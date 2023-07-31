Readers Say Where to grab lunch in Boston, according to readers Readers shared 42 of their favorite places to grab lunch in the city. A grilled chicken sandwich with tomatoes and green beans at Chacarero in Boston. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

If you’re one of the thousands of people who commute into Boston, it’s likely you’ve grabbed something to eat for lunch.

We asked Boston.com readers for their favorite lunch spots in Boston, and their go-to orders. Readers shared 42 restaurants across neighborhoods from Jamaica Plain to East Boston. Amy R. from Hingham recommended the kale salad with lemon dressing, and chicken salad from the Bean and Leaf Cafe. Tom from Back Bay preferred Mother Juice for a “taco bowl and a juice.”

The most popular lunch spot mentioned by readers was Chacarero, a Chilean restaurant located in downtown Boston. The restaurant’s main offering is a sandwich of the same name, made with homemade bread and fresh ingredients like tomatoes and green beans. Readers who chose this said they like how it’s different from other lunch options in Boston. One reader even makes the trek from the North Shore to get a Chacarero sandwich.

“It is one of the best and most unique sandwiches in Boston,” said reader Benjamin M. from the North Shore, who orders a large chicken sandwich with no tomato. “Always super fresh all around, all the ingredients combine perfectly. I don’t work in the city anymore but have ventured in a few times just for a sandwich from here.”

Below, we’ve created a guide to the reader-recommended lunch spots in Boston, including the top five restaurants and full list. We also made a map of all recommendations in the city, so you can try a lunch spot near you. Recommendations outside of the city were excluded from this list.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

If you want a bang for your buck, Al’s Cafe is the place to go. This family owned and operated restaurant, which has been featured on Phantom Gourmet, “combine[s] a fanaticism for quality food and customer service with a loyalty to our customers to provide a sub sandwich that cannot be surpassed,” according to their website. The cafe is known for their enormous subs. Reader Denise from Belmont gets a sense of nostalgia at Al’s who orders the “Italian wedding soup (like Nana used to make)” as well as a ham and cheese sub. Reader Nancy from Brighton prefers the “albacore tuna sub with lettuce, tomato and Swiss and balsamic vinegar.” Soups are $7.50, and a sub costs $9.50 or $11.50 depending on the size. Al’s Cafe received 4% of the vote.

Multiple locations

The first Flour Bakery and Cafe opened in 2000 in the South End. In the 23 years since, chef-owner Joanne Chang has expanded to locations across Greater Boston. According to their website, Flour is dedicated to sharing great food and creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for customers. The most popular item among readers was the roast beef sandwich ($12.75). Reader Dawn from Malden also pointed out that the sandwich’s horseradish mayo has a very strong scent. If you’re looking for a sweet treat afterwards, reader Tina P. from north of Boston recommends a “chocolate chip cookie for dessert.” Flour Bakery and Cafe received 4% of the vote.

Multiple locations

Just a short walk from South Station, Figaro’s has been in business since 2002 and serves a variety of salads, soups and sandwiches. Readers praised their food as some of the greatest in Boston. Reader Jack W. from Boston, who usually orders the Al Capone or Two-Timer sandwiches, said “Figaro’s has the best sandwiches in the city, especially when it comes to steak and Italian sandwiches.” Other readers praised the freshness of their food, such as reader Ashley from Boston who orders their buffalo chicken. Sandwich prices range from $12.95 to $14.95. Figaro’s received 4% of the vote.

105 Beach St., Boston

This family-owned deli opened in 1968 and has been going strong at its Downtown Boston location for more than 50 years. Readers expressed their love for Sam LaGrassa’s last November when we asked for their favorite place to get a sandwich in Greater Boston. The goal at Sam LaGrassa’s is “to have the best sandwiches possible,” said Richie LaGrassa, one of Sam’s sons. A popular sandwich among readers was their pastrami. One reader, Tom M. from Framingham, prefers the standard pastrami sandwich ($21.95). Reader John B. from Downtown Boston prefers the chipotle pastrami ($24.95), and says it’s “simply the best sandwich in the city.” Sam LaGrassa’s received 5.5% of the vote.

44 Province St., Boston

Chacarero had humble beginnings, as it started as a pushcart serving a sandwich many had never heard of. However, owner Juan Hurtado quickly won over Bostonians, eventually moving to a new location in the basement of a department store.

The Chilean restaurant is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and its signature chacarero sandwich is a reader favorite. The sandwich consists of homemade bread, the customer’s meat of choice, muenster cheese, tomato, green beans, avocado, and the restaurant’s secret jalapeño or habanero recipe. Readers praised it as one of the most unique restaurants in the city. Ray A. from Belmont, who orders a veggie sandwich (small $10.28, large $11.22), says “there is nothing like it on earth, it is a magical creation.” Dave L. from Stow, who orders the original chicken chacarero (small $12.15, large $13.08), says it is the “best sandwich in town.” Chacarero received 14% of the vote.

101 Arch St., Boston

Honorable Mentions🏅

Aceituna Grill: This Mediterranean restaurant prides itself on serving healthy, delicious and affordable food. Aceituna Grill offers shawarma cooked with unprocessed meat three ways — on a bed of rice, in a salad, or rolled into a traditional pita wrap. Multiple locations

Reader order: Spicy Chicken Fattoush Salad with spicy pink sauce and a side of hummus and tabouleh.” — Jeremy B., Financial District

Ba Lẹ: This Vietnamese bakery in Dorchester offers traditional dishes made with the freshest ingredients available. Ba Lẹ serves a variety of dishes ranging from báhn mì, sticky rice, smoothies, and more. They also have lunch boxes with two hot items and a soup, according to their website. 1052 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester

Reader order: “Pork bbq bahn mi. For only $7 we get a huge sub sandwich with a generous amount of meat, the veggies (Vietnamese pickle) and herbs make it nutritious and fulfilling, and the relish/sauces are very flavorful. My mouth waters just writing about it.” — Cesarani R., Dorchester

Complete list of where to get lunch in Boston, according to readers

Zo Greek, 92 State St., Boston (multiple locations)