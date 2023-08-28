Readers Say This is the most famous person from Mass., according to readers Modern-day celebrities and historical figures made this reader ranking of the Bay State's most recognizable natives. Matt Damon (left) and John F. Kennedy (right) were among the top reader picks for most famous person from Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has no shortage of stars. Take it from Boston.com readers, who named close to 50 actors, politicians, comedians, athletes, and more when asked to tell us the most famous person from the Bay State.

Despite the long list, one name came out on top: Cambridge native Matt Damon.

Damon was also at the top of the list in the 2023 Fame Index report from Famouspeople.io. In the eyes of a national audience, the “Good Will Hunting” star is the most famous person Bay Stater, followed by Conan O’Brien, Kurt Russell, Mark Wahlberg, and Barbara Walters.

One reader called a vote for Damon a “no-brainer,” and several others said the multi-hyphenate A-lister has become synonymous with the region.

Twenty-eight percent of the 281 readers who responded to our poll voted for Damon, but there were many others who had a different opinion. With all the history in Massachusetts, many readers said the title of most famous Bay Stater should go to a significant historical figure, not a celebrity.

“John Adams, Sam Adams, John Hancock, Paul Revere, and so on, and so on, and so on…” shared on reader. “Who is the most recognizable person in the media? Maybe Matt Damon. But to say he is more famous than John Adams is just dumb. Wicked dumb.”

Ultimately, the reader ranking of the most famous people from Massachusetts includes a mix of famous celebrities and renowned historical figures. Below you’ll find a list of the top five names mentioned by readers and why they deserve the recognition, as well as a breakdown of how readers voted.

5. Ben Affleck

“The guy is Hollywood A-list, reps Boston at any and all given opportunity and is frequently photographed in candid shots drinking only Dunkin’. What’s more Boston than that?” — Noelle B., Scituate

“He is a fantastic actor and, in my opinion, a standout above the others.” — Karen, Salisbury

“Ben has star power, but loves Massachusetts so much he made a doughnut commercial! He’s got a great sense of humor!” — Jeannette L., Western Mass.

4. John Adams

“Founding Father, played a pivotal role in the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the second president of the U.S., first vice president. How ‘bout dem apples!” — C.T., Newton

“We do not have a country without John Adams.” — Anonymous, Medford

“Your list is too narrow to focus on modern TV and movie personalities. John Adams, his cousin Samuel, Ben Franklin, Henry Knox, John Hancock, and others helped birth a new nation.” — John, Quincy

3. Mark Wahlberg

“Because he’s the face of Massachusetts in the acting industry. Plus, his restaurant chain.” — Ken D., Worcester

“Mark has restaurants in Boston and his family. I feel he should be number one.” — Ivy F., Springfield

“Walhberg has an authentic Boston accent.” — Frank R., Newport, R.I.

2. John F. Kennedy

“Anyone known by just their initials, was a U.S. President, and 60 years after his death is still regularly referenced and shown in video footage, MUST be the most famous person from Massachusetts.” — Rob M., Castle Pines, Colo.

“None of the others have schools, roads, and aircraft carriers named after them.” — John T., Natick

“Just one of the most recognizable world leaders in human history. But yeah, let’s choose from members of the Funky Bunch.” — Josh, Salem

“He made decisions that decided the fate of our country and he wrote the script. Actors can’t compare. They are normal people that got lucky.” — Joe, Weston

1. Matt Damon

“He went to my high school and he doesn’t have any controversy surrounding him. He’s a very humble, low key actor and well-respected when it comes to his acting.” — Lady B., Cambridge

“He is smart and funny and totally relatable. As a celebrity, he is very down-to-earth. Speaks candidly, passionately, and logically on diverse issues. When you think of Boston or Massachusetts, you think of MIT and Harvard. You also think of JFK. But Matt Damon represents my view of Boston whenever Boston crops up in conversations. Essentially, he is synonymous with the city and, of course, the state of Massachusetts.” — E.T. C., Singapore

“Matt Damon is classical Boston. He is educated, reserved, and a classy guy.” — Philip W., Boston

“25+ years in the public eye. With ‘Good Will Hunting’ set in South Boston, Damon became synonymous with the region.” — Christopher P., Holyoke

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.