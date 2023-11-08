Readers Say

Where (and when) to order your Thanksgiving pie in Greater Boston

Turn to these restaurants and bakeries when you need a dessert for your table.

Cherry pie
Place an order for a Thanksgiving pie ahead of the holiday. New York Times/David Malosh

By Shira Laucharoen

You’re counting down the days: Thanksgiving will be here soon. While you make plans for how you’ll prepare the turkey, dust off your best stuffing recipe, and look up a classic cocktail to mix, you may be wondering where to order the perfect pie. We asked readers who makes the best Thanksgiving pies, and we’ve rounded up a combined list of Boston.com and reader recommendations across Greater Boston.

We’ve organized the list of bakeries and restaurants by pre-order deadline. We’ve included original location details for bakeries with multiple spots, but we suggest checking the business’ website to learn more about pre-order deadlines at their other locations.

Make sure you leave enough time to pick up a pie from your favorite restaurant or shop.

Order by Nov. 12

Order by Nov. 16

Order by Nov. 18

  • Petsi Pies, 285 Beacon St., Somerville (pre-orders for Take n Bake or Take n Thaw only)

Order by Nov. 19

Order by Nov. 20

Order by Nov. 21

  • Cocorico, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, 450 Summer St., Boston

Order by Nov. 22

First come, first serve