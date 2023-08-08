Readers Say What should replace the Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops? Here’s what readers said. “A restaurant or a shop would be nice, but nowhere as nice as getting on and off the Cape more quickly.” The Christmas Tree Shops location in Sagamore has closed as the company liquidates remaining stores. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Christmas Tree Shops is in its final days. After filing filing for bankruptcy in May and announcing their plan to liquidate all remaining locations in July, Saturday will be the last day of business for all locations of the retail chain.

At the former store location in Sagamore, known for its iconic windmill, another holiday will soon be taking over the iconic spot.

Spirit Halloween will replace the iconic location, but probably not for long. The seasonal retailer is known for popping up at recently vacated storefronts. Come November, there will likely be no trace of this spooky shop.

This raises an important question — what will go in the former Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops store after Spirit Halloween’s departure?

We asked Boston.com readers what should take over the iconic spot, and 120 readers responded with popular ideas including opening a restaurant, creating a Cape Cod welcome center, or adding onto or building a new bridge.

“A restaurant or a shop would be nice, but nowhere as nice as getting on and off the Cape more quickly,” said reader John M. from the South Shore.

Read below to see some of our readers’ suggestions for what should replace the soon-to-be-haunted former Christmas Tree Shops.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Restaurant

“Very few restaurants in the area. It’s large enough with sufficient parking and potential water views of the canal and beyond.” — Steven, Sagamore

“The area is also in need of a good seafood and/or steak restaurant similar to Stone Forge Tavern in Raynham.” — Rich D., West Wareham

“I think it’s a good location for a family restaurant. Needed for a quick on/off Cape stop? Also traffic flow should be good too. And again, plenty of parking. Needs unique theme. Has always looked like a somewhat big elf’s thatched cottage. Appeal to children. The Cape Cod Cottage Restaurant of Bourne?” — Pat H., Cotuit

“I think it is the perfect spot for a beautiful upscale restaurant.” — Andrew, South Dennis

“Whether getting to the Cape early ahead of your cottage being available or leaving the Cape early and needing a bite, with its windmill and parking a restaurant would be great. Not too far a drive for South Shore residents looking for different vibe.” — John, Shrewsbury

“This would be a great spot for people who have been slogging in Cape traffic on Rt. 6 to grab a last bite before traversing the canal and heading back to their mainland homes — whether they only have another 45 minutes to a town in Massachusetts or they’ve got a longer haul ahead of them to N.Y., N.J., Connecticut, Pennsylvania, or beyond. For weekly renters who have to vacate their places earlier in the day it could serve as a final Cape experience while also letting the traffic dissipate. This location obviously provides great views of the bridge and the canal and I doubt there’d be much need for extensive renovation to make the change from retail store to a restaurant/brewery. I envision a similar setup to the Trillium brewery in Canton as something to model this spot after. It would attract both families and young people. Just an idea, but if it comes to fruition I want my cut.” — Chris, Westwood

“Ice cream shop for the kids. Playground. Bar for the adults on the way to and from the Cape. Wait out the traffic, if you make it that far.” — Eric M., Brockton

“The fact the first tenant is a transient one that will only be there less than 6 months does not bode well for the future of this building. Brick and mortar stores have been annihilated by online shopping. It is a great location as far as visibility — that iconic windmill is the last thing you see before going over the bridge to the mainland and first thing you see when you get off the bridge and officially enter Cape Cod. I’m sure the rent will keep most potential tenants out, and the companies that can afford it aren’t exactly jumping on an aging building like that. It won’t happen, but it would be great if they made it into a Michelin rated destination restaurant with a small hotel. Think French Laundry with 10 guest rooms. That would sell out easily in season and would do really well off season, too. There aren’t any Michelin rated restaurants in Massachusetts. If one were to exist it’d either be in Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket or Cape Cod. I think a location like this would do the best, though. You get all the traffic coming and going from the Cape to Boston.” — Coogs, Whitman

Cape Cod welcome and cultural center

“Millions of people enjoy the Cape each year, but not many know of its rich history. And even fewer understand its delicate and changing ecosystem. It could be a great interactive museum to teach all of us the history and beauty of this unique part of the world. Perhaps as a way to defray the cost to build-out the Christmas Tree Shops building into a learning center/museum, there could be a named corporate sponsor (like Gillette Stadium in Foxboro). The location certainly provides great visibility.” — Tom M., Norwell

“Area needs a place that has some cultural activities for residents, adults and children. It could be similar to the cultural center in Yarmouth, changing art exhibits, classes and musical events.” — Lori, Bourne

“Something that represents the community as a literal welcome to the Cape, to celebrate the history of the area, the canal, keep the building’s facade if possible.” — Jennifer L., Marshfield

“Put all Cape Cod tourist info in one place.” — Mike, Andover

“It’s such a beautiful building and very obvious. It would be a shame for it to be demolished. It is a perfect spot to welcome people to the Cape. Plus, it wouldn’t add as much traffic as some other types of businesses. I would like to see it made into a traveler stop where people can go to in order to find out what the Cape has to offer, and a historical and scientific museum on the Cape. There are two parking lots on the property. One could be turned into a park and the other kept a parking lot. Adding a stop there where people can get on a bus that takes them to the train or other public transit would be helpful. Whatever goes in there needs to help make the traffic situation better, not worse, if possible.” — Kathy G., Hanson

A new bridge

“We need new bridges. That piece of land with the Christmas Tree Shops would help and it’s in the right location.” — Nancy J., West Dennis

“I’m wondering if the Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops may be eliminated, when a new bridge is hopefully built in the near future to replace the aging Sagamore Bridge.” — Linda M., South Dennis

“The Cape needs new bridges, ASAP!” — Jal, Provincetown

Trader Joe’s

“Would be great to have a TJ’s at the beginning of the Cape.” — Jim D., Falmouth

“The only Trader Joe’s in the Cape/Plymouth area is in Hyannis. Way too far for many of us to drive.” — Anonymous

Commercial development

“There is an industrial park(s) in Haverhill behind our homes which is bursting at the seams. When we moved in back in 2007, there were only a couple businesses back there. Today, every spot is taken. Industry puts people to work. The proximity to the bridge makes it easy during the summer. Be creative, start shifts opposite traffic, and traffic is worst on weekends. Industry brings taxes and increase revenue to other local businesses.” — Joanne B., Haverhill

“The Christmas Tree Shops area in Sagamore has been in decline for years (decades even) and needs more residents, more business, and more jobs. With bridge construction around the corner, the state and the town of Bourne should prioritize development that helps strengthen a safe and vibrant neighborhood.” — Matt, Sagamore

Pickleball courts

“It would be great to take a break from the Cape traffic. Play some pickleball and grab something to eat before making the trek up Route 3.” — Raymond C., Quincy

“Large, open space — great for pickleball courts.” — Jane V., Needham

Mini golf

“They already have the windmill.” — Delco H., Eastham

“Nothing says Dutch mini golf like a windmill.” — Marty F., Brockton

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.