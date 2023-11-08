Readers Say Where (and when) to order your Thanksgiving pie in Greater Boston Turn to these restaurants and bakeries when you need a dessert for your table. Place an order for a Thanksgiving pie ahead of the holiday. New York Times/David Malosh

You’re counting down the days: Thanksgiving will be here soon. While you make plans for how you’ll prepare the turkey, dust off your best stuffing recipe, and look up a classic cocktail to mix, you may be wondering where to order the perfect pie. We asked readers who makes the best Thanksgiving pies, and we’ve rounded up a combined list of Boston.com and reader recommendations across Greater Boston.

We’ve organized the list of bakeries and restaurants by pre-order deadline. We’ve included original location details for bakeries with multiple spots, but we suggest checking the business’ website to learn more about pre-order deadlines at their other locations.

Make sure you leave enough time to pick up a pie from your favorite restaurant or shop.

Order by Nov. 12

Agawam Diner, 166 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley

Order by Nov. 16

Drive-By Pies, 248 Cypress St., Brookline

Order by Nov. 18

Petsi Pies, 285 Beacon St., Somerville (pre-orders for Take n Bake or Take n Thaw only)

Order by Nov. 19

Order by Nov. 20

Order by Nov. 21

Cocorico, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, 450 Summer St., Boston

Order by Nov. 22

Modern Pastry Shop, 257 Hanover St., Boston (multiple locations)

First come, first serve