Readers Say Is The Big E or Topsfield Fair better? Here’s what readers said. "The food is endless: the cream puffs and eclairs are legendary and, thankfully, can be bought on the way out." Readers told us that they enjoy visiting The Big E over the Topsfield Fair. Globe Staff/Jessica Rinaldi

Have you ever seen the largest pumpkin grown north of Boston? Tried snacking on fried Oreos? If you have, it’s possible that you have attended The Big E or the Topsfield Fair, two of Massachusetts’ most famed festivals. With rides, carnival games, contests, and great things to eat, there’s a lot of fun to be had at both events.

The Big E will be held from September 15 through October 1 in Springfield. It is New England’s biggest agricultural fair, representing the region’s six states. While you’re there, you could take in a Circus Spectacular or enjoy food from new vendors, like stuffed waffles on sticks from Waffleicious and bacon wrapped burgers from Bacon Bomb. The Topsfield Fair will be held from September 29 through October 9 in Topsfield. There, you’ll be able to hop on a ferris wheel, sample whoopie pies and Thanksgiving sandwiches, and attend a rodeo event.

Advertisement:

If you’re having a hard time deciding which fair to visit, Boston.com readers have you covered. We asked readers which one they prefer, and 303 people weighed in. The Big E won, earning 57% of the vote. Reader Linda K. from Milford shared with us why she enjoys going to The Big E.

“Have been going to The Big E every year since 1969. Enjoy visiting the state buildings. The variety of food and activities and shows and shopping,” she said. “My children always had fun with the amusement rides and games. We now take our grandchildren. Looking forward to going in a few weeks.”

Which do you think is better, The Big E or the Topsfield Fair? The Big E 57% The Topsfield Fair 39% Other 4%

Below, readers told us about what makes visiting The Big E and the Topsfield Fair so memorable. A few other festivals were named by readers, such as the Farmington Fair in Maine and the Tunbridge World’s Fair in Vermont, which we did not include in our roundup. Scroll down to learn about readers’ preferred events.

Readers share what they enjoy about The Big E and the Topsfield Fair:

The Big E

“I’ve been attending The Big E since I was a kid. My kids showed their sheep when they were kids, and now we bring our granddaughter. It’s a family tradition that we look forward to every year!!” —Michelle H., Agawam

“Much to love. Chief among them is the Avenue of States, unique among all fairs. Walking through can often be wall-to-wall crowded. The six state buildings (replicas of the original New England state houses) [are] always a treat. Each state exhibits wares, products, food, and other attractions unique to that state. I always end my visit at the Maine building, where their [baked] potatoes must be the best in the country.” —Norm D., Rhode Island

“The Big E is the best! My parents made it a family tradition since we were kids, and now I take my own children to the fair. We countdown the days to opening day every year!” —Shannon, Leominster

“Topsfield is great, but the circus, the breadth of vendors, and the entertainment put The Big E in a league of its own. If I hadn’t moved five hours away — a little too far for a day trip — I’d be there for a big fun day.” —Lee S., Pennsylvania

“It’s huge! And it’s [six] states, which makes it really unique. Each state is showcased in its own building. The food is endless: the cream puffs and eclairs are legendary and, thankfully, can be bought (again) on the way out. There’s tons of stuff to buy or just look at, and the people-watching is great too, as with any state fair! Lots of shows, rides, and… things to purchase. It’s hard to fit it all into one day. The Big E, all the way.” —Bettyjane, Brimfield

“The Big E has always been an extra holiday each year for our extended family. An excellent place to have a reunion and celebrate our rich and glorious New England heritage.” —Richard M., Virginia (originally Connecticut)

“Not even in the same category. I’ve been going to The Big E for over 50 years. Twice as big as the Topsfield fair. It takes two days to see everything at The Big E. I remember when you could go on helicopter rides at The Big E. We are Mardi Gras revelers every year and love the opportunity to throw beads from the floats!” —Denise K., Salisbury

“The Big E is so much larger than the Topsfield Fair. From the six beautiful New England states buildings, to so much food to eat and animals to see, it’s hands down the best. And they have cheese curds. Need I say more?” —Lisa W., Scituate

“The Big E is the New England fair; it is a blue whale compared to the gupp[y] that is the Topsfield Fair. You could spend multiple days doing all of the things and seeing all of the sights at The Big E and maybe get through the Topsfield in an afternoon. The only edge that the Topsfield Fair has on The Big E are the rabbits on display. I grew up going to The Big E, and what was always special about it was local students’ days and seeing the free concerts. The Midway, entertainment, and food and beverage offerings blow Topsfield out of the water.” —Ben, Malden

Topsfield Fair

“I personally have always been fond of the Topsfield Fair. It gives me a sense of nostalgia because it is small and local, and just a lot of great people are involved with the Topsfield Fair. Also, on a side note, I have entered my art in the Topsfield Fair for many years, and this year I have the honor of being a demonstrator. I think both fairs have their own uniqueness, and it’s always a fall staple to check out the local fairs.” —Michele, Beverly

“I went to the Topsfield Fair for years! I first went 46 years ago and then started taking my children when they were old enough to enjoy it! It’s not expensive to park [and] for admission, so it’s a reasonable option for a family! —Bill C., Lynn

“It’s still true to its agricultural roots. Better balance of fall harvest, community organizations, and carnival.” —Joan, Somerville

“Topsfield is more friendly, more manageable, but still with a great variety of rides, agricultural exhibits, food, etc.” —Kim T., Norfolk

“Been going since I was a kid and I bring my kids now. The look of amazement and wonder of my children is something you can’t make up.” —Heather C., Peabody