Readers Say The ultimate guide to apple picking in Massachusetts Heading out to pick apples this fall? We have the lowdown on the best apple orchards, apple-picking prices, seasonal activities, and more. A bountiful crop of large apples at Tougas Family Farm. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Massachusetts is brimming with bountiful orchards and farms, and nothing screams autumn like a day spent apple-picking with family and friends.

With so many choices and so little time, we present the ultimate guide to apple picking in Massachusetts. Our 2023 list highlights 38 orchards offering pick-your-own apples, plus reader favorites and all the important details: prices, entertainment, food, and more. You’ll even find some cider doughnuts, too.

Some orchards that we included in last year’s guide have been removed from this year’s list, in part due to record-low temperatures in May which destroyed a vast amount of crop. As a result, some orchards are unable to offer pick-your-own apples this year. We have incorporated reader quotes from both 2022 and 2023.

🍎 Looking for an apple-picking spot near you? Click to view this list as a map.

The best places to pick apples in Mass., according to Boston.com readers:

🥇 No. 1: Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow

🥈 No. 2: Bolton Spring Farm in Bolton

🥉 No. 3: Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro

🏆 Honorable mentions: Carlson Orchards, Cider Hill Farm, and Shelburne Farm

Reader favorites were selected based on the combined tally of votes collected from the Boston.com Community in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Apex Orchards in Shelburne

Apex Orchards in Shelburne. – Bill Regan

225 Peckville Rd., Shelburne

Since 1828, Apex Orchards, which has been owned and operated by the same family for seven generations, has offered an array of farm fresh produce in a western Massachusetts location that offers spectacular views of Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Its name was even inspired due to the orchard’s spot atop the apex of a hill.

Cost: $22.50 for a peck; $37 for a half bushel



U-pick? Weekends only

Activities/entertainment:

Tractor-drawn trailer ride

Pumpkin patch

Food:

Farm store with local maple syrup, honey, sweet cider, yogurt, and ice cream

Autumn Hills Orchard in Groton

Autumn Hills Orchard in Groton.

495 Chicopee Row, Groton

Autumn Hills Orchard, located in the historic town of Groton, grows 35 varieties of apples, along with raspberries, pears, and grapes. The apple trees are semi-dwarf trees — which makes for easy picking — and some are 40 years old.

Cost: $2.50 for a pound; $3.50 for a pound of honeycrisps

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Walking trails with mountain views

Picnic tables

Food:

Retail store selling peaches, plums, apricots, apple cider, and cider doughnuts, as well as pumpkins and gourds

Barker’s Farm in North Andover

Apples at Barker’s Farm in North Andover.

1267 Osgood St, North Andover

Barker’s Farm was established in 1642 and has laid claim as the oldest continually operated family farm in Massachusetts — and among the oldest in the country. In addition to its mature orchards, the beloved farm is known for its fresh vegetables, particularly its sweet corn.

Cost: $50 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Food:

Farm stand offering produce, jams, pickles, fresh pies, and more

Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick

Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick.

89 Pleasant St, South Natick

Belkin Family Lookout Farm, established in 1651, is one of the oldest continuously working farms in the U.S. It offers you-pick apples, as well as peaches, pears, and pumpkins when in season. Boston.com readers also ranked the 180-acre farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2019.

🍏 Readers Say: “The best part about Lookout Farm isn’t the quality or selection of apples, though they do have great apples; it’s the beer and donuts. They have a very cool setup that you can observe behind a big glass window that shows the entire process of how they make their cider donuts. … On busy fall weekends, it feels like you’re almost at some kind of party or festival, more than just an orchard.” — Chris, Needham

Cost: $25 on weekdays, $30 online and $35 in person (includes entry to the orchard and a half-peck bag)

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

“Busy Bee” ride for kids

Corn maze

Barnyard Play Area

Food:

Sit-down dining with BBQ and freshly brewed beer and cider

To-go dining in play area with sandwiches, pretzels, ice cream, and cold beverages

Other pick-your-own options including peaches, pears, and pumpkins (when in season)

Berlin Orchards in Berlin

Berlin Orchards in Berlin.

