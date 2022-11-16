Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston.
If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
We recently asked for your favorite place to get a sandwich, and you delivered. We opened our call for readers to not only consider the best sandwich, but the best panini, banh mi, torta, or sub, too. Over 200 readers responded to our survey and on social media with 88 favorite spots to get sandwiches. Readers named menu items like the vegetarian broccoli melt from Flour, and the chicken cutlet sub from Monica’s Mercato. The top reader-recommended sandwich spot was Sam LaGrassa’s in Downtown Boston with 16% of the vote.
Ronnie LaGrassa, co-owner of Sam LaGrassa’s, told Boston.com that even though daytime business has not quite returned to pre-COVID levels, guests are still coming out for their popular sandwiches.
“The foot traffic is different in the city,” LaGrassa said. “But we’re starting to see it come back, a tiny bit. It was a lot of people, it was crazy, a line out the door. Now it’s busy, but it’s not as crazy, as it was before.” He added, “We’re starting to see some of our regular business clientele coming back, but on a limited basis. Nobody’s working five days a week.”
Below, find a guide to the top six picks based on reader submission, including a full list and map of every recommendation.
6. Bob’s Italian Foods
This old-school deli may be located in Medford, but you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Italy when you browse their homemade pasta and other provisions. Stop by the deli for one of their filling sandwiches, which come in small, medium, and jumbo sizes. Bob’s Italian Foods took 3% of the vote, with readers giving a shout out to the Italian on jumbo braided bread, loaded with cold cuts. Eric T. of Medford said, “The 50/50 sub is phenomenal! Half chicken parm, half meatball parm. Housemade everything, generous portions, with quality ingredients. Can’t go wrong with anything from the takeout counter and the deli.”
324 Main St., Medford
5. Flour Bakery + Cafe
It’s no secret that chef Joanne Chang’s bakery and cafe chain, which also earned 3% of the vote, delivers on flavorful, savory items and delicious pastries. When you’re looking for a sandwich, think about picking up the North Country applewood-smoked bacon, served on focaccia toast, or the homemade hummus, which comes with pickled daikon, cucumber, and vegan sriracha aioli. Ben from Cambridge told us, “It is a rotating menu, but the grilled cauliflower or broccoli melts [not currently on the menu] are out of this world. They both pack a lot of unique flavors and a little heat. Plus, it is fresh bread. Joanne Chang marries all the best flavors together, so everything on the menu rocks!”
Multiple locations
4. Chacarero
A downtown Boston restaurant serving homemade, traditional Chilean sandwiches, Chacarero, which started as an eatery selling wares from a pushcart, bakes fresh bread daily as the basis for their menu. Reader Kevin S. from Brookline said, “The chicken chacarero—unlike anything you’ve ever had before. It comes on their own homemade bread, with muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, steamed green beans (yes, and you won’t believe how they really tie the sandwich together), and an avocado spread. Their secret sauce is a garlicky, cilantro-vinegar based slice of heaven…and if you like it spicy, they have that sauce too! It’s well worth riding the Green Line into town for!” Chacarero garnered 3.5% of the vote.
101 Arch St., Boston
3. Parish Cafe & Bar
Visitors to Parish Cafe & Bar will find a unique concept at play—the sandwiches on the menu are envisioned by famous chefs from around Boston. For example, you’ll discover the bravas by chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma, featuring sweet onion butter, prosciutto, manchego cheese, and crispy brussels sprouts. You can also try the eggplant milanesa from chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa, to taste pan-fried eggplant, black bean spread, and Oaxaca cheese on a sesame torta roll. An anonymous reader praised the “Zuni roll [sliced turkey, bacon, and havarti]. Even with an ever-evolving menu this item never leaves, and for good reason. Simple and delicious. A classic.” Parish, also known for their cocktails, claimed 3.5% of the vote.
361 Boylston St., Boston
2. Al’s Cafes
Famous among readers for their subs, Al’s Cafes has four locations in the Boston area, with the State Street and South Street spots being the most popular. Many guests are fans of the Bag Lunch, which for under $15 (prices vary depending on the cafe) includes a small sandwich, chips, and a soda. Readers also adore the chicken salad, chunks of chicken tenders mixed with mayonnaise, seasonings, and a choice of toppings. It’s no wonder that Al’s took 9% of the vote, coming in second on our list.
