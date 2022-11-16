Readers Say Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. A pastrami sandwich at Sam LaGrassa's. Photo courtesy of an Instagram user

If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.

We recently asked for your favorite place to get a sandwich, and you delivered. We opened our call for readers to not only consider the best sandwich, but the best panini, banh mi, torta, or sub, too. Over 200 readers responded to our survey and on social media with 88 favorite spots to get sandwiches. Readers named menu items like the vegetarian broccoli melt from Flour, and the chicken cutlet sub from Monica’s Mercato. The top reader-recommended sandwich spot was Sam LaGrassa’s in Downtown Boston with 16% of the vote.

Ronnie LaGrassa, co-owner of Sam LaGrassa’s, told Boston.com that even though daytime business has not quite returned to pre-COVID levels, guests are still coming out for their popular sandwiches.

“The foot traffic is different in the city,” LaGrassa said. “But we’re starting to see it come back, a tiny bit. It was a lot of people, it was crazy, a line out the door. Now it’s busy, but it’s not as crazy, as it was before.” He added, “We’re starting to see some of our regular business clientele coming back, but on a limited basis. Nobody’s working five days a week.”

Below, find a guide to the top six picks based on reader submission, including a full list and map of every recommendation.

This old-school deli may be located in Medford, but you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Italy when you browse their homemade pasta and other provisions. Stop by the deli for one of their filling sandwiches, which come in small, medium, and jumbo sizes. Bob’s Italian Foods took 3% of the vote, with readers giving a shout out to the Italian on jumbo braided bread, loaded with cold cuts. Eric T. of Medford said, “The 50/50 sub is phenomenal! Half chicken parm, half meatball parm. Housemade everything, generous portions, with quality ingredients. Can’t go wrong with anything from the takeout counter and the deli.”

324 Main St., Medford

It’s no secret that chef Joanne Chang’s bakery and cafe chain, which also earned 3% of the vote, delivers on flavorful, savory items and delicious pastries. When you’re looking for a sandwich, think about picking up the North Country applewood-smoked bacon, served on focaccia toast, or the homemade hummus, which comes with pickled daikon, cucumber, and vegan sriracha aioli. Ben from Cambridge told us, “It is a rotating menu, but the grilled cauliflower or broccoli melts [not currently on the menu] are out of this world. They both pack a lot of unique flavors and a little heat. Plus, it is fresh bread. Joanne Chang marries all the best flavors together, so everything on the menu rocks!”

Multiple locations

The smoked turkey sandwich at Flour Bakery + Cafe. – Photo courtesy of Kristin Teig

A downtown Boston restaurant serving homemade, traditional Chilean sandwiches, Chacarero, which started as an eatery selling wares from a pushcart, bakes fresh bread daily as the basis for their menu. Reader Kevin S. from Brookline said, “The chicken chacarero—unlike anything you’ve ever had before. It comes on their own homemade bread, with muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, steamed green beans (yes, and you won’t believe how they really tie the sandwich together), and an avocado spread. Their secret sauce is a garlicky, cilantro-vinegar based slice of heaven…and if you like it spicy, they have that sauce too! It’s well worth riding the Green Line into town for!” Chacarero garnered 3.5% of the vote.

101 Arch St., Boston

Visitors to Parish Cafe & Bar will find a unique concept at play—the sandwiches on the menu are envisioned by famous chefs from around Boston. For example, you’ll discover the bravas by chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma, featuring sweet onion butter, prosciutto, manchego cheese, and crispy brussels sprouts. You can also try the eggplant milanesa from chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa, to taste pan-fried eggplant, black bean spread, and Oaxaca cheese on a sesame torta roll. An anonymous reader praised the “Zuni roll [sliced turkey, bacon, and havarti]. Even with an ever-evolving menu this item never leaves, and for good reason. Simple and delicious. A classic.” Parish, also known for their cocktails, claimed 3.5% of the vote.

