We asked for your favorite reads of 2022. You answered.

We asked Boston.com readers recently to share with us the best books they read over the course of the last year, and their favored titles range from the newly-published to classics discovered for the first time, spanning from fiction to fantasy to nonfiction to memoir.
We received dozens of recommendations, complete with explanations from readers about why their favorite read stood out as the best of the year. Among the host of titles, Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” a novel that was released last year, was the book most singled out by readers (five submissions in total) for its storytelling and writing.
Below, take a look through 44 of the top reader picks and what they had to say about the best books read in 2022, divided publish year and genre.
“This was [an] interesting character about whom I had never heard. The true story of J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian who became a powerful figure in the book world while hiding her true background. Well-written historical fiction.” — Kathy C., Easton, Md.
“I loved going back to the 50s, a sweet time in our lives in mid-America, and smart kids doing the right things. It is an adventurous story told in an unusual style keeping my unflagging interest to the end.” — Gerry M., Hingham
“Jennifer Weiner creates a story that is moving, heartfelt, intense, and raw. The book explores gender stereotypes, civil rights, and sexuality among many other things. It tells the stories of two sisters moving through their journeys from the 1950s to present day, detailing their lives as they navigate the many deep experiences that have shaped them into the women they are today. I laughed, I cried, I gasped. It was the perfect book that I could not put down.” — Karlie, Whitman
“This is an older book I had heard of, but never read. It was hilarious! The characters were so real and funny. The author nailed the colloquialism of the language in New Orleans and some of the storyline was brilliantly original and fascinating. Definitely one of my all-time favorites.” — Christine W., Quincy
“I have seen the movie but never read the book. There has been a lot of controversy around the story but after reading the original book, I have to say ‘get over it.’ Atticus Finch is a great character from a place and time that are different from ours.” — Thomas, Braintree
“The cover reads ‘How America’s Politicians Got Dumb And Dumber.’ It is both humorous and frightening as it explains how we got to where we are today in the national political scene.” — Joseph Z., Boston
“An intimate invite to a local author’s home of Jamaica. A popular tourist destination through the eyes of a native. Not only Jamaica that the average visitor wouldn’t see, but with winter approaching, it’s the picture of sun and turquoise blue beaches to hold on the cold nights that awaits us. What really makes ‘Jamoji’ special is that a part of the proceeds goes to building a playground for the grade school the author and her sisters attended while living in Jamaica, Bridgeport Primary in St. Catherine (#JamojiPLAY). — Anonymous, South End
“This explains very clearly how to take control of your sleep, inflammation issues and mental health. This non-fiction book is well written, easy to understand and meant to help you change your life for the better.” — K. O’Brien, Tyngsboro
Matthew writes with a raw honesty about his journey, while staying true to his signature ‘Chandler’ charm. An eye-opener for those who don’t feel sympathy to anyone out there going through this painful battle; and offers hope and a light at the end of the tunnel to those who are.” — Melissa L., Ipswich
“A beautifully written examination of a father of our revolution who was a driving force for independence. Also an educated and humble man who led the people to believe that independence was the right choice and did not seek his own fame or fortune.” — John A.
“The history of Cuba is a complicated and interesting narrative that involved Spain, the expansion of the ‘New World,’ and a roller coaster relationship with the USA.” — Bill D., Tiverton, Rhode Island
“The author presented the history of World War II with a unique cast of characters who are not usually included in war histories, and also he portrayed Winston Churchill as I have not seen him in other histories. Every book by Erik Larson is a great read. I immediately afterward read Larson’s book, ‘Dead Wake.’ I’ll be sure to read everything he has written as all will be great stories with much to learn from them.” — Joanne H., Holliston