“The chicken salad really caught on,” owner Al Costello said. “It has a cult following … After that is our State Street Cafe Special, with prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, and tomato.” He added, “You come in, you get in line, and even at our busiest point, if you’re on the sidewalk, you’re going to get your sandwich in less than four minutes.”
Jeff W. from Cambridge said, “Order the Bellino [steak with grilled peppers and onions] or really anything—best bread, fresh ingredients, real subs, no fads or gimmicks, and the proper amount of chaos at the counter.”
Multiple locations
1. Sam LaGrassa’s
In a landslide, this family-owned and operated sandwich shop in Downtown Boston, a spot that has been around since 1968, claimed 16% of the vote. Sam LaGrassa’s is a favorite lunch destination among Bostonians, with meats prepared in house, sauces made from scratch, and delicious, unique breads made specifically for them. While their pastrami sandwiches are not cheap, readers attested that they are standouts on the menu, calling out the pastrami and corned beef combo as a popular pick.
“Our most popular sandwich in the entire restaurant is the chipotle pastrami,” co-owner Ronnie LaGrassa said. “That is our homemade pastrami, which is sweet and tangy, and it comes with a coleslaw, chipotle honey mustard, and Swiss cheese. We grill it on an Italian sesame roll.” He added, “The distinctive part of the bread is you really can’t get it anywhere else. … It’s a very light crust and soft on the inside, but the flavor profile of the actual dough is where it becomes special.”
Benny T. from Allston said he enjoys the “pastrami and corned beef combo. Swiss, Russian dressing, cole slaw, light rye. It’s a sandwich that makes memories. LaGrassa’s is a lunch time staple downtown, and this is their flagship. Tender, juicy, flavorful meats on a lovely toasted light rye. The smooth acidity from the Russian dressing makes it dance.”
44 Province St., Boston
Honorable mentions 🏅
Monica’s Mercato: At this North End grocery and deli, you’ll find a variety of subs, like the chicken cutlet and Italian, which piles on prosciutto, mortadella, and salami. Specials include the caprese and the rosemary ham. 130 Salem St., Boston
Readers say: “The two things that make a good sandwich are the bread and the main filling, and Monica’s shines on both fronts. Quality meats and a wonderful, rustic bread make Monica’s a must try for any real sandwich fans. The fact that they also have amazing fresh pasta and sauces to take home is a huge bonus.” —Bob G., South Boston
Pauli’s North End: Near the Paul Revere House, Pauli’s has been around for four generations, known for their overstuffed sandwiches. Readers praised the chicken parmigiana and the meatball with provolone sandwiches. 65 Salem St., Boston
Readers say: “Pauli’s in the North End. They have the best lobster roll on the planet, as well as an incredible chicken cutlet sub.” —Fred V.
All of the best places to get a sandwich, according to Boston.com readers:
- 163 Vietnamese Sandwich, 66 Harrison Ave., Boston
- Al’s Cafes, multiple locations
- Anthony’s Italian Style North End Deli, 5 Man-Mar Dr., Plainville, MA 02762
- Ba Lẹ Restaurant, 1052 Dorchester Ave., Boston
- Bacco’s Wine & Cheese, 31 St James Ave., Boston
- Banh Mi Ok, 44 School St., Boston
- Bennett’s Sandwich Shop, multiple locations
- Berkeley Perk Cafe, 69 Berkeley St., Boston
- Big Daddy’s Pizza, Steak Subs & Burgers, 436 Western Ave., Brighton
- Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, multiple locations
- Billy’s Sub Shop, 57 Berkeley St,, Boston
- Blunch, 59 E Springfield St., Boston
- Bob’s Italian Foods, 324 Main St., Medford
- Boston Kitchen Pizza, 1 Stuart St., Boston
- Bostonian Market & Cafe, 40 Fay St., Boston
- Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop, 11 Board Alley, Boston
- Cafe Rustica, 356 Beacon St., Somerville
- Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 99 Seaport Blvd., Boston
- Casa Razdora, 115 Water St., Boston
- Chacarero, 101 Arch St., Boston
- City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain
- Clover Food Lab, multiple locations
- Comella’s, multiple locations
- Cutty’s, 284 Washington St., Brookline
- D’Agostino’s Delicatessen, 1297 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington
- Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St., Somerville
- Dino’s Cafe, 141 Salem St., Boston
- Domenic’s, 987 Main St., Waltham
- El Pelón Taquería, 92 Peterborough St., Boston
- Espresso Love, 33 Broad St., Boston
- Fat Larry’s, 169 Haven St., Reading
- Flat Breads Cafe, 11 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill
- Flour Bakery + Cafe, multiple locations
- Fresser’s Delicatessen, 1097 N Main St., Randolph
- Gigi’s Pizza Co., 129 Waltham St., Watertown
- Giorgiana’s, 532 Tremont St., Boston
- Greystone Cafe, Bakery, and Provisions, 123 Appleton St., Boston
- Hyatt Regency Boston / Cambridge, 575 Memorial Dr., Cambridge
- Ideal Sub Shop, 522 Dudley St., Roxbury
- J. Pace & Son, multiple locations
- Jim’s | Deli & Restaurant, 371 Washington St., Brighton
- Joe’s Famous Subs & Pizza, 140 Dudley St., Roxbury
- La Befana Pizzeria, 15 N Beacon St., Allston
- La Bodega, 21 Nichols Ave., Watertown
- La Cascia’s Bakery, 418 Main St., Medford
- Lambert’s Rainbow Market, 777 William T. Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester
- Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, multiple locations
- McDonald’s, multiple locations
- Michael’s Deli, 256 Harvard St., Brookline
- Mighty Subs, 250 Highland Ave., Needham
- Mike & Patty’s, multiple locations
- Mike’s City Diner, 1714 Washington St., Boston
- Mike’s Roast Beef, 115 Broadway, Everett
- Milano’s Delicatessen, 978 Saratoga St., East Boston
- Monica’s Mercato, 130 Salem St., Boston
- Monica’s Pasta Shop, 141 Richmond St., Boston
- Moogy’s, 154 Chestnut Hill Ave., Boston
- Neroli Mercato & Deli, 274 Washington St., Westwood
- New Deal Fruit Inc, 920 Broadway, Revere
- P & K Delicatessen, 244 Beacon St., Somerville
- Parish Cafe & Bar, 361 Boylston St., Boston
- Pauli’s North End, 65 Salem St., Boston
- Pemberton Farms, 2225 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
- Pikalo JP, 360 Centre St., Jamaica Plain
- Pizza Club, 1275 Bridge St., Dracut
- Pressed Cafe, multiple locations
- Rondo’s Submarine Sandwiches, 134 W Broadway, South Boston
- Salumeria Italiana, 151 Richmond St., Boston
- Sam LaGrassa’s, 44 Province St., Boston
- Santoro’s of Peabody, 41 Main St., Peabody
- Santoro’s Sicilian Trattoria, 211 Bridge St., Dedham
- Seapoint, 367 E 8th St., Boston
- Semolina Kitchen & Bar, 572 Boston Ave., Medford
- Seven Subs, 1 Centre St., Brookline
- Solid Ground Cafe, 742 Huntington Ave., Boston
- South End Buttery, 314 Shawmut Ave., Boston
- Steel & Rye, 95 Eliot St., Milton
- Subway, multiple locations
- Tatte Bakery & Cafe, multiple locations
- The Brookline Pizza Spa, 75 Harvard St., Brookline
- The Popover Lady, 100 Hanover St., Boston
- The Sevens Ale House, 77 Charles St., Boston
- Tutto Italiano, 1889 River St., Boston
- Union Oyster House, 41 Union St., Boston
- Veggie Galaxy, 450 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
- Village Pizza & Grill, 56 L St., Boston
- Winthrop House of Pizza, 48 Revere St., Winthrop
- Wollaston’s Market, 369 Huntington Ave., Boston
Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Sam LaGrassa’s location in the North End. It is in Downtown Boston. Boston.com regrets the error.