310 Sawyer Hill Rd, Berlin

Berlin Orchards has a passion for apples, offering Paula Reds, Ginger Golds, Macs, Cortlands, Honey Crisp, Jonagold, Golden Supreme, Macoun, and Mutsu varieties through November. The orchard also offers pick-your-own pumpkins and gourds, as well as locally grown mums.

Cost: $30 for a peck or $40 for a half bushel; purchase of a bag includes a hay wagon ride.

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hay wagon ride in and out of the orchard

Food:

Hot apple crisps and cider donuts and slushies

Big Apple Farm in Wrentham

An apple-picking haul in 2021.

207 Arnold St, Wrentham

Big Apple Farm is a sprawling family-owned farm with 100 acres currently in use. Boston.com readers also ranked this farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2020.

🍏 Readers Say: “The donuts are simply killer. I love taking a ride up to the apple picking hill and getting to see all the other crops in bloom too. The Morse family (owners) are the nicest people and work the land every day-it’s a fall tradition for my family.” — Donna, Mendon

Cost: $30 for a peck; $40 for a half bushel. Cash and check only. Two ATMs are located on site.

U-Pick? Weekends

Activities/entertainment:

Visitors have the option of driving or taking a tractor-drawn ride up to the orchard

Food:

Farm stand with produce

Bakery featuring pies, doughnuts, cookies, and more.

Bolton Spring Farm in Bolton 🥈

Cider doughnuts at Bolton Spring Farm.

159 Main St, Bolton

Bolton Spring Farm began as a dairy farm back in the early 1800s before its rolling hills were transformed into an orchard in 1938. Pick-your-own apples start Labor Day Weekend, and availability shifts through October as varieties ripen. The 150-acre farm boasts scenic views of Bolton and surrounding towns.

🍏 Readers Say: “I love that after you’re done picking the plentiful apples, you can go across the street to the stand and get apple dumplings, apple crisp, apple cider, and apple cider donuts a la mode.” — Abner B., Roslindale

Cost: $25 for a peck; $38 for a half bushel. Cash only. An ATM is located on site.

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pick-your-own pumpkins

Food:

Farmstand with produce and bakery with hot apple dumplings, apple crisp, old fashioned cider-spiced doughnuts, pies, and more.

Brooksby Farm in Peabody

Brooksby Farm in Peabody.

54 Felton St, Peabody

The 275-acre Peabody farm opened its orchards for pick-your-own Jersey Macs and Granny Smiths in August. Fresh cider doughnuts are just one of the delicious treats you’ll find at Brooksby’s on-site bakery, along with cakes, whoopie pies, and monkey bread.

Cost: $14 for a half-peck bag (up to two people); $21 for a one-peck bag (up to three people); $40 for a half-bushel bag (up to five people); children 1 and under free.

U-pick? Yes

Entertainment:

Hayrides

Pumpkin patch

Barnyard animals

Pick-your-own flowers and other fruits and vegetables (when in season)

Food:

Farm store with fruits and vegetables, pies, jams, jellies, sauces, spices, popcorn, and dairy.

On-site bakery selling farm-made cider doughnuts, apple cider, cider doughnuts, and honey, as well as locally made muffins, monkey bread, loaf cakes, and whoopie pies.

Carlson Orchards in Harvard 🏆

Carlson Orchards in Harvard.

115 Oak Hill Rd, Harvard

Carlson Orchards offers a helpful guide to all 16 of its apple varieties and their various uses, as well as a growing schedule for its apples and other fruits. Be sure to visit the orchard taproom, where you can sip more than a dozen varieties of hard cider and snack on apple salsa and Big Apple Pizza made with spreadable brie and apple slices.

🍏 Readers Say: “Great variety of apples to pick. Delicious pizza and cider flights. Family-friendly. Great place to enjoy an afternoon away from the bustling city.” — Marcio D., Roslindale

Cost: $30 for a one-peck bag; $40 for a half-bushel bag

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pick your own blueberries, peaches, raspberries, and nectarines (when in season)

Food:

On-site tap room with full range of hard ciders, non-alcoholic ciders, and other beverages

Food trucks

On-site restaurant with menu offerings including flatbread pizzas

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury 🏆

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.

45 Fern Ave, Amesbury

Named the top apple-picking spot in America by Yelp, Cider Hill Farm is one of the best things to do when visiting the small city of Amesbury. With more than 60 varieties of apples spread across its 145 acres over the course of the growing season, Cider Hill has something for all tastes.

