

What's the most stunning scenic location in New England? The White Mountains (New Hampshire) 33% 255 Heublein Tower (Connecticut) 1% 7 Aquinnah Cliffs (Massachusetts) 12% 93 The Berkshires (Massachusetts) 8% 64 Cadillac Mountain (Maine) 25% 192 Lake Champlain (Vermont, New York, Québec) 7% 55 Other 14% 107

The White Mountains drew 253 reader votes and Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park drew 192 votes. It’s perhaps no surprise that our readers revere the White Mountains the most, named the best fall foliage destination in America by USA Today readers in September.

“In leaf peeping season, it is astoundingly beautiful,” wrote Doug B. of North Billerica.

“Pure, raw beauty!” wrote Todd M. of Exeter, N.H. “Each of the four seasons in the Whites provide a diverse, humbling experience that touches your soul..Breathe it in!”

“Our honeymoon destination and beautiful scenery abounds this region… exquisite!” wrote Lisa Z. of Truro.

Visitors gather at Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine to view its panoramic vistas during sunrise on July 5, 2021. – Stacey Cramp / The New York Times

Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, the second most popular pick by our readers, is the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard and the first place in the U.S. for sunrise viewing from October to early March. The park was named among the best in the nation by Conde Nast Traveler in October, which noted that its scenery is “straight off of a postcard.”

“First sunrise in the US and most beautiful!” wrote John J. of Pelham, N.H. “Acadia is like no other place in New England.”

“Sunrises AND sunsets where the mountains touch the oceans,” wrote Bob L. of Shrewsbury. “This combination is hard to find anywhere.”

“Incredible views,” wrote Dwight C. of Andover.

Some other New England destinations readers noted in our poll: Cape Cod National Seashore, Charles River; Gloucester; Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H., Marblehead; Marginal Way in Ogunquit, Maine; Mohegan Bluffs on Block Island in R.I.; Motif No. 1 in Rockport; Nantucket; and Stowe, Vermont.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.