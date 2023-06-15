Readers Say The ultimate guide to farmers’ markets in Greater Boston Stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, and flowers. Blueberries from Kimball Fruit Farm.

There’s no better way to spend an afternoon than heading out into the warm sunshine and visiting a farmers’ market. While you’re browsing the stalls, you’ll come across healthy items to fill your basket, from fresh tomatoes to loaves of whole grain bread. As you stock up on groceries, you might even come across treasures, like jewelry or artwork.

We asked readers for their favorite farmers’ markets to visit, and they shared their top recommendations. Below, we’ve put together a guide to 17 markets that you can visit in Greater Boston this summer, highlighting select vendors, and what readers had to say about them. Scroll down to find a spot near you, and discover local farms and businesses when you visit.

At this Dorchester institution in Peabody Square, a staple in the community, you’ll be able to purchase fish, cheese and dairy, handmade goods, and more. Every week, there are food trucks, live music, and games for kids, and it’s impossible to miss the market when you step out of the Ashmont T station.

Where: 1900 Dorchester Ave., Boston

When: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 14 to September 29; Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., October 1 to October 27.

Select Vendors: The Farmhouse Meats & Cheese, The Food Project, and La Vida Street Market.

At this curated shopping experience at the Town Hall Mall, you’ll find a plethora of offerings, from high-end pastries, to granola, locally-roasted coffee, arepas, and salsa. Each week, catch live music ranging from country to bluegrass and jazz.

Where: Braintree Town Hall Mall, 1 JFK Memorial Drive, Braintree

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 17 to October 14.

Select Vendors: Lady Sunshine Coffee, Healthy Home and Heart, Lularoo Cups and Pups, Queen Bee Honey.

Readers say: “Ample parking, great vendors, diverse options, and possibly the best arepa I’ve ever had.” —Mark, Quincy

Since 2016, the Brighton Farmers Market has been bringing visitors locally-grown produce, sustainable meats, specialty foods, and other goods. The market also hosts the Concerts in the Common series, where you can listen to live music ranging from R&B to pop-urban, as well as activities like yoga.

Where: Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Ave., Boston

When: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., June 14 to September 27; Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., October 1 to October 25.

Select Vendors: Abbott’s Frozen Custard, Samira’s Homemade, Drive By Pies, Chiqui’s Kitchen, Rooted Body Co.

The Canton Farmers Market on a sunny day. – Photo courtesy of Canton Farmers Market

This Norfolk County farmers’ market strives to bring together local farmers and artisans, also providing education on topics like where food comes from. Throughout the season, there will be appearances from groups like Trike Called Funk to get people dancing, a karate studio for a lesson, and a coding tent for training.

Where: 960 Washington St., Canton

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through October 22.

Select Vendors: Jax Seafood, High Tide Mushroom Farm, Hippy Pilgrim, Medway Community Farm.

Readers say: “Great variety, community feel, quality food, and great for kids and families.” —Amy, Canton

Charlestown Farmers Market is a quirky, atypical market in the heart of the neighborhood. Now entering its 28th year, the market tries to give a space for local small businesses that may not yet have a brick and mortar shop, and it has a community-centric vibe.

Where: Main Street and Austin Street, Boston

When: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 28 to October 25.

Select Vendors: Stillman’s Farm, When Pigs Fly, Chappy’s Pickles, Svenfish, Baby Boyle Bouquets.

At Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway, you’ll discover this market organized by Chinatown Main Street in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice. Pick up Asian pears, winter melon, longan fruit, and baked goods such as roasted pork buns.

Where: Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park, John F. Fitzgerald Surface Rd., Boston

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 8 and 22; August 12 and 26; September 2 and 23; and October 7 and 21.

Select Vendors: Happy Family Food Market, 180 Cafe, Lun Fat Produce.

The Codman Square Farmers Market emphasizes food justice, striving to bring healthy food options to the neighborhood and address health inequities. The market is supported in part by BOLD Teens, a youth group that lends it an intergenerational feel, and every week, a new theme is featured.

Where: 360 Talbot Ave., Boston

When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 15 to October 14.

Select Vendors: La Nubian Experience, Dorchester Food Co-op, Iggy’s Bread.

At the McKim Plaza outside the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, this vibrant farmers’ market emerged in 1978 and has been at the forefront of many efforts, such as bringing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to markets. While its focus is on food and agriculture, the Copley Square Farmers Market sometimes features artisans selling goods like sheep’s milk soap and reusable produce bags.

Where: 227-230 Dartmouth St., Boston

When: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; through November 21.

Select Vendors: New Song Farm, Hi-Rise Bread Co., Red’s Best Seafood, Q’s Nuts, Sueños Chocolates.

Readers say: “Definitely love Yummy Mummy Bakery’s espresso brownie!” —Nancy, Southborough

Across the street from American Flatbread, a bowling alley and pizzeria, is the Davis Square Farmers Market, a community-minded spot that offers goods such as goats milk cheese, chipotle pikliz, baked items, and soaps. Many vendors who don’t yet have a shop see the market as an incubator, where they can launch their dreams.

