Readers Say 18 readers share what makes a Red Sox game a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience A CheapoTicketing.com poll ranked a Red Sox game at Fenway Park as the ultimate sports experience. Readers shared why it's so special. Mike Song cheers a Sox home run at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The 2023 regular season for the Boston Red Sox ends Oct. 1, however it’s still uncertain if the team will make it to the playoffs.

Regardless of their status, there’s still time to catch a home game at Fenway Park, which, according to CheapoTicketing.com, is an incredible opportunity.

The ticket broker website polled 3,000 sports fans for the ultimate sports experience, and a Red Sox game at Fenway Park was named the top “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

“For many sports enthusiasts, experiencing a game amidst the Green Monster, the Pesky Pole, and the chorus of ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth inning is the quintessence of America’s pastime, making it a bucket-list moment that transcends generations,” wrote CheapoTicketing.com.

We asked readers what makes a Red Sox game a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience for them. For some readers, such as Rob M. from Castle Pines, Colorado, the most memorable part was making a family member’s dream come true.

For other readers, such as Jameson M., they had the exciting opportunity to experience a game on a whole new level of luxury.

Read below to see what made a Red Sox game at Fenway Park a memorable and “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for Boston.com readers.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What makes a Red Sox game a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience?

The Red Sox held a ceremony to retire the no. 45 Hall of Fame inductee Pedro Martinez before their game vs. the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park in 2015. – Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

“I have been going to Fenway with my dad since the early 1980s and he shared with me the times of going to Fenway with his family. Have seen some great days, Yaz Day, 1986 AL East clinching game, any Pedro start, all have been great. You go to games and think about all the times you have gone before, it’s an everlasting memory.” — Douglas M., South Yarmouth

“First Red Sox game with dad in the late 70s against the Chicago White Sox. I must’ve been nine years old. We all sat along the left field line. Opposing player hits a line drive that hits a younger boy square in the chest two seats to my right. His dad scoops him up as stadium staff arrives to get him medical care. Meanwhile, the ball lands in left field, where it was picked up by Jim Rice. He comes over with it, looks me square in the eyes and says ‘You make sure that kid gets this ball.’ ‘Yes sir, Mr. Rice, I will.’ I’m thinking to myself, OMG! Jim Rice just spoke to me and gave me a mission. Thankfully the father and son returned a couple innings later. Soon as he settled into his seat, I tapped him on the shoulder and asked if he was ok. He said yes, so I said ‘Guess what. Jim Rice saw the whole thing. He hopes that you’re ok. He picked up the ball that hit you and gave it to me so I could give it to you.’ With that I presented his ball to him. Despite his sore chest that kid’s face lit up like a Christmas tree! Best Red Sox, Jim Rice, and Dad memory ever!” — Jeffrey C., Brighton

“I went to the final game of the ‘67 season — sat in a front-row skybox seat. ‘Nuff said.” — Dave, Boxford

All Star Game at Fenway Park on July 31, 1961. – Danny Goshtigian/Globe staff

“A person’s first Red Sox game at Fenway Park is often a best memory, mine included. It was in 1961 and Carl Yastrzemski was some no-name rookie. Jackie Jensen hit two home runs, the second one coming in the bottom of the 10th for the win. But my greatest memory was that the fans booed Sox relief pitcher Billy Muffett when he entered the game. Even at eight years old, I knew that hometown fans typically rooted for their players. I quickly learned that if you stink you get booed.” — Joe K., Grafton

“Went to a Sox game in college with friends that got to experience Fenway for the first time. We were two rows from the field and it was a blast.” — Eric, Canton

“As an old timer, going to games, sitting in the bleachers when tickets were only a dollar. It was a night’s entertainment at a very low cost. Sox weren’t that good then but the atmosphere was great.” — Lou G., Margate, FL

Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens hears it from the fans as he is taken out of ALCS Game Three in the third inning at Fenway Park on Oct. 16, 1999. – Globe Staff Photo

“You just can’t get closer to the field so you feel like part of the game. It’s quirky, uncomfortable and awesome all at once. I remember seeing Pedro pitch multiple times during the 1999 and 2000 seasons. Nothing like it before or since. The place was electric. The greatest two season performances of the modern era in my opinion … then Ortiz and Manny! Are you kidding? Those were the days!” — Kevin S., Southington, CT

“Boston Red Sox fans, players and staff are amazing, they are so loyal and the whole Fenway Park experience is outstanding.” — Denise K., Boston

