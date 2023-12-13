Readers Say These are the best things Boston.com readers said in 2023 Whether it was Cape Cod vacations or Fenway concerts, readers shared their thoughts. The Sagamore Bridge in Cape Cod. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Readers had a lot to say this year.

Throughout 2023, we asked readers to tell us their thoughts on all that’s been happening across the region and beyond.

Some of our most engaging stories included vacationing in Cape Cod and New Hampshire potentially “turning into Massachusetts.” As the year comes to an end, we’ve compiled reader quotes from some of our most popular stories in 2023.

“The Cape was perfect and now they ruined it.”

In June, we asked readers if they were planning on vacationing on Cape Cod over the summer, following a report from The Boston Globe that occupancy rates had gone down 20% from last year. About 47% of the 66 readers who responded to our poll said no, citing the increased costs for rentals as well as overall overcrowding. Reader Alex from Roxbury, who visits Eastham, Falmouth, and Nickerson State Park, said, “The Cape is overpriced and overrated. Cold water, sharks, traffic, Massholes, crummy restaurants and not enough to do. For that money I’ll travel somewhere better. Heck, even the Jersey Shore is better, even with the New Yorkers!” Another reader Mauve M. from Eastport, N.Y., who visits Dennis, Harwich, and Chatham, said, “Just seems people are grasping at an older version but wanting more — the Cape was perfect and now they ruined it.”

“For the love of God just make pot legal!”

When former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced her run for governor in July, she feared that the Granite State may be “turning into Massachusetts.” So, we asked readers if they were concerned about New Hampshire becoming more like Massachusetts or vice versa, as well as aspects from one state they’d like to see implemented in the other. The majority, about 58%, of the more than 2,000 readers who responded said that Massachusetts becoming more like New Hampshire would concern them the most. When it came to aspects of the Bay State that readers wanted to see implemented in New Hampshire, reader Carolyn from Nashua said, “For the love of God just make pot legal!” She added, “The money that can be made from it can do N.H. so much good.”

“If the options are there, I will always pick a hotel.”

Despite travel bouncing back after pandemic lows, data from AirDNA showed that occupancy rates for short term Airbnb rentals fell in 31 of 50 major markets in the summer of 2022. We asked readers in January if they prefer to stay in hotels or Airbnbs while traveling. Around 73% of the 75 readers polled said they prefer hotels, citing Airbnb’s growing costs and the simplicity of hotels. Reader Jamie from Marblehead said, “I like the idea of an Airbnb and still prefer this option for large groups or a ski weekend but I hate the added fees and taxes, the lengthy set of rules, the inconsistency in product and experience, etc. Hotels feel easier for shorter stays, offer more amenities, and are stress-free. Renting timeshares is the most underrated option and a great hybrid of the two options.” Despite hotels being “harder with small children,” Keri from Maine said, “If the options are there, I will always pick a hotel. I like the experience better — room service, cleaning, and concierge.”

“Who else flies through the sky like Tinkerbell?”

In anticipation of 20 years of Fenway Park concerts, we asked readers for the best performance they’d ever seen at the ballpark. Pop singer Pink, in all her flying-above-the-crowd glory, took the the majority vote from the more than 1,300 readers who responded, followed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and Pearl Jam. Readers shared a similar response after Pink’s August performance. Anna from Maine asked, “Who else flies through the sky like Tinkerbell?” Jennifer R. from Norwood said, “Pink flying around the park, reaching the highest seats with a full moon shining down on all her beautiful fans! It was an incredible show and I want to drive to another city to see her again this summer.” And Dan from Peabody had this confession: “Not even a huge Pink fan, but it was the best show I have ever seen.”

“[The movie captured] the essence of born and raised Bostonians”

A few days before the annual Academy Awards, we asked readers for their favorite movie ever filmed in Massachusetts. Readers named “Good Will Hunting” as the best movie filmed in the Bay State, followed by “The Departed” and “The Friends of Eddie Coyle.” When discussing the winner, reader Diane from East Boston said, “This movie not only captured the beauty and rawness of Boston and the surrounding cities, but the essence of born and raised Bostonians, in contrast to those who did not grow up in the Boston area.”

“They are hometown buds.”

Since 2021, Boston.com has created an annual reader-recommended guide to the best dispensaries in Massachusetts, as the recreational marijuana industry is thriving in the state. In April, readers were asked again to name their favorite dispensaries. Of the 100 reader-recommended adult-use dispensaries in the state, Bud’s Goods and Provisions, with locations in Worcester, Abington, and Watertown, came out on top. Readers liked Bud’s Goods as it feels authentically “Boston,” such as reader Sheri from Roslindale, who said, “Bud’s Goods is a little guy with a big future. They’re not some giant, out-of-state conglomerate. They are hometown buds. Their prices are amazing and their selections are amazing. It’s got a downtown Boston atmosphere inside with sports memorabilia everywhere and yet also the inside looks like a high-end boutique.”

“[I]t still took me six months. I have a master’s degree and nine years of experience in my field.”

Many large companies in the Boston area have conducted mass layoffs this year. In March, we asked readers who have been laid off to share their experiences with us. Readers told us what they went through and advice they would give to someone facing the same situation. Reader Ryan from Natick, a former tech worker, said, “My advice for anyone who has gotten laid off is to start applying right away. I was laid off at the beginning of October and just signed an offer letter last week. I applied to over 100 jobs and had five to six interviews that went to the final round, and it still took me six months. I have a master’s degree and nine years of experience in my field. Start applying the day you get laid off, it takes a lot longer than you think.”

“It’s like having someone walking alongside you the whole time, pointing out hidden gems…”

Greater Boston is home to a wide range of independent bookstores, and in February, we asked Boston.com readers to name their favorite. Over 400 readers responded, naming 46 of the best independent bookstores in the area. Among the top 10 reader recommendations was Harvard Book Store. ““Harvard has the best book recommendations sprinkled throughout the store,” said Wesley S. from Jamaica Plain. “It’s like having someone walking alongside you the whole time, pointing out hidden gems with funny or exciting descriptions that ensure I always leave with too many books.”

“Pro-active is always greater than reactive.”

In July, Boston announced a pilot program to convert empty office spaces into housing in order to bring people to the business district, left somewhat empty post-pandemic. When asked their thoughts on this, the majority of readers — around 64% of the nearly 200 readers who responded — said they’d move into a converted office building, and many voiced their support for the project. Reader Susan from Newton said, “It makes sense for all parties involved. Boston has among the lowest ‘return to office’ rates in the US, with 50-plus percent working from home permanently. And it’s better to convert some of these buildings to housing rather than wait for companies to go bankrupt and sort it out after. Pro-active is always greater than reactive.”