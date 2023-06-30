Readers Say Where to get the best frappes in Massachusetts, according to readers Readers named 30 spots to get the frozen treat. Boston.com readers named chocolate as a favorite frappe flavor. Photo from Unsplash, Victor Rutka

What is a frappe exactly? If you’ve lived in Boston for a while, you know that the definition can be a bit complicated. In New England, a frappe is what most of the country calls a milkshake: a blended mixture of ice cream, milk, and syrup. But if you order a milkshake at a diner or ice cream parlor here, you’ll be getting something different, a drink with just milk and flavoring. Now that you know the distinction, it’s time to turn to the more important question — where do you go to get the best frappe?

We asked readers for their favorite spots to get frappes, and they named over 30 places across the state. The businesses that were the most popular among readers included Kimball Farm and Richardson’s Ice Cream, both of which have multiple locations. The flavors that readers most enjoy are chocolate and coffee. Reader L. from Falmouth said he favors Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream.

“Smitty makes his own ice cream, and it is by far the very best on the Cape,” he said. “Being an ice cream aficionado who has been known to frequent dairy bars, their black and white frappes are ‘the’ best. But please keep it a secret to keep the lines and wait times down!”

Scroll down to see a list of every spot that readers recommended. While some readers mentioned the once-popular frappes from Brigham’s, we left them off our list as there are no longer any independently-owned shops. Look below to find a place to get a frappe near you.

Here are 30 reader-recommended spots to get a frappe in Massachusetts: