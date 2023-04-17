Readers Say What’s harder than Heartbreak Hill? Here’s what 10 marathon runners said. "Once you’re at Heartbreak Hill, there’s no choice but to go up it." Signs are hung on the fence at the beginning of Heartbreak Hill. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Boston Marathon is a bucket list marathon for many runners in large part because of the challenges the route presents. For any runner taking on Boston, Heartbreak Hill presents a grueling challenge of a steep half-mile uphill at Mile 20.

We asked runners who’ve completed the 127th Boston Marathon: What’s harder than Heartbreak Hill?

Once they made it to the other side, these ten marathoners shared with Boston.com what it felt like to brace for and get past that infamous stretch of the marathon route.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“Today, [what] was harder than Heartbreak Hill [was] when it started to rain on Mile 25.” — Ben Johnson

Tong Nguyen

“Cramping.” –Tong Nguyen

“Getting up every morning to train. Once you’re at Heartbreak Hill, there’s no choice but to go up it. I think the preparation really is what lets you get there.” — Max Randal

“What is harder than Heartbreak Hill? Walking through the finishing chute.” — Mary Harrington

Amanda Beucler-Rapos

“The hill coming out of Newton Falls. The first of the Newton hills is definitely the hardest, going over 95.” — Amanda Beucler-Rapos

“Heartbreak Hill, honestly, I was still feeling really good by. And then all my muscles started ceasing up at 24. So, 24-26.” — Zach Booth

“The only thing that’s harder than Heartbreak Hill is getting back and finding your family!” — Sarah Frank

“The hills of Kentucky.” –Amy Shrinkle

Ashton Hutchinson

“The recovery. I’m going to feel bad for the next two days, that’s for sure.” –Ashton Hutchinson

“Coming back every year to do Heartbreak Hill!” — Kerry Walker