“My favorite memories of Fenway Park came as the extremely humbled recipient of tickets to the owner’s suite that belonged to the late CEO of a major American financial corporation, when he and his lovely wife lived in the building that I worked in downtown. At least once or twice a season they would leave two tickets for me and my other half to a game (never the Yankees though!) and we were allowed such luxury as we had never before experienced at a ballpark. Our own kitchen and refrigerator filled with beer and soft drinks, a catered arrangement of Fenway favorites (hot dogs, burgers, fries and chili), plus the ever-important private bathroom! We truly felt like royalty, watching the game outside in our own section of bleachers (or inside on the wonderful leather sofas if the heat was too much), and I will never forget the kindness of the owners towards me. They were truly the most glorious days of my young adulthood.” — Jameson M., Lynn

Red Sox fans cheer from the Green Monster at Fenway Park on June 13, 2023. – Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff

“One of the best experiences in my life is walking up the concourse for the first time and seeing that glorious, timeless treasure. Everything from the paint, to the smells, to the blades of grass is perfect, and never gets old. Having the opportunity to enjoy something that has been cherished and appreciated by generations of family members before me adds such an intimate feeling and connection to Fenway. There is absolutely no place on Earth like it!” — Riley A., Tewksbury

“My wife and I were visiting Boston in 2004 and scalped tickets for a late September game as a birthday present for me. Cool part #1: the woman who sold the tickets was going to Beth Israel as her sister was in labor. So we got two tickets for $100. Cool part #2: Somewhere around the seventh inning an inebriated woman jumped up and yelled ‘“’Where’s Nomar?’”’ lamenting that Nomar had been traded earlier that year. And the Sox won on a walk-off in the ninth inning. Awesome first game at Fenway.” — Will V., Medford

“My daughter told us we were going to be grandparents for the first time, on the jumbotron. 2018.” — Pauline S., East Haven, CT

“I’ve only been once. For Game 1 of the 2007 World Series. I also had the luck to see a game in the 2007 ALDS in Anaheim, and had ALCS tickets I ended up selling. Seeing Fenway was amazing, but I arrived so early by the time the game came around, even though it was amazing, I dozed off briefly. What was more memorable was everything leading up to it. I had worked 16 hours straight at my job as a corrections officer. I got home just in time to call for the chance to get tickets. I called for an hour between two phones before finally being accepted. I got two tickets (the max) in the right field box. I was excited. My wonderful wife allowed me to return our just purchased TV to buy the tickets. Then I sold one and paid for the trip. The plan was to arrive one night before game day, stay in a cheap motel in a suburb of Boston, take the train and walk the rest. Then see the game, go back, sleep, leave. It was a once in a lifetime experience for me, and so was the whole postseason. With special thanks to my wife, who is an Angels fan, who we were on hand to see my team, wearing my Carl Yastremzski jersey, eliminate hers. But I did buy her a cute pink Rally Monkey she loved and we put in the Angels side of our ‘baseball room.’” — Josh, Mesa, AZ

“I have many but giving Bill Buckner a standing ovation on Opening Day after his return to the Red Sox after the ‘86 World Series definitely rates. The guy has more hits than Joe DiMaggio!” — P. C., Westwood

Fans react to a home run by Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox during a game between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, July 9, 2023. – Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

“My grandson lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico and his favorite team is the Red Sox (maybe because I’m originally from Waltham). It was his dream to see them play at Fenway. It was my dream to deliver. We did last month against the Blue Jays. We had to do the entire experience as going to the game is part of it. Taking the Green line from Park Street was the classic Boston experience.” — Rob M., Castle Pines, CO

“I’ve been to so many great games at Fenway over the years. It’s hard to pick one memory but I was at the Sox and Orioles game when Rick Dempsey entertained the crowd by running around the bases which was pretty cool as a 12-year-old kid. Also, seeing David Oriz hit the grand slam against the Tigers in the 2013 ALCS was pretty cool too.” — Anonymous

“I went to Fenway in July. It was a 10 hour drive to get there. Everyone in Boston was so nice to talk with. The game was terrific! I was in an iconic park, my favorite two players each hit a homer, and the hotdog was the best tasting ever. The Red Sox actually won the game against the amazing Braves. I left the stadium in a state of Nirvana and look back on that trip with a smile on my face. I’m 67 and that was a tick off my bucket list.” — Anonymous

“1999 All Star game. Seeing Ted Williams in a cart and all players gathered around him. I started to cry. Then Pedro striking out five in a row. Best trip to Fenway.” — Anonymous