Here's where to eat and drink near Gillette Stadium Readers recommend visiting these bars and restaurants in and around Foxborough.

Things are ramping up around Gillette Stadium. Beyoncé will be coming Tuesday for her “Renaissance World Tour”, and members of the Beyhive have been counting down the days. Football season will be starting in the fall, and the Patriots are already rounding out their first week of training camp. With all of this action in Foxborough, you might be wondering where you can eat or drink while in the area.

We asked Boston.com readers for their favorite restaurants and bars near Gillette Stadium, and they recommended nine places. Some of them were at Patriot Place, a destination by Gillette Stadium for shopping, dining, and entertainment, while others were in neighboring towns, like Norfolk or Wrentham. We’ve rounded up the spots that readers enjoy visiting, so that you can check them out yourself.

This cozy, family friendly restaurant and bar offers a variety of sandwiches, from the buffalo chicken wrap to the eggplant parmesan. You can also enjoy entrees, such as the Atlantic salmon, shrimp scampi, and cheeseburgers. Reader Todd Z. from Providence said, “Everything on the menu is great. My go to is the chicken sandwich, always great. Drink selection is great, and energy on Patriots game day is fantastic. Cash only, which gives it the old school feel. Older generation Patriots fans go here.” 94 Washington St., Foxborough

At Patriot Place, you’ll find Citizen Crust, a great place to get Roman sheet pan pizzas, which come in flavors such as the veggie and the pepperoni. They offer taqueria items, as well as “big plates,” like the Argentina steak and spicy Thai dumpling bowl. Shawn M. from Norfolk said, “Any of the tacos or bowls are awesome. Also, love the hot chicken sandwich and taquitos appetizer. You also got to try their spicy margarita! This place is spacious inside, with tons of TVs for watching sports. There is also an outside patio with a bar… Staff is wicked nice and helpful.” 229 Patriot Place, Foxborough

Davio’s at Patriot Place is a classic place for diners to visit. For dinner, you could enjoy the hand-rolled potato gnocchi, which is served with organic mushrooms, basil, and truffle butter. You could also dig into the free range chicken, coming with creamy potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and lemon butter. Their drinks are not to be missed either: this summer, you’ll want to sip on a cranberry ginger margarita or a Mediterranean cosmo. There is a small selection of mocktails, as well, if you choose to forgo a beverage with alcohol. An anonymous reader told us that they visit Davio’s because of the “pasta, pasta, pasta!!!” 236 Patriot Place, Foxborough (multiple locations)

Many readers voted for Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk, a spot that is meant to evoke the “wild west,” while maintaining a family friendly environment. You can build your own pizza, or you can try one of their specialties, like the Smokehouse, featuring smoked chicken and bacon, or the pastrami. Burgers and sandwiches grace the menu, as do servings of nachos. Wash it down with a handcrafted ale or a hard seltzer. Albert from Wrentham told us, “Try the Dusty Rider, and you will never get a cold again. Eat the Buffalo chicken pizza with extra blue cheese, and you’ll immediately die and go to heaven.” Last year, readers voted for Eagle Brook Saloon as a top townie bar that they would recommend. 258 Dedham St., Norfolk

Another Norfolk spot, Novatos Bar & Grill, is inspired by travel and the celebration of different cultures. You’ll be able to order from a list of mac and cheese options, which include the lobster and the short rib. Other dishes, like the creamy jambalaya, the unagi salmon bowl, and muqueca “Brazilian stew,” make appearances. Their cocktail list showcases drinks like the mocha martini and the boozy Arnold Palmer. Leo O. from Wrentham said, “Great food and good-sized portions. I usually order one of their bowls — either the chicken peanut Thai noodles or the unagi shrimp. Both are delicious. Great salads and fish ‘n chips, too.” 218 Dedham St., Norfolk

Settle down at The Red Rooster with classic pub fare like the Baja burger, made with a black bean patty and chipotle aioli, or feast upon a crispy chicken BLT. Their menu consists of dishes like the shepherd’s pie, bacon wrapped meatloaf, and an open faced roast beef sandwich. If you’re looking for something sweet, their dessert special changes regularly, and you can also sip on beverages like their sangria or a variety of martinis. Bob from Foxborough told us The Red Rooster has the “best steak tips, good food for a tavern.” 510 Washington St., Wrentham

Just past Patriot Place, you’ll discover Red Wing Diner, known for their fried seafood. For over 90 years, this spot has welcomed hungry patrons. You can dig into a clam strip roll, served with French fries or homemade coleslaw, or a Fisherman’s Platter, which comes with shrimp, haddock, sea scallops, and more. To drink, order a red apple sangria or the Mango Tango, composed of vodka, Malibu rum, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice. Mike M. from Lunenburg said he likes the scallop plate or the seafood platter. “Consistency. I have never been disappointed. I’ve been going there for over 40 years,” he said. 2235 Providence Hwy., Walpole

This spot in historic Downtown Foxborough is what you’d find if you created a cross between “a craft brewery, craft distillery, craft winery, and restaurant.” Snack on shareable plates, like the stacked California rolls and the piña colada shrimp. You can also order artisan pizzas, mezcal fish tacos, and pad Thai. Their beers are a highlight — try the summer ale, brewed with wildflower honey, lemon, and ginger, or the Madagascar vanilla cream ale. An anonymous reader told us that the “Nashville hot chicken sandwich is awesome; great selection of beer!” If you enjoy their beer, you may want to visit Shovel Town Brewery in Easton. 44 School St., Foxborough

At Patriot Place, visit Twenty8 Food & Spirits, a restaurant that offers “regional, sustainable American cuisine with a modern flair.” To start off your meal, enjoy spoonfuls of a New England clam chowder, and try pork al pastor nachos or a Caesar salad. You might think of ordering a margherita flatbread with fresh mozzarella or a grilled chicken sandwich. Finally, you can indulge in some delectable dessert options, like the molten chocolate cake and the roasted apple cobbler, while savoring the Perfect Pear martini. 28 Patriot Place, Foxborough