Cost: $12 for half-a-peck (up to two people); $24 for one peck (up to four people); $40 for half-a-bushel (up to six people); Free for children 3 and under.

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Seasonal festivals

Educational programs

Kid-friendly giant sandbox, tricycle yard, and horse swings

Live music

Barnyard animals

Pick your own blueberries, peaches, strawberries, pumpkins and cut-your-own flowers (when in season)

Food:

Bakery with homemade granola, cider doughnuts, whoopie pies, sticky buns, and more

On-site restaurant, The Pitchfork, with made-to-order meals

Farm store with locally produced cider, snacks, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and more

Clearview Farm in Sterling

4 Kendall Hill Rd., Sterling

Clearview Farm has existed for over 200 years, however it became retail in 1989 by its current owners, descendants of Mary E. Sawyer of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” fame. The farm offers 15 kinds of apples and a farm store with a nut-free kitchen, making it an enjoyable experience for all.

Cost: $20 for a peck bag, $32 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hayrides to the orchard

Pumpkin patch

Food:

Farm store with fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, natural goods like cheese and maple syrup, and bakery items including pies, cookies and muffins made in a nut-free kitchen

C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater

Danny Ramos picks apples at C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater.

325 South St, East Bridgewater

Originally started as a potato farm close to 100 years ago, the Smith family has expanded its footprint and its variety of crops, selling everything from apples to asparagus. For a sweet treat once your bag is laden with apples, check out the Donut Barn for some hot cider doughnuts or a cool ice cream float.

Cost: $15 for a half-peck bag; $32 for a one-peck bag (up to three people); $48 for a half-bushel bag (up to five people); $8 per extra person; free for children 3 and under.

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hayrides

Pumpkin patch

Barnyard animals

Pick your own peaches, pumpkins, blueberries, and strawberries (when in season)

Food:

Donut Barn serving fresh-made apple cider doughnuts, cider slush, cold brew coffee, ice cream sundaes, and more

Farm Grill serving ballpark fare: hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda

Five varieties of hard cider for sale

Connemara House Farm in Topsfield

Connemara House Farm in Topsfield.

252 Rowley Bridge Rd, Topsfield

Connemara House Farm is not a commercial apple orchard, meaning almost all of the apples on its 10 acres of trees are for the pick-your-own crowd. When you catch a glimpse of the farm’s picturesque landscapes, you’ll see why its primary business is as event space for weddings.

🍏 Readers Say: “The orchard is so relaxing and doesn’t have all of the crowds or over-picked trees, despite being right off of Route 1 and on the way to or from the Topsfield Fair. We make the drive up from Boston a couple of times each fall, and it is always well worth it!” — Lou, East Boston

Cost: $25 for one peck; $40 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pick your own peaches and pears (when in season)

Cook’s Orchard in Brimfield

The bake shop at Cook’s Orchard in Brimfield.

106 Haynes Hill Rd., Brimfield

Catch a wagon ride and visit the bake shop while you’re at the rustic Cook’s Orchard, in between picking apples fresh from the trees. Apple Fest takes place annually in September, featuring live music, games, and delicious food.

Cost: $30 for half a bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Wagon rides on the weekends

Live music on some weekends

Barnyard animals

Food:

A bake shop with apple pies and dumplings, freshly pressed apple cider, and various baked goods

Doe Orchards in Harvard

Doe Orchards in Harvard.

327 Ayer Rd., Harvard

Another orchard in the farm-rich town of Harvard, Doe Orchards has offered pick-your-own apples since the 1960s. More recently, the Doe family has added more crops to its land, offering peaches, blueberries, raspberries, and Christmas trees (seasonally).

🍏 Readers Say: “Beautifully tended fruit trees with delicious varieties either PYO or bought by the bag! Also a beautiful orchard in a lovely town.” — Paul W., Wendell Depot

Cost: $22 for a one-peck bag; $40 for a half-bushel bag

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pick-your-own blueberries and peaches (when in season)

Cut your own Christmas tree (when in season)

Dowse Orchards in Sherborn

Dowse Orchards in Sherborn.

98 North Main St, Sherborn

With a history that dates back to 1778, Dowse Orchards has been growing fresh produce since Revolutionary War times. The farm stand has seasonal produce, as well as fresh-pressed cider from the orchard’s cider mill, which has been in operation since 1853.

🍏 Readers Say: “It’s a wonderful, no-frills place to meet up with family and friends for our annual apple-picking event. It’s an old picturesque orchard with a good variety of apples. There are no mazes, doughnuts, or baby goats — just apples and pumpkins. While it can get busy, it is never crowded, and there is no admission fee. Afterward, we often head over to C&L Frosty or Sunshine Dairy for ice cream. It’s perfect.” — Diane, Natick

Cost: $20 for a half-peck bag (up to two people); $35 for a one peck bag (up to four people); $47 for a half-bushel bag (up to six people); $9 per person for parties of six or more.

U-pick? Yes (weekends only)

Activities/entertainment:

Cut your own Christmas tree (when in season)

Food:

Farm stand with fresh fruits and vegetables, cider, pumpkins, flowers, preserves, and gift baskets

Drew Farm in Westford

Drew Farm in Westford.

31 Tadmuck Rd., Westford

A family-owned business, Drew Farm strives to provide a fun atmosphere where you can enjoy apple picking with kids and loved ones. The pumpkin patch is a great spot to take family photos, and fresh pressed cider and old-fashioned root beer are available, too.

Cost: $15 for a half peck; $25 per peck; $35 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pumpkin patch

Picnic area

Food:

Root beer

Cider

On weekends, Drew Farm has apple cider doughnuts

Echo Hill Orchards & Winery in Monson

Echo Hill Orchards & Winery in Monson.

101 Wilbraham Rd., Monson

Besides its apples, the primary attraction at Echo Hill is its on-site distillery and winery, where you can try farm-made wine, moonshine, spirits and specialty liqueurs derived from apples. You can also sip on eight signature fall cocktails or a hard slushie that changes flavors weekly.

Cost: $20 for a peck bag (up to two people); $35 for a half bushel (up to five people); $50 for a bushel (up to eight people); $2.50 admission fee

Cash only? Yes

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Pumpkin patch

Pick your own sunflowers, pears, pumpkins, and peaches (when in season)

Food:

Food trucks

On-site winery and distillery with farm-made wine, moonshine, spirits, and liquors, plus signature cocktails and flights of wine/spirits

Fairmount Fruit Farm in Franklin

Fairmont Fruit Farm in Franklin.

887 Lincoln St, Franklin

The family-run farm since 1920 offers more than fruit: Fairmount also abounds with produce, meat, and dairy throughout the year. The farm hosts events, such as goat yoga and a Farmers in Training program for kids.

🍏 Readers Say: “There’s so many rows of apples to walk thru and at least 10 different varieties. There are also animals on the farm including goats, bunnies, chickens, lambs. Great family run business who take care of this place with a passion.” — Erica H., Norwood

Cost: $12 per one-fourth peck bag; $30 per peck; $40 per half bushel. (To get into the orchard, you must purchase a bag or hay ride.)

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hay rides

Goats available for feeding

Playgrounds/games

Live music on weekends

Pumpkin patch

Food:

Farm store with produce, cheese, baked goods

Food truck with apple cider doughnuts and lunch items. There’s a winter farmer’s market, too.

Fern Valley Farms in Wilbraham

Fern Valley Farms in Wilbraham.

758 Main St, Wilbraham

Overlooking the Pioneer Valley, Fern Valley Farms is family-owned and was established in 1894. The farm hosts numerous entertainment options, including annual events and a summer concert series with local musicians.

Cost: $14 per half peck; $20 per peck; $28 per half bushel

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hay rides

Petting zoo (goats)

Playgrounds/games

Live music on weekends

S’mores fire pit

Food:

Farm store with produce, cheese, and baked goods

Food from local vendors

Wine, beer, and cider, including craft beer from Field Crest Brewing Company

Ice cream shop with Batch hard serve, as well as soft serve

Hilltop Orchards in Richmond

Hilltop Orchards in Richmond.

Hilltop Orchards grows 27 varieties of apples and offers delicious tastings at its winery, Furnace Brook Winery, and cidery: JMASH Cidery, which is one of the oldest continually operating cideries in New England. Boston.com readers ranked this farm among its favorites to find the best cider doughnuts in the state in 2019.

Cost: $2 admission fee; $10 for a half peck; $18 for a peck; $32 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hiking trails

Food:

Farm store features a range of produce and products

Bakery with apple cider doughnuts, pies, and more

To-go beers, wines, and ciders.

Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow 🥇

Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow.

18 Boon Rd., Stow

Consistently ranked among the top orchards in New England (including No. 1 by Boston.com readers in 2021), visitors can traipse through 186 acres of orchards in Stow. The farm animals, hayrides, mazes, and freshly made cider doughnuts are a nice bonus, too.

🍏 Readers Say: “The best cider donuts! The best apples! A giant box maze for children! A Halloween themed maze for older children! Amazing apple pies! Cannot say enough great things about this place. … This was the reason we eventually moved out to Stow. I raised my children here and cannot say enough about this wonderful community.” — Laura F., Stow

Cost: $25 for a medium bag (three people); $38 for a large bag (five people)

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hayrides

Hedge mazes

Barnyard animals

Pick your own blueberries (when in season)

Food:

Farm store with fresh fruits and vegetables, cider, jellies, preserves, and honey

Bakery selling apple cider doughnuts, pies, and caramel apples

Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg

Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg.

340 Marshall Rd., Fitchburg

Hollis Hills Farm offers a variety of pick-your-own fruit during the spring and summer months. It also has a Sugar House, and it’s the largest maple producer in eastern Massachusetts.

Cost: $22 per peck; $38 per half bushel

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Petting zoo

Pumpkin patch

Playgrounds/games

Live music

Festivals throughout the fall

Movie nights

Food:

Farm store with produce, doughnuts, baked goods, and wine, beer, and cider

Ice cream parlor

A farm-to-table restaurant on site

Ingaldsby Farm in Boxford

Ingaldsby Farm in Boxford.

14 Washington St, West Boxford

Ingaldsby Farm has been a family-owned working farm since 1911. The Boxford community relies on the farm for its potted annuals and perennials during gardening season. The farm also has an on-site bakery and a petting zoo.

Cost: $25 per peck and $40 per half bushel

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hay rides

Sheep for feeding

Corn maze

Pumpkin patch

Playground and games

Food:

Farm store with produce, cheese, and baked goods

Mann Orchards in Methuen

Macoun apples at Mann Orchards in Methuen.

27 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen

This family-owned orchard is filled with the warm, comforting aroma of homemade baked goods. In addition to nearly 15 varieties of apples available, visitors can purchase fruits and vegetables grown in their field as well as enjoy a farm-to-table meal.

Cost: $26 for a peck; $36 for a half-bushel; admission into the orchard also includes access to a wagon ride, mini corn maze, and picnic area

U-pick: Yes

Food:

Farmstand with seasonal vegetables and country lunches

Homemade pies, quiches, and other baked goods

Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton

A family enjoys a picnic under an old apple tree at Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton.

100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd., Bolton

If it’s a unique apple-picking experience you’re after, Nashoba Valley Winery may be it. The hilltop orchard abounds with McIntosh, Cortland, Liberty, and Macoun apples. The property is primarily a winery, brewery, and distillery, but no alcohol is permitted in the orchard.

🍏 Readers Say: “Great place to pick apples, and once you’ve finished, you can go up to the main building and grab some lunch with friends or do a wine tasting! We go every year.” — Kate, Beverly

Cost: $22 per peck; $35 per half bushel

U-Pick: Yes

Food:

Vintner’s Knoll (outdoor dining grounds for lunch) and J’s Restaurant (dinner service on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, brunch on Sundays)

Outlook Farm in Westhampton

Apples on the branch in 2021.

136 Main Rd (Rt 66), Westhampton

This 100-year-old farm bustles with activity in the late summer and fall, which brings apple picking and numerous live events, including music, festivals, and pig roasts. The crown jewel of the sprawling space is its winery, brewery, and cider house, where the farm’s fruits are turned into the crisp sips.

Cost: $30 for a half bushel

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Special events include live music, barbecues, and festivals

Food:

Fresh fruits and vegetables, sweet apple cider, and homemade baked goods are available for purchase at the Outlook Farm Store.

Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro 🥉

Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro.

95 Farwell Rd., Tyngsboro

Parlee Farms has been serving the Tyngsborough community for three decades, and come autumn, crowds flock from near and far to pluck juicy apples from the orchard’s branches. The farm isn’t lacking in accolades, either: Yankee magazine listed it among the best PYO fruit farms in Massachusetts in 2021 and 2022.

🍏 Readers Say: “They are a great time for our family, very organized, clean, and reasonable prices. They offer great fresh apple picking, a farm stand, petting zoo, and food truck. … The fresh made apple donuts are amazing!” — Alex, Lexington

Cost: $39 for a half bushel (six people); $28 for one peck (four people); $18 for a half peck (two people). Available on Tuesdays through Sundays.

U-pick: Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Farm animals can be fed and pet

Food:

Treats related to the picking season are available from Mary’s Home-Cooked Kitchen

Scratch-made bakery items featuring seasonal fruits

Homemade apple cider doughnuts

Grill items at The Lunch Box

Quonquont Farm in Whately

Apple picking back in 2020.

9 North St, Whately

Structures on the Quonquont Farm property date back to the 1700s, and a walk around its grounds leaves one equal parts inspired — and hungry. This diversified farms abounds with a range of seasonal produce, and in the fall, many sweet and tart apples are available for picking. Notably, the farm also has a flock of orchard-raised hens who lay eggs for purchase at the farm store and via subscription.

Sold by weight: Pick-your own is $2 per pound, and picked apples at the farmstand are $2.50 per pound

U-pick: Yes

Food:

Farm store selling produce, meat, eggs, locally made products, and more

Red Apple Farm in Phillipston

Apple cider doughnuts from the Red Apple Farm stand at the Boston Public Market.

455 Highland Ave, Phillipston

With its recognizable logo, Red Apple Farm, a fourth-generation family business, has a pick-your-own orchard in Phillipston and a buzzing outpost at The Boston Public Market. Pick up plump apples for eating or cooking, as well as a batch of the award-winning cider doughnuts.

🍏 Readers Say: “This farm has … a very beautiful setting in North Central Massachusetts and many varieties of apples (also pears, peaches, black raspberries, and blueberries). Great baked goods, ice cream, and mini petting animals for the children, and beautiful sunflower gardens for picking.” — Ottavio and Lily C., Gardner

Cost: $28 per peck; $46 per half bushel

U-pick: Yes

Entertainment/activities:

Live music

Food:

Brew Barn and BBQ Kitchen

Cidery and taproom

Country store with produce, cider doughnuts, baked goods, fudge, and ice cream

Russell Orchards in Ipswich

Russell Orchards in Ipswich.

143 Argilla Rd., Ipswich

This Essex County destination is a beloved family farm where you can pick Cortlands and Galas, while visiting animals on site. The full scratch bakery and winery are housed in an 1800s barn.

🍏 Readers Say: “The farm stand is beautiful. The whole place is a throwback to 100 years ago. Beautiful property. … Park in the shade under a tree in the dirt parking lot. Everything in the store is organic and made by small producers. I go every week!” — Andree R., Ipswich

Cost: Weekdays: weekdays: $2.75 per pound; weekends: $25 for a 10-pound bag and $5 entry fee

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Farm animals

Hay rides

Food:

Bakery with cider doughnuts, apple pie, biscotti, fruit tarts, and more

Store with cider, ice cream, produce, books, and more

Winery and wine tastings

Shelburne Farm in Stow 🏆

Shelburne Farm in Stow.

106 West Acton Rd., Stow

A perfect place to bring the family, Shelburne is an orchard on a hill where you can pick apples, pumpkins, and Asian pears. The John Deere combine climber and orchard story walk make for great entertainment for the kiddos.

🍏 Readers Say: “The apples are great but lots to do besides just apples. Hayrides, farm themed playscapes for kids, food trucks and the best cider donuts you will ever eat.” — Dan C., Stow

Cost: $29 for 10 pounds; $41 for 20 pounds

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Farm animals

Hay rides

Playgrounds

John Deere combine climber

Pumpkin patch

Food:

Food trucks

Bakery with cider doughnuts, caramel apples, apple crisp, and more

Beverages, such as hot mulled cider, pink peach lemonade, hot chocolate, and fresh brewed iced tea

Sholan Farms in Leominster

Apples from Sholan Farms in Leominster.

