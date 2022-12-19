Readers Say We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites. 20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Baking Bertucci's famous rolls at the Newton location. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.

We asked readers whether they dine at Bertucci’s, and more than 500 people responded, with 81% saying that they do. Jay E. in Attleboro said, “My kids love Bertucci’s. We have always found that it’s a place where families can get something for everyone.”

While most readers said that the closures do not impact them, they did name their favorite dishes. Pizza was the most beloved dish to order with 225 reader votes. Most respondents recommended “any kind” of Bertucci’s pizza, though many others named flavors like the Sporkie, a pizza with sweet Italian sausage and ricotta cheese, as a menu favorite.

Top five dishes that readers love

1. Pizza

It’s no surprise that Bertucci’s still has fans of its brick-oven pizza— 80% of readers said that this is what they prefer to order. We tracked their top pizza orders, and 62% of people surveyed said that they enjoy any kind. The Sporkie, a pizza made with sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and a housemade tomato sauce, was the second most highly ranked, earning 16% of the vote. Six percent of diners were enthusiastic about the classic Margherita, made traditionally with cheese, sauce, and fresh basil. The cheese pizza garnered support from 4% of readers, and we heard a shout out to a flavor from the past, the Carmine.

“So sad to hear they closed down some locations. In my opinion Bertucci’s has the best pizza in the state,” Nancy from Natick/Boston said.

2. Rigatoni Abruzzi

Pastas are a specialty of Bertucci’s, and 6% of readers say that they come to the restaurants for the Rigatoni Abruzzi. The dish is made from red and green roasted peppers, sweet Italian sausage, tubular rigatoni pasta, and tomato sauce, which gets a kick from chopped cherry peppers, added during the sauté, according to a spokesperson.

3. Chicken Parmesan

A classic Italian dish is the chicken parmesan, which 5% of readers said they like to order at Bertucci’s. The breaded meat is topped with pomodoro sauce, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

4. Chicken Piccata

This tangy chicken entrée received 5% of the reader vote. Prepared with lemon, capers, white wine, Pecorino Romano, and fresh herbs, the piquant accents add to a savory dining experience.

5. Rolls

Bertucci’s is well known for their signature rolls, served hot with olive oil blended with rosemary, Pecorino Romano cheese, and crushed red pepper, according to a spokesperson. Five percent of readers said that they are fond of snacking on them in the restaurant or taking a bag of them to go. Reader Amy from Revere said, “I’m sad to lose so many spots to get those rolls! Bertucci’s was my main reason to go to the Rockingham Mall for years.”

How Bertucci’s closures have impacted readers

Ahead, find a sampling of responses from readers about how the closures affected them and what they enjoy about the local chain.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

“It makes it harder to get to the open places. I miss it. I grew up with it like a treat and went with my family for gatherings; another piece of my childhood being stripped away due to the world changing. It is very depressing…It was a meeting point to gather and celebrate, enjoy and catch up. Aside [from] the times with my family, it was a great place to get pizza. Fresh, delicious, and fair prices. Add in the amazing desserts, salads, and atmosphere, and it was a place to love.” -Laurie D., Dorchester

“My kids love Bertucci’s. We have always found that it’s a place where families can get something for everyone—quality food for adults, good drinks, a reasonable and fun kids’ menu. The environment was welcoming, and we always found that the servers were geared towards the family setting and always good to our kids. This is a real loss for the region. A local, unique, enjoyable dining spot closes…presumably to be replaced by additional large national chains or by overly expensive hipster artisan start ups. There was something traditional, low key, and refreshingly simple about Bertucci’s. There aren’t that many places like it anymore.” -Jay E., Attleboro

“Bertucci’s was a great restaurant for a family, where we could order anything from pizza, pasta, chicken, and salad using fresh ingredients. Sure, it sounds ordinary, but these things matter sometimes. It was always there when we needed it for my family and friends.” -Kareen W., Dorchester

“We went randomly last Saturday, then boom, it was closed on Monday! Glad we got to eat there one last time. Food was still great, but Emerald Square Mall is dying, so not a big shock they closed this location. I hope some locations survive, the food is really good and those rolls…” -Nick P., Attleboro

“It’s been a while, but Bertucci’s always makes a good meal. We’d occasionally order pizza and a couple bags of rolls at work. There’s something about the olive in the middle that reminds me of going to the Lexington location as a kid.” -Barry, Georgetown

“I was shocked when the Bertucci’s in Woburn suddenly closed [in September]. I was there one week; the next it was gone. I think people forget that Bertucci’s is a local name and consider them more of a corporate giant, and that is just untrue. The flavors of Bertucci’s are local and close to the heart.” -Anonymous

“We miss having our Bertucci’s in Wayland Town Center [closed in 2018]. It was a place where you could get good quality food at a reasonable price. The kids (and we) loved their dough balls to play with. Now it’s hard to find that combination of good food and decent prices with everything costing insanely more these days. It was also a great place to meet friends and neighbors. Our town center isn’t thriving as it was, and their presence is missed terribly!” -Nicole R., Wayland

“In Marlborough, it was hard enough a few years back when we lost the ‘tucci’s on Route 20. Losing the one in the mall now is devastating! It was one of the few things keeping the Solomon Pond Mall afloat!” -Paul, Marlborough

“It concerns me that the one in my town will shut down! That Bertucci’s is sentimental to me because it’s where my boyfriend and I had our first date five years ago. I hope some locations always stay open.” -Helena, Westborough