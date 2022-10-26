We asked for your best Halloween pet photos. Here are our favorites.

Ghosts and ghouls will be lining the streets for Halloween soon, but at home, your four-legged friend may also be getting into the spirit. Many pet parents are dressing up their pups this season, and we did not want to miss out on the fun.
We recently shared a guide to pet parades around Boston, and asked readers for their best Halloween pet photos. Readers sent pictures of their pooches, and the results were pretty creative. From a German shepherd dressed as a pineapple to a Great Dane styled as a Black Swan, scroll ahead for our favorite photos of pets in all their glory.