1125 Pleasant St, Leominster

Owned by the city of Leominster and operated by the Friends of Sholan Farms, the orchard is community-supported. On weekends in September and October, Bull Spit Brewing is onsite. There are beautiful hiking trails, too.

🍏 Readers Say: “Many different varieties available for you-pick or purchase from the farm stand. … Great views on a quiet location.” — Steve S., Leominster

Cost: $8.75 for a half peck; $17 for a peck: $17; $32 for half a bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hiking trails

Wagon rides

Festivals

Food:

Farm stand with apple crisp, honey, and cider doughnuts

Smolak Farms in North Andover

Smolak Farms in North Andover.

315 South Bradford St, North Andover

This farm has an Antique Apple Orchard that includes 20 varieties of apples, and it was originally planted to preserve apples that are no longer grown for commercial harvest. There are also multiple other orchards, such as the New Section Orchard, which has common varieties and some antique varieties. Steeped in history and beauty, Smolak is a popular venue for weddings.

🍏 Readers Say: “Apple, peach, and pumpkin picking, pies, fresh local honey, and incredible apple cider donuts have been a staple in my family for years! Haunted hayrides and animal feedings were hours of entertainment for me as a kid.” — Stacy S., Reading

Cost: $30 per peck; $45 for a half bushel; $50 for a half-bushel basket in any other orchard

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Fruit picking tours

Smolak Kids Club

Educational farm tours

Hay rides

Festivals on weekends

Barnyard animals

Food:

Farm stand selling sandwiches, ice cream, bakery with doughnuts, whoopie pies, tea breads, and more

Tangerini’s Farm in Millis

Tangerini’s Farm in Millis.

139 Spring St, Millis

The picturesque farm offers apple-picking in a charming setting, while also serving as the home for a restaurant, “The Farmer’s Porch” (enjoy avocado toast, cheese flatbreads, and more) and an ice cream shop. At the farm stand, find Tangerini’s own produce, as well as local products.

Cost: $18 per half peck (one person); $32 per peck (three people)

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Hay rides

Visit farm animals

Pumpkin patch

Food:

The Farmer’s Porch Restaurant serving breakfast and lunch featuring peach pancakes, wraps, and sandwiches

Farm stand

Ice cream shop

Tougas Family Farm in Northborough

Tougas Family Farm in Northborough.

234 Ball St, Northborough

This farm grows over 30 varieties of apples, many of which can’t be found at the supermarket. At the farm kitchen, you can pick up an ice cream sundae, a slushie, or a sandwich for lunch.

🍏 Readers Say: “It has everything and is well-run.” — Karen, Dedham

Cost: weekdays: $34 per peck (up to three people); $47 per half bushel (up to five people); $8 per additional person; weekends: $35 per peck (up to three people); $49 per half bushel (up to five people); $8 per additional person

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Wagon ride

Barnyard animals

Playground

Pumpkin patch

Food:

Grill Shack (selling burgers, hot dogs, and chili) & Donut Hut

Farm kitchen with ice cream and lunch items

Farm store

Apple tent

East Coast Kettle Corn on weekends

UMass Cold Spring Orchard in Belchertown

391 Sabin St., Belchertown

A research facility of University of Massachusetts Amherst, the UMass Cold Spring Orchard offers dozens of apple varieties. There is also a farm store on site, where visitors can purchase fresh produce, as well as orchard jellies and cider.

Cost: $20 for a peck, $38 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Food:

Retail store with fresh pears, grapes, and apples, as well as honey, apple cider, and orchard-made jams and jellies

Westward Orchards in Harvard

Westward Orchards in Harvard.

178 Massachusetts Ave, Harvard

Westward Orchards, located in the hills of Nashoba Valley, has trees brimming with Pink Ladies, Macouns, and Ginger Golds. A farm store also sells cheeses, eggs, and pasture-raised meats.

Cost: $30 for a peck; $40 for a half bushel

U-pick? Yes

Activities/entertainment:

Wagon ride

Pumpkin patch

Food: