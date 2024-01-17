Readers Say Where to go for trivia every night of the week in Greater Boston Readers shared the trivia events that keep them coming back every week. Indie trivia at Aeronaut Brewing. Aeronaut Brewing

Looking for a fun way to spend the evening? Get a group of friends together for some friendly competition at a local trivia night.

Last year, Boston.com readers shared their favorite trivia nights, with suggestions including Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., The Pickled Onion, and more. We’ve added to that reader-recommended guide to highlight more than 40 different options for trivia including Stump!, Ponder, Family Feud-style, and more.

Sasha S. from Needham said she loved her weekly trivia game at The Biltmore in Newton so much that she decided to become a trivia host at Grainne O’Malleys in Brookline. Both trivia nights made it onto our reader-recommended guide.

“I’ve gotten to know so many cool people and it’s such a tight little community that has become the highlight of my week. In a world where technology has taken over in a sense, putting your phone away, communicating as a team, and using the knowledge we have on hand instead of Google is more important than ever. It’s what makes us human so to see everyone come together and bond is truly a beautiful thing,” she told Boston.com. “I look forward to playing and hosting all week!”

Below, you’ll find a guide to local trivia events and a map of all the bars and restaurants featured on this list.

A 🏆 means that this trivia night was the one of top recommendations from readers.

Monday

Howling Wolf Taqueria (76 Lafayette St., Salem)

When: Mondays at 7 p.m.

“This Mexican restaurant in Salem has great food and drinks and trivia every Monday night,” said Allen from Salem.

The Castle (240 Rantoul St., Beverly)

When: Mondays at 8 p.m.

“The Castle has excellent trivia. I especially like their themed trivia nights, such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Christmas movies. If you are a superfan of something, The Castle trivia will actually challenge you. The competition is fierce. They also have fun rules that allow you to double your score for a round or take a minimum score if you’re not too confident. The trivia is done on paper or through an app, so it’s not just a test of who can blurt out the answer fastest,” said Jessica from Peabody.

The Haven (284 Amory St., Jamaica Plain)

When: Every other Monday at 7 p.m.

“The Haven has great food, drinks, and atmosphere,” said one reader from Jamaica Plain.

The Quiet Few (331 Sumner St., East Boston)

When: Mondays at 8 p.m.

“Solid trivia at a fantastic bar,” said Adam from East Boston. “What else is there to say?”

Warren Tavern (2 Pleasant St., Charlestown)

When: Mondays at 8 p.m.

“Great atmosphere in a historic tavern with good food and drink. Each question also has an accompanying song that gives a subtle, sometimes very subtle, clue,” said Mike G. from Charlestown.

Tuesday

Ashland Ale House (23 Pond St., Ashland)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“Host is awesome, funny, keeps it going quickly. Not just questions, he does a name that tune round, a picture round, a ‘Family Feud’ style round. Food and staff are on point, great beer selection. It’s a blast there,” said Dan K. from Ashland.

Bit Bar Salem (278 Derby St., Salem)

When: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Not Your Average Trivia at Bit Bar is frequented by one reader because it’s “unique trivia that is active and fun.”

“Dance rounds, limbo, scavenger hunt, and beer tastings!”

Coolidge Corner Clubhouse (307 Harvard St., Brookline)

When: Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

“Milo does a phenomenal job running Tuesday night Trivia. He comes up with his own questions,” said one reader. “Always a fun time.”

Eugene O’Neill’s (3700 Washington St., Jamaica Plain)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“The host is fantastic! Gabby keeps everyone engaged and makes sure everyone has a great time,” said Shelley H. from Jamaica Plain.

Irish Village (224 Market St., Brighton)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“Trivia lasts the perfect amount of time. The quizmaster looks like he came straight out of Ireland and he’s so loud he can be heard at the pizza place next door,” said Blair from Acton.

When: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“Good friends, good times and keeps the brain active. And sometimes you learn a thing or two,” a reader from Braintree said. “We’ve been doing it for so long we can’t remember.”

🏆 Minglewood Harborside (25 Rogers St., Gloucester)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“The trivia guy, Brian, is funny and engaging. He makes the whole game so much better. More than just a question asker. Great music, too,” said Julianna from Gloucester. “Minglewood’s prizes are GREAT, compared to other bars and restaurants I’ve played at. The food is great too.”

Old Court Irish Pub and Restaurant (29-31 Central St., Lowell)

When: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“Frank is a great host! Come for the questions, stay for the Guinness!” Jack from Lowell said.

🏆 Remnant Brewing (877 Cambridge St., Cambridge)

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s always packed here, trivia starts at 7, but you have to get a table at 6. The host encourages people to mix and mingle so it’s a great place to actually meet people, especially if you’re an introvert. Plus, killer beer and playlist. The playlist has clues to the answers!” Celina C. from Somerville shared.

Remnant Brewing’s Cambridge trivia night was recommended by readers but the brewery also does trivia on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at its Bow Market location, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville.

Shamrock Pub (501 East 8th St., South Boston)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“The Shamrock Pub is the only place I go for trivia. They have the best steak tips in town and the coldest beer this far south from the North Pole,” said Chris C.

Stats Bar & Grille (77 Dorchester St., South Boston)

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“The questions are clever and and the host is amazing!” Ray B. from South Boston shared.

🏆 The Biltmore (1205 Chestnut St., Newton)

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

“I’ve been going to Biltmore for a while and have been playing trivia for 6 months now and I have been absolutely loving it. I’ve brought my family and friends to play with me but I do play alone to decompress after work. Trivia has given me a new outlook on my information intake and I’ve become more aware of my surroundings on the off chance that something I observe or learn will be a trivia question,” said Sasha S. from Needham.

Wednesday

Boston Ale House (1885 Centre St., West Roxbury)

When: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“Great variety of questions, excellent music. Awesome vibes,” said Josh N. from West Roxbury.

When: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

“Great host and great food,” said Mark M.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“Chill place with a great host. Have a fun rivalry with other teams,” said Andy from Cambridge.

When: Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

“It is a family-friendly fun atmosphere,” a reader shared. “Trivia is wonderful as are the libations!”

Dorchester Brewing Company (1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Dugout Cafe (722 Commonwealth Ave., Boston)

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“It’s a nice break from law school and very fun!” Sam from Fenway shared.

When: Wednesdays 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a very welcoming place with great hosts and people. Always great variations of questions and always full to capacity every week,” said Jim L.

🏆 Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen (303 Main St., North Reading)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“Great vibes, drinks, and food!” MaryAnne R. from Wilmington shared.

Jeanie Johnston Pub and Grill (144 South St., Jamaica Plain)

When: Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

“Paper-based trivia game. Great atmosphere and a fun crowd. Best bartenders!” Christine G. from Jamaica Plain said.

🏆 Joe Sent Me (849 Main St., Waltham)

When: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“The atmosphere here is awesome. Erin does an amazing job hosting and making it so much fun. The food here is unbelievable as well as the drinks,” said Olivia from Waltham. “I highly recommend playing here!”

Joe Sent Me’s Waltham location was recommended by readers, but the bar also does trivia on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge location, 2388 Massachusetts Ave.

🏆 Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. (411 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“Hands down the best brew in Boston. The Cloud Candy is best paired with trivia. It’s a friendly vibe that’s perfect for get-togethers with friends and some trivia,” said Michelle from Newton.

🏆 Portico Brewing (101 South St., Somerville)

When: Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

“It’s awesome because the host is great, the atmosphere can’t be beat, the beer is amazing, and it’s from six to eight so you can have a blast and be home before bedtime!” Diana from East Cambridge shared.

When: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“Great reason to get together with friends after work and it’s always a great vibe,” said Agnes from the North End.

The Cherry Tree (1349 Washington St., Newton)

When: Wednesdays at 7:30

“The questions aren’t complicated (most of the time). The explanation of the rules is very easy to grasp. On top of that, the host pulls a rabbit out of a hat every game by making the game fun and thrilling. He doesn’t waste time trying to tell stories but simply entertains the room by asking and answering trivia. Bartender usually adds bits and jokes after a question which is just the cherry on top!” Amanda from Jamaica Plain shared.

The Derby (189 Washington St., Salem)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“Great staff, excellent host, plus great signature cocktails. And the largest prizes that I know of — $50 for first, $25 for second,” said Susan D. from Salem.

The Hill Tavern (228 Cambridge St., Beacon Hill)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“Host Ryan is great. Every song he picks is either a pun or a clue to the questions. Makes it so much more fun than a random playlist!” John from Beacon Hill shared.

The Square Root (2 Corinth St., Roslindale)

When: Every other Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“Pub quiz is more complex than regular trivia and so fun! The guy who runs it asks the best questions,” said Liz from Roslindale.

🏆 The Squealing Pig (134 Smith St., Boston)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“The questions are a good mix of reachable and challenging. It’s a great place to get a drink, catch up with friends, and have a grand time playing trivia,” said Michael A. from Mission Hill.

The Squealing Pig also has trivia on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Provincetown location, 335 Commercial St.

Warp and Weft (197 Market St., Lowell)

When: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

“It’s not really difficult. There are a few audio categories and musical bingo before trivia starts. The host is really fun and a lot of the same folks each week creates a good rivalry,” Karen M. from Lowell. “It’s rated R and sometimes on the verge of more than that.”

Thursday

Corrib Pub (2030 Centre St., West Roxbury)

When: First Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

“The trivia moves along. There’s a visual component. The host is great and engaging. Good variety of questions,” a reader said. “Good food and great waitstaff!”

When: Thursdays at 7 p.m.

“Echo Bridge is just a happy place to be and the food is excellent. Trivia host Mike ‘Sarge’ Riley is an affable host who strikes the right tone and keeps things moving with solid trivia questions. Mike does trivia on Thursdays. I also frequent his always-fun Music Bingo on Tuesdays,” said Ken L. from Canton.

SandBar Hull (297 Nantasket Ave., Hull)

When: Thursdays at 7 p.m.

“An entertaining evening of trivia that starts at 7 p.m. and is done by 8:30. You can go out for a drink and trivia and not have to make a whole night of it if you choose not to,” said Rob H. from Hull.

🏆 The Pickled Onion (355 Rantoul St., Beverly)

When: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

“I love going to the Pickled Onion every Thursday for trivia! The trivia guy Tim has the BEST voice for trivia! And everyone is always so into it and makes it so competitive and fun,” said Hannah from Beverly.

Friday

Shovel Town Brewery (50 Oliver St., North Easton)

When: Fridays at 8 p.m.

“The food is good and the trivia host is knowledgeable and very fun! The layout of the game is great too,” said Dorothy P. from Easton.

Saturday

The Puddingstone Tavern (1592 Tremont St., Mission Hill)

When: Saturdays at 7 p.m.

You can go to this trivia night with a team or join an open table when you arrive. Pair your night of fun with a pick from their wide beer selection or a fun cocktail.

Sunday

An Sibin (1193 Cambridge St., Cambridge)

When: Sundays at 8 p.m.

“Brennan the trivia host is the best in the game! His questions are well-written and researched and are guaranteed to inspire discussion (and often debate!) within our team. His polished yet casual hosting style creates a friendly and fun atmosphere, even when things get competitive,” said Jennifer O. from Quincy. “In addition, An Sibin’s delicious food and drink menu and friendly bar staff make it a great place to spend a night out.”

Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.