Readers Say We asked for your best Halloween pet photos. Here are our favorites. From a German shepherd dressed as a pineapple to a Great Dane styled as a Black Swan, readers submitted photos of their dogs in costume. Nancy L. shared a photo of Savannah dressed as a Chia Pet. Photo by Nancy L.

Ghosts and ghouls will be lining the streets for Halloween soon, but at home, your four-legged friend may also be getting into the spirit. Many pet parents are dressing up their pups this season, and we did not want to miss out on the fun.

We recently shared a guide to pet parades around Boston, and asked readers for their best Halloween pet photos. Readers sent pictures of their pooches, and the results were pretty creative. From a German shepherd dressed as a pineapple to a Great Dane styled as a Black Swan, scroll ahead for our favorite photos of pets in all their glory.

Jethro the German shepherd dressed as a pineapple. – Photo by Ashley W.

Kennedy Janetka, a Llewellin setter mix, is wearing a pumpkin costume. – Photo by Roseann B.

Theo is dressed as an “aspiring landscape painter.” – Photo by Mike M.

Coco, a Great Dane, festively sports a Black Swan costume. – Photo by Bobbie H.

Chester getting into the Halloween spirit. – Photo by Jane

Libbie plays the part of a princess. – Photo by Whitney P.

Spencer explores the Wild West. – Photo by Ally C.

Stella is wearing the attire of a Dunkin’ employee. – Photo by Laura H.

Chloe looking pretty spooky in a Chucky costume. – Photo by Samantha

Savannah dressed as a Chia Pet. – Photo by Nancy L.

Sydney rocking a bear costume. – Photo by Lisa C.

Smokey was captured wearing a regal red cape. – Photo by Julie G.