Readers Say Thomas Szczur is running in support of the Pediatric Cancer Clinic at Mass General "I found myself clinging to running as a crutch to help me get through these stressful situations." Thomas Szczur's son has a laryngeal cleft and has been hospitalized multiple times for respiratory illnesses. Thomas Szczur

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Thomas Szczur

Age: 33

From: Cranbury, New Jersey

I always played sports as a kid, but I was never a runner. I avoided anything longer than a sprint. But as I ventured into adulthood, I soon found myself seeking ways to deal with stress, and low and behold, distance running of all things helped me burn off the negative energy and clear my mind.

In 2022, my infant son was hospitalized multiple times for respiratory illnesses where it was eventually discovered that he had been aspirating and had a laryngeal cleft contributing to his ailments. Hopefully, this will be repaired later this year. He has been on an NG (nasogastric) tube going on almost a year and requires thickened liquids to drink.

Advertisement:

Additionally, in 2022, my mom fell and broke her hip and wrist at my son’s christening, which required same-day surgery. Needless to say, I found myself clinging to running as a crutch to help me get through these stressful situations.

Given the weeks spent in hospitals for both my son and mom, I witnessed the care that hospital staff provides to patients trying to get better and also supporting their loved ones. In some cases, hospital workers are the only support that patients have.

It was during these times that I often thought about ways that I can support these organizations. What better way than to run for causes close to my heart?

Hospital care is something that you only think about when you or your loved ones need it, and I am personally thankful to all the angels that work in hospitals because they helped my son and mom recover and get better and stronger.

I am honored to have been accepted to run the 2023 Boston Marathon for Massachusetts General Hospital in support of its Pediatric Cancer Clinic.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.