Readers Say We made a box of chocolates based on your favorite flavors. Here’s what’s inside. Orange cream, caramel, and coconut made the list. You shared your favorite flavors in a chocolate box with us. Photo from Pexels, Vidal Balielo Jr.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than giving someone a beautiful box of chocolates. Imagine your loved one’s delight when they lift the lid to find a collection of truffles. Right away you may wonder, what flavor will they pick? Maybe they’ll lean towards white chocolate filled with nougat, or maybe a caramel is more their preference. Choosing which one to eat is part of the fun.

We asked Boston.com readers what their favorite flavors are in a box of chocolates, and they shared the type of candies they love the most. They also told us about the memories that these particular bonbons evoke for them. In honor of Valentine’s Day, we made a list of flavors that would go inside a box of chocolates based on your responses, and the results are sweet. Some recommended flavors like caramel, raspberry cream, and others included more than one favorite. Look below to see what’s inside our readers’ box of chocolates, and what they had to say about the flavors.

Boston.com readers’ box of chocolates

A 🍫 means that this flavor was recommended more than once.

Coconut

Cherry 🍫

Dark chocolate orange creams 🍫

Dark chocolate raspberry creams 🍫

Talisker whiskey

Dorayaki, a take on two fluffy pancakes with sweet azuki bean paste

Praline or hazelnut

Any other kind of nuts

Maple cream or buttercream

Caramel 🍫

What readers said

What memories does a bite of chocolate evoke for you? – Photo from Pexels, Revathi Seraman

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Advertisement:

Coconut:

“Always with a dark chocolate covering. I wish I could buy a whole box of them! It’s my mother’s favorite too, and I remember her always looking for that one when choosing.” -Holly T., Maine

Cherry:

“A cherry floating in a sweet liqueur and coated with a thick, dark chocolate shell. Sneaking them out of a box when no one was looking; they were supposed to be saved for the adults.” -Anabel G., Lexington

Dark chocolate orange cream:

“Gathering around my mom on Mother’s Day or her birthday, parents joking with each other, and my brother and me.” -Steve, Arlington Heights

Dark chocolate raspberry cream:

“I get them when we go to Maine, at The Candy Man (Dock Square in Kennebunkport!). They are my favorite souvenir from every vacation!” -Kristine, Clinton

Talisker whiskey and dorayaki bonbons:

“My family went to [L.A.] Burdick’s over Christmas time. It was just so wonderful!” -Gary C., Back Bay

Praline or hazelnut:

“[Y]ou just can’t go wrong with Nutella!” -Nina, Needham

Nuts:

“My chocolates have got to have nuts. I won’t eat the chewy, caramel, creamy, liquidy, fruity ones. Just like the way I eat ice cream: no nuts, I will pass, thank you very much. Dark chocolate is best, but I won’t pass up milk chocolate, if it has nuts. If [it’s] a cluster, it’s even better! -Donna, Salisbury

Maple cream or buttercream: “I always go for the maple cream or buttercream centers, those are amazing to me.”

“Getting a coveted small sampler size box of Russell Stover or Whitman’s assorted chocolates on Valentine’s Day from my parents.” -S.D., Metro West

Caramels: “For sure.”

“There would be small poke holes on the bottoms of most chocolates in the box at our childhood house — the cherry filled chocolates would be rejected and leaking into the box, while all the caramels were long gone. Dark chocolates were the last candies left standing.” -Anna