Readers Say These are the best bars in Greater Boston, according to readers We heard about 35 places to go for a quality drink. MEX Taqueria + Bar was named a top bar in Greater Boston by readers. Photo courtesy of MEX Taqueria + Bar

The year is coming to a close, and during this time of celebration, you’re probably thinking about where you can get together with friends and raise a toast. Greater Boston is home to creative cocktail lounges and local dive bars, and we were interested in hearing from readers about where they go for a drink. We put the question to them — what’s the best bar overall in the area?

Boston.com readers shared 35 places that they would consider to be their favorite bars. From Irish pubs to breweries serving craft beer, they ran a wide range. Some of the most popular recommendations included MEX Taqueria + Bar in Cambridge, the newly opened Widowmaker Taproom & Kitchen in Brighton, and Committee in the Seaport.

Reader Wendy B. from Somerville told us what she enjoys about MEX. “You really can’t beat a margarita slushie and the best fresh [guacamole] you’ve ever had on the roof deck of MEX. 10 out of 10!” she said.

Keith from Brighton shared why he visits Widowmaker. “I usually order any lager option they have. They’re perfect. The space is super cool, like a gothic ski lodge, and there’s not a whole lot [of bars] around that capture that kind of vibe, while welcoming any and everyone.”

Andres Z. from East Boston said he frequents Committee because, “All their drinks are super creative and catered for everyone’s taste. The staff [are] super friendly and take a lot of pride in what they do. I ordered a Bam-Ba-Lam from their menu, and it was such a great drink: refreshing, fruity, [and] smoky, but not overpowering with sweetness — perfectly balanced.”

Readers recommended a plethora of other bars, including spots like An Sibin, a Cambridge pub that opened in 2022. J.C. from Somerville told us about what makes the experience there so special.

“Order a Guinness or one of their many, many whiskeys,” J.C. said. “This is the best bar in Greater Boston. The Guinness is poured to perfection, and they have probably the best whiskey selection in the area… No matter the day of the week, there is probably something going on. The bartenders there are all awesome. My favorite time to go is on Monday when it is not as busy; it’s [the] optimal time to get into random bar debates with strangers.”

Below, find a list of readers’ favorite bars in Greater Boston. We’ve included an interactive map, as well, so that you can find a location near you.

Here is the full list of 35 reader-recommended bars in Greater Boston: