Readers Say The ultimate guide to ice cream in Greater Boston Over 800 readers voted on the best spots to get the cold dessert. A scoop of ice cream at J.P. Licks. Photo courtesy of J.P. Licks

On these hot days in the middle of July, you’ll definitely be looking for a way to cool off. Whether you’re visiting the beach, strolling along Newbury Street, or just looking for a taste of something refreshing after a long day, ice cream is on people’s minds. In Greater Boston, there are many places to get a scoop, serving up flavors ranging from black raspberry to coffee Oreo.

We asked readers where their favorite spots to get a cup or cone are in the region, and over 800 people responded, naming 62 locations. They told us about their favorite sundaes and creative offerings, like the baklava ice cream at Cal’s Creamery or the Reverse Chip at Benson’s Homemade Ice Cream. For the second year in a row, J.P. Licks was named the most popular place to get the cold dessert. President and founder Vincent Petryk said that ice cream serves as a “thread” in many people’s lives.

“When you’re a child, and your team wins, you get an ice cream. If your team loses, you get an ice cream,” Petryk said. “You get a tooth pulled… with most of your birthday cakes, you have ice cream. When your family wants to go out for a treat together, you get ice cream.”

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the best places to get ice cream in Greater Boston. We’ve included a map, so that you can find a location near you and see how readers voted. Scroll down to see a full list of every spot they recommended — and think of savoring something sweet this summer.

A 🏆 means that this shop was among the top 5 in 2022 and 2023.

The Fat Rabbit, a sundae from The Scoop N Scootery. – Photo courtesy of The Scoop N Scootery

This popular pick has locations in Allston, Brighton, and Arlington, but you don’t have to live nearby to enjoy their sundaes. The Scoop N Scootery delivers desserts late into the night, and you’ll want to indulge in their unique treats. Readers mentioned the Gannondorf, featuring black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream, topped with blueberries, pie crust, and more. They also recommended the Grasshopper, which has a mint ice cream base covered with Oreos, chocolate chips, sprinkles, and whipped cream. Reader John from Ashland said, “Anything, everything. I love the sundae with cookie dough yogurt with a red velvet core and fresh berries [available upon request].”

The Scoop N Scootery took 5% of the vote.

Multiple locations

If you find yourself further west of Boston, Rota Spring Ice Cream offers what they call a “mini vacation” in Sterling. At the farm, you’ll discover homemade ice cream in classic New England flavors, such as frozen pudding, a rum flavored treat with cherries, raisins, pineapple, and peaches. Readers also enjoy the grape nut, vanilla ice cream with Grape Nut cereal, and the coffee caramel brownie, a decadent option. While you’re on the premises, you can bring your dessert to the outdoor picnic tables or even visit the farm’s animals, whom kids will enjoy petting. Reader Joy from Sterling said, “I love all of their ice cream, with lemon dream being my favorite! Rota Spring Farm Ice Cream is in the country but close to major highways. Their ice cream is made on the premises. They have a big field with cow[s] and a goat petting zoo. It’s awesome!”

Rota Spring Ice Cream took 8% of the vote.

117 Chace Hill Rd., Sterling

When you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family, visit Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream & Bowling in Hyde Park (they also have a Dedham location). The spot is home to a New England candlepin bowling alley, and it’s the perfect place to hold a party. After you’ve bowled a few strikes, enjoy a scoop of some of their quality ice cream. Readers told us about the Oreo cake batter, which combines Oreo cookies with a cake batter base. They also mentioned the pistachio and Kahlua chip, which reader Julie S. called “the best around.” Reader Glynnette from Hyde Park said, “Ron’s is the best tasting ice cream ever! The balance of flavors, sweetness, and saltiness [are] only achieved by the best ice cream makers. The texture, ie., creaminess of Ron’s ice cream is perfect, and the melt time and quality of the melt (it does not melt watery and does not separate) surpasses my standards.”

Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream & Bowling took 10% of the vote.

Multiple locations

A sweet treat from The Ice Creamsmith. – Photo courtesy of Anthony Adamick

The Ice Creamsmith began serving the Dorchester community in 1976. Co-owner Chris Skillin met his wife, Sarah Mabel-Skillin, the daughter of the business’ former owners, while working there as a teenager, and they run the “old time ice cream shop” today. They make the ice cream right on site in the basement, and it’s sold fresh. Produced with 14% milk fat, the texture is creamy, and the flavor is rich. Vanilla is their most popular flavor, according to Skillin, but the “mixin’s” that are blended into the ice cream are beloved by customers.

“We take a regular scoop of ice cream, we put it on a mixing board, and we put a hole in it,” Skillin said. “We put the candy in, and we take a spade, and we keep folding it back and forth, until all the candy is incorporated in the ice cream.” Patrons can order mixin’s such as walnuts, white chocolate chips, Nestle Crunch, gummy bears, and Skittles.

An anonymous reader said that they like to order “Sweet cream, chocolate, or a seasonal special (pumpkin is NOT to be missed). The basic flavors are great, and if you’re feeling fancy you have the option of mixin’s (highly recommend adding Heath bar or Reese’s to your favorite [flavor]). Also, love the ice cream cakes. Second best part of the experience? Reading all of the ice cream comics on the wall!”

The Ice Creamsmith took 18% of the vote.

2295 Dorchester Ave., Boston

Founder Vincent Petryk said that having studied clinical psychology, he has always been more interested in why people do things, rather than what they do. He noticed that when they eat ice cream, they “become more childlike,” an observation that fascinated him. When he first opened J.P. Licks in Jamaica Plain, he wanted to create his own world. Many of the staff he hired were art students, whom he described as “people like myself, who didn’t fit into society,” and he envisioned creating an eclectic place where they would belong. Ice cream brought them together.

“It was almost like I provided a home,” Petryk said. He added, “I wanted to provide a good experience for my customers, because I believe there’s something special about coming to an ice cream shop.”

There are now 17 J.P. Licks locations spread out across Massachusetts. The most popular flavors at the stores are vanilla and cookies ‘n’ cream, but Petryk said that in the business’ history, Boston cream pie, made with French vanilla ice cream, with yellow cake and chocolate chunks, has also been a favorite among customers. The fresh peach ice cream will be coming back to menus soon, and they recently teamed up with Grill 23 & Bar to create a coconut cake ice cream, sold for a limited time this summer. J.P. Licks is also known for exploring adventurous territory, having once released a Bloody Virgin Mary sorbet and a fresh pickle ice cream.

An anonymous reader told us, “As a kid, I would always find comfort in a special treat of strawberry ice cream, walking into J.P. Licks on a hot day. As I got older, my taste developed. My 10th birthday was spent eating cookies ‘n’ cake batter ice cream with my friends, gathered around the outdoor tables, the ice cream shop bringing familiarity. Now I enjoy the wonderful Yogurt X as I wait at J.P. Licks for all my friends to meet up. This ice cream store has watched people all over Boston grow, and it continues to be a grounding area in the city for all its customers. And J.P. Licks never fails to have the most unique, delicious ice cream around, of course.”

J.P. Lick’s took 23% of the vote.

Multiple locations.

Honorable Mentions 🏅

FoMu: Not many places serve vegan, dairy free, plant-based ice cream, but FoMu does. Theirs is made with coconut milk and a blend of organic sweeteners, coming in flavors such as blueberry shortbread and strawberry rhubarb pie. Multiple locations

Readers say: “Everything! I love having all the options, as someone who can’t have milk products.” —Karen, Arlington

Lazy Bear Creamery: This newly opened shop in Dorchester serves up homemade flavors, from the Marsh, made with a mocha chip base, to the Salty Sloth, featuring salted caramel ice cream with fudge swirl. Ice cream cakes, ice cream pies, and ice cream sandwiches are available as well. 383 Neponset Ave., Dorchester

Readers say: “Coffee Oreo with hot fudge!” —Anonymous

Here’s the complete list of reader recommended ice cream shops in Greater Boston:

Ziggy’s Ice Cream, 120 Water St., Plymouth