361 Boylston St., Boston

Famous among readers for their subs, Al’s Cafes has four locations in the Boston area, with the State Street and South Street spots being the most popular. Many guests are fans of the Bag Lunch, which for under $15 (prices vary depending on the cafe) includes a small sandwich, chips, and a soda. Readers also adore the chicken salad, chunks of chicken tenders mixed with mayonnaise, seasonings, and a choice of toppings. It’s no wonder that Al’s took 9% of the vote, coming in second on our list.

“The chicken salad really caught on,” owner Al Costello said. “It has a cult following … After that is our State Street Cafe Special, with prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, and tomato.” He added, “You come in, you get in line, and even at our busiest point, if you’re on the sidewalk, you’re going to get your sandwich in less than four minutes.”

Jeff W. from Cambridge said, “Order the Bellino [steak with grilled peppers and onions] or really anything—best bread, fresh ingredients, real subs, no fads or gimmicks, and the proper amount of chaos at the counter.”

Multiple locations

Sub sandwiches at Al’s Cafes. – Photo courtesy of Al’s Cafes

In a landslide, this family-owned and operated sandwich shop in Downtown Boston, a spot that has been around since 1968, claimed 16% of the vote. Sam LaGrassa’s is a favorite lunch destination among Bostonians, with meats prepared in house, sauces made from scratch, and delicious, unique breads made specifically for them. While their pastrami sandwiches are not cheap, readers attested that they are standouts on the menu, calling out the pastrami and corned beef combo as a popular pick.

“Our most popular sandwich in the entire restaurant is the chipotle pastrami,” co-owner Ronnie LaGrassa said. “That is our homemade pastrami, which is sweet and tangy, and it comes with a coleslaw, chipotle honey mustard, and Swiss cheese. We grill it on an Italian sesame roll.” He added, “The distinctive part of the bread is you really can’t get it anywhere else. … It’s a very light crust and soft on the inside, but the flavor profile of the actual dough is where it becomes special.”

Benny T. from Allston said he enjoys the “pastrami and corned beef combo. Swiss, Russian dressing, cole slaw, light rye. It’s a sandwich that makes memories. LaGrassa’s is a lunch time staple downtown, and this is their flagship. Tender, juicy, flavorful meats on a lovely toasted light rye. The smooth acidity from the Russian dressing makes it dance.”

44 Province St., Boston

Honorable mentions 🏅

Monica’s Mercato: At this North End grocery and deli, you’ll find a variety of subs, like the chicken cutlet and Italian, which piles on prosciutto, mortadella, and salami. Specials include the caprese and the rosemary ham. 130 Salem St., Boston

Readers say: “The two things that make a good sandwich are the bread and the main filling, and Monica’s shines on both fronts. Quality meats and a wonderful, rustic bread make Monica’s a must try for any real sandwich fans. The fact that they also have amazing fresh pasta and sauces to take home is a huge bonus.” —Bob G., South Boston

Pauli’s North End: Near the Paul Revere House, Pauli’s has been around for four generations, known for their overstuffed sandwiches. Readers praised the chicken parmigiana and the meatball with provolone sandwiches. 65 Salem St., Boston

Readers say: “Pauli’s in the North End. They have the best lobster roll on the planet, as well as an incredible chicken cutlet sub.” —Fred V.

All of the best places to get a sandwich, according to Boston.com readers:

163 Vietnamese Sandwich, 66 Harrison Ave., Boston

Al’s Cafes, multiple locations

Anthony’s Italian Style North End Deli, 5 Man-Mar Dr., Plainville, MA 02762

Ba Lẹ Restaurant, 1052 Dorchester Ave., Boston

Bacco’s Wine & Cheese, 31 St James Ave., Boston

Banh Mi Ok, 44 School St., Boston

Bennett’s Sandwich Shop, multiple locations

Berkeley Perk Cafe, 69 Berkeley St., Boston

Billy’s Sub Shop, 57 Berkeley St,, Boston

Blunch, 59 E Springfield St., Boston

Bob’s Italian Foods, 324 Main St., Medford

Boston Kitchen Pizza, 1 Stuart St., Boston

Bostonian Market & Cafe, 40 Fay St., Boston

Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop, 11 Board Alley, Boston

Cafe Rustica, 356 Beacon St., Somerville

Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 99 Seaport Blvd., Boston

Casa Razdora, 115 Water St., Boston

Chacarero, 101 Arch St., Boston

City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Clover Food Lab, multiple locations