Where: 44 Day St., Somerville

When: Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., through November 22.

Select Vendors: Mahalab Bakery, Bending Branch Farm, Stormalong Cider, SamosaMan.

Organized with the mission to combat food insecurity in East Boston and bring residents healthy, local food, this market is a vibrant place to pick up produce. This season, there will be live music, arts activities for kids, and a tent that features free reiki to destress and a cooling station.

Where: Central Square Park, 200 Border St., Boston

When: Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., July 12 to October 18.

Select Vendors: Farmer Dave’s, Meadowbrook Orchards, Sherman and Cherie’s Beezy Bees.

A diverse place to shop in Lexington, this market offers customers a chance to chat and talk with the people who have made and grown the goods. It’s a “breakfast to dessert” destination, where you could get the granola you need in the morning, as well as home baked cookies for after supper.

Where: Worthen Road Practice Field, 112 Worthen Rd., Lexington

When: Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., through September; Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., October 1 to October 31.

Select Vendors: Bread Obsession, River Rock Farm, Kelley Organic Farm, The Roasted Granola.

Readers say: “Variety and parking.” —D. Money, Lexington

Browsing for food at the Mattapan Square Farmers’ Market. – Photo courtesy of Marilyn Humphries

Run by the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition, this market was created to help residents get more healthy food options and address the obesity epidemic. It features Caribbean produce such as callaloo, as well as bitter oranges, jasmine rice, and different kinds of beans. With a family feel, it supports a Summer Eats program, giving free lunch and snacks to youth ages 18 and under.

Where: 882 Cummins Highway, Mattapan

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 8 to October 28.

Select Vendors: Mill City Grows, Project Restore Us, Labatour Goods.

Now in its second season, this new, small farmers’ market arose out of a pandemic effort to fight food insecurity. A rich variety of foods are available to purchase here, such as mangos, yucca, kale, and avocados.

Where: 145 Dudley St., Boston

When: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 6 through October 28.

Select Vendors: Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary, Garifuna Cafe, Nubian Square Florist.

At this community-minded market, you can stop by for things that grow — like radishes and seedlings for kitchen spices — but you’ll also find arts and crafts, from beauty products to pottery and candles. Live music will take place this season, and kids will enjoy activities like story time and meeting baby animals.

Where: Adams Park, 4225 Washington St., Boston

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through November 18.

Select Vendors: Brookwood Community Farm, Boston Smoked Fish Co., Doris’ Peruvian Pastries, Alison Adams Jewelry.

Readers say: “Best diversity of products and a nice rotating schedule between vendors.” —Rob

The SoWa Open Market. – Photo courtesy of SoWa Open Market

What’s special about the SoWa Open Market is that it is nestled in between art galleries, artist studios, and retail shops. At the market, you can purchase items like microgreens, doughnuts, and kombucha, but you’ll also find the works and goods like Peruvian folk art and African printed napkins. Attend a live art demo this summer, and peruse their offerings.

Where: 500 Harrison Ave., Boston

When: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through October 29.

Select Vendors: The Happy Cactus, Red Apple Farm, Sweet Botanical Bakes, Ashley Eisenman Art, Porcelain and Stone, Charged Glassworks.

Surrounded by skyscrapers, you’ll find this farmers’ market at Dewey Square on The Greenway, attracting a diverse range of clientele. Purchase farm-made biscuits and cider doughnuts from Kimball Fruit Farm or locally-sourced fresh fish from Cape Ann Fresh Catch. Pop-ups from Massachusetts businesses will also make appearances.

Where: Dewey Square Plaza on The Greenway, 600 Atlantic Ave., Boston

When: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through November 21.

Select Vendors: Beraka Juice, New Hampshire Mushroom Company, Golden Goose Geoponics, and pop-ups like Mocha Connection.

Readers say: “Perfect, well-rounded selection of handpicked farm fresh fruits and vegetables, daily catches, pasture-raised meat and eggs, plants, baked goods, plus specialty products!” —Shannon, Medford

The Waltham Farmers’ Market has evolved over the years to become a place that supports middle and low income residents trying to access healthy food. You’ll be able to shop for Asian market vegetables, lobster and fish, samosas, dumplings, and pastries from a Greek bakery here.

Where: Embassy Parking Garage, 16 Pine St., Waltham

When: Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., through October 28.

Select Vendors: Dick’s Market Garden, Mei Mei Dumplings, Smith’s Country Cheese, Red Antler Apothecary.

Readers say: “It’s a fun time. There’s often live music and always a wide choice of local food growers, including organic and specialty farms, to shop from. The location is right next to the river and to the lovely pedestrian mall on Moody Street, with its wide assortment of restaurants and shops.” —Amy, Waltham