This Melrose barbershop is the best in Greater Boston

Barbershops are an important center of community in Boston neighborhoods and towns across Greater Boston.

They are a place where people can socialize and interact with familiar faces. For many non-native English speakers, the barbershop is also a community hub to connect with others who speak the same language. And in a region as diverse as Greater Boston, there are shops that cater to all hair types and styles.

In response to our best barbershop reader callout, 76 readers shared their favorite barbershops in the Boston area with us.

See the full list of barber shops, including the top five reader-recommended shops, where they’re located, and what readers had to say about them below. We also included a map so you know where to go if you’re looking to get a fresh cut, line up, or something more.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

“It’s a quintessential small town barbershop, where the barbers know every customer by name. The local Little League sponsor team has photos on the wall, along with the requisite Boston sports memorabilia going back many years. Owners Joe and Sam treat everyone like family. I’ve been going there for years, the place is great!” —Neil H., Needham

4. La Flamme Barber Shop (21 Dunster St., Cambridge)

“It is close by my home, and it is a warm and welcoming environment. Every haircut I get it is exactly what I am looking for. It is easy to make an appointment at as well!” —Evan B., Woburn

“The owner is down to earth and the classic, original and authentic culture of the shop. They have many collectibles and transitional barber decor.” —Jeff D., Melrose

“The straight razor shaves is one of the most relaxing and rejuvenating 30-minutes you can possibly imagine. Then, there are the Fresh Cut Concerts! Yes Concerts in the barbershop!” —Scully W., Somerville

“I have been taking my sons there since they were little kids, and the care that Anthony shows each of the customers that walk through the door, does not go unnoticed. My sons now make their own appts and choose to stick with him because he gives a great haircut and the conversation flows like old friends.” —Stacy W., Winchester

1. Fades Away Barbershop (36 W. Wyoming Ave., Melrose)

“Great haircuts, great people, great vibes, great atmosphere. They are professional and friendly. I won’t go anywhere else. To me, my barber is like a partner, I take it very serious. 10/10.” —David F., Melrose

“This place is amazing! The ambiance and atmosphere is great, the barbers are great at what they do, and the merchandise is super sick. Additionally, the Shop gives back to the local community a ton by sponsoring to the local teams, donating to just about every cause and charity, and always puts aside a budget to help out.” —Rich F., Melrose

“Not only are they great barbers but they are great guys. They have a relaxed, friendly environment and always give a quality haircut. I don’t feel like I am going to a barbershop, but more like a friends house when I go get a haircut.” —Jason D., Wakefield