Comella’s, multiple locations

Cutty’s, 284 Washington St., Brookline

D’Agostino’s Delicatessen, 1297 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington

Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St., Somerville

Dino’s Cafe, 141 Salem St., Boston

Domenic’s, 987 Main St., Waltham

El Pelón Taquería, 92 Peterborough St., Boston

Espresso Love, 33 Broad St., Boston

Fat Larry’s, 169 Haven St., Reading

Flat Breads Cafe, 11 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill

Flour Bakery + Cafe, multiple locations

Fresser’s Delicatessen, 1097 N Main St., Randolph

Gigi’s Pizza Co., 129 Waltham St., Watertown

Giorgiana’s, 532 Tremont St., Boston

Greystone Cafe, Bakery, and Provisions, 123 Appleton St., Boston

Hyatt Regency Boston / Cambridge, 575 Memorial Dr., Cambridge

Ideal Sub Shop, 522 Dudley St., Roxbury

Joe’s Famous Subs & Pizza, 140 Dudley St., Roxbury

La Befana Pizzeria, 15 N Beacon St., Allston

La Bodega, 21 Nichols Ave., Watertown

La Cascia’s Bakery, 418 Main St., Medford

Lambert’s Rainbow Market, 777 William T. Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, multiple locations

McDonald’s, multiple locations

Michael’s Deli, 256 Harvard St., Brookline

Mighty Subs, 250 Highland Ave., Needham

Mike’s City Diner, 1714 Washington St., Boston

Mike’s Roast Beef, 115 Broadway, Everett

Milano’s Delicatessen, 978 Saratoga St., East Boston

Monica’s Mercato, 130 Salem St., Boston

Monica’s Pasta Shop, 141 Richmond St., Boston

Moogy’s, 154 Chestnut Hill Ave., Boston

Neroli Mercato & Deli, 274 Washington St., Westwood

New Deal Fruit Inc, 920 Broadway, Revere

P & K Delicatessen, 244 Beacon St., Somerville

Parish Cafe & Bar, 361 Boylston St., Boston

Pauli’s North End, 65 Salem St., Boston

Pemberton Farms, 2225 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Pikalo JP, 360 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Pizza Club, 1275 Bridge St., Dracut

Pressed Cafe, multiple locations

Rondo’s Submarine Sandwiches, 134 W Broadway, South Boston

Salumeria Italiana, 151 Richmond St., Boston

Sam LaGrassa’s, 44 Province St., Boston

Santoro’s of Peabody, 41 Main St., Peabody

Santoro’s Sicilian Trattoria, 211 Bridge St., Dedham

Seapoint, 367 E 8th St., Boston

Semolina Kitchen & Bar, 572 Boston Ave., Medford

Seven Subs, 1 Centre St., Brookline

Solid Ground Cafe, 742 Huntington Ave., Boston

South End Buttery, 314 Shawmut Ave., Boston

Steel & Rye, 95 Eliot St., Milton

Subway, multiple locations

Tatte Bakery & Cafe, multiple locations

The Brookline Pizza Spa, 75 Harvard St., Brookline

The Popover Lady, 100 Hanover St., Boston

The Sevens Ale House, 77 Charles St., Boston

Tutto Italiano, 1889 River St., Boston

Union Oyster House, 41 Union St., Boston

Veggie Galaxy, 450 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Village Pizza & Grill, 56 L St., Boston

Winthrop House of Pizza, 48 Revere St., Winthrop

Wollaston’s Market, 369 Huntington Ave., Boston

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Sam LaGrassa’s location in the North End. It is in Downtown Boston. Boston.com regrets the error.