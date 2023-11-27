Readers Say Here’s what readers think should replace the Mass. state seal and motto From humorous suggestions to more serious ones, nearly 100 readers who responded had plenty to say. The Massachusetts State flag blows in the wind in front of the State House. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A state panel tasked with developing alternatives to the current Massachusetts state seal and motto disbanded Nov. 15, according to The Boston Globe.

After voting in favor of replacing the state seal and motto in 2022, the panel did not offer a specific replacement for either the seal or motto in its last report to lawmakers. Instead, it said the new designs should be “aspirational and inclusive of the diverse perspectives, histories, and experiences of Massachusetts residents,” as well as offered a list of potential replacements.

We asked readers what they’d like to see as potential replacements for the state seal and motto should be. From humorous suggestions — a special shoutout to the reader who submitted a picture of an actual seal with “Arf, Arf, Arf” as the motto — to more serious ones, the 75 readers who responded had plenty to say.

For the seal, some readers suggested official state emblems, such as the chickadee or the cranberry, as the replacement.

“Grew up working on cranberry bogs with my parents and grandparents. It’s a crop that generations of MA families have worked to put on tables around the world,” said reader Lynn from Lakefield.

Other readers, such as Sheila D. from Plymouth, said that an image of a Native American should still be the seal, but represented in a more positive way than the current one.

“Massachusetts has been a state working for the common good, acceptance of all people [and] should clearly demonstrate that on our flag,” she said. “In addition, honor the Native Americans who, with their support, ensured the Plymouth colony’s survival.”

Readers also had suggestions for a new state motto, many of which were in Latin. Reader Terri C. from Gardner suggested “Odium Non Habet Locum,” or “Hate has no place,” as the new state motto.

“For me the idea of a commonwealth means that hate is the marginalized actor. And the values that Massachusetts strives for, though imperfectly but ongoing, since its inception in my opinion, can answer the current flag’s imagery,” she said.

Another reader, Michael S. from Blandford, suggested an iconic quote from former president and Massachusetts native John F. Kennedy translated in Latin — “Noli quaerere quid tibi patria possit, sed quid pro patria,” or “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

However, a good amount of readers, similarly to their thoughts on renaming Faneuil Hall, felt that the state’s seal and motto should remain the same, such as reader Roger from New Bedford, who said changing the seal and motto would be a “waste of time,” and that there are “more important things to address in MA.”

Read below to see readers’ ideas for replacements to the Bay State seal and motto.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

“Liberty, Prosperity, Hope for All“

“Liberty is a significant word and harkens to the founding of the Commonwealth. Prosperity is about economics and ideas and is founded upon open-mindedness and creativity. Hope for All is embracing the tenet that we truly believe that the future is what we collectively make of it. While I agree that the sword overhead can go, I would hope that a proud representation of a Native American could remain, in the right context. It honors the first people and their spiritual connection to this special land.” — Peter A., Sudbury

“Seal: Two hands breaking a chain; Motto: Noli quaerere quid tibi patria possit, sed quid pro patria (‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ — John F. Kennedy)“

“The strong liberty theme — both in terms of the revolution and the anti-slavery movement — is depicted by the hands breaking a chain. The motto is self-explanatory, the most famous phrase ever uttered by a native of Massachusetts rendered in Latin.” — Michael S., Blandford

“State Motto: ‘Spirit of Massachusetts.’ State Seal: Four-blocker with logos of the Sox, Pats, C’s, and B’s.“

“Because I’m from here, and I know what the people want.” — Mike, Abington

“Odium Non Habet Locum. (Hate has no place.)“

“And the seal image might be conceived as a hand theme (No, not a middle finger lol). Perhaps a handshake, or a circle of hands or of people. For me the idea of a commonwealth means that hate is the marginalized actor. And the values that Massachusetts strives for, though imperfectly but ongoing, since its inception in my opinion, can answer the current flag’s imagery. I believe answering what has been on the flag with its reverse can serve as a reminder of reflection and what we are hopefully about, and can achieve on all levels, institutions, and generations. And continuing the proud tradition of sending the message that we demonstrate the best of what we can achieve and lead by example here in Massachusetts.” — Terri C., Gardner

“Wampanoag Chief Massasoit“

“Chief Massasoit helped the Pilgrims avoid starvation, without this assistance perhaps the Pilgrims’ story changes. The Native Americans ultimately suffered greatly because of the Pilgrims’ survival but it should still be recognized.” — Brian, Lexington

“Chickadee“

“I love them and they make me think of MA because they’re here year round. They will also never run ‘afowl’ (see what I did there) of political correctness. Everyone can rally around our state bird.” — Apock, Central Mass.

“Cranberries“

“Grew up working on cranberry bogs with my parents and grandparents. It’s a crop that generations of MA families have worked to put on tables around the world. Plus, whenever I’m hosting out-of-town guests, they want to go see some bogs and eat some fresh bright red berries. Sadly, I have to break the news to them that a.) they’re not always red and b.) only die-hard fans can eat them raw!” — Lynn, Lakeville

“A colorful picture of fall foliage, trees with reds, oranges, etc.“

“A picture of fall foliage is iconic to Massachusetts and New England. Everyone can relate to it.” — Kathleen F., Concord

“A message of positivity & peace with an image referencing the Native Americans who were here“

“Massachusetts has been a state working for the common good, acceptance of all people & should clearly demonstrate that on our flag. In addition, honor the Native Americans who, with their support, ensured the Plymouth colony’s survival.” — Sheila D., Plymouth

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.