Readers Say Here’s why readers agree with the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill Around 91% of those who responded to the poll agreed with the approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill. Birth control pills in Philadelphia, Nov. 16, 2021. A Paris-based company, HRA Pharma, announced on Monday, July 11, 2022, that it had asked the FDA to authorize its pill, which is available by prescription, for over-the-counter-sales in the United States. Hannah Yoon/The New York Times

The Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter birth control pill last Thursday. The pill will not start shipping until early next year, but when it hits the shelves, anyone will be able to purchase it, regardless of prescription or age.

The FDA’s approval of the over-the-counter pill comes at a time where reproductive health care is a source of debate in the United States. Just a day after the FDA approved the pill, an Iowa law banning abortion after six weeks was signed into law by the state’s governor. Iowa is not the only state to have a restriction on abortion — six states have implemented restrictions on abortion access after 18 weeks or less, and abortion is fully banned in 14 other states.

Given these bans and restrictions, the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill is more important than ever, according to a statement from Alexa McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

“We know that increasing access to birth control is not a solution to the ongoing attacks on abortion access and sexual and reproductive health,” Johnson said in the statement. “But it is a critical part of protecting our reproductive freedom, especially as states across the country continue to double down on their unpopular abortion bans and restrictions.”

An over-the-counter birth control also improves overall health equity and access to proper birth control, says Heidi Fantasia, an associate professor at UMass Lowell and a nurse practitioner.

“There is a divide between health equity,” Fantasia told Boston.com. “Some people have a lot of it, and some people have very little of it, and this isn’t perfect, and this isn’t the ‘be-all end-all’ and complete answer. But it is one step closer to health equity for a lot of people.”

We asked Boston.com readers if they support the FDA’s decision, and a majority of them supported it. Around 92% of those who responded to the poll, or 145 readers, agreed with the approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill.

One of the reasons why readers supported the approval was because they shared the same sentiment as Johnson, as the overturn of Roe v. Wade has changed the landscape of reproductive healthcare access in the United States.

“[The Supreme Court] has severely limited women’s options in pregnancy, whether desired or not,” said Ann M. from the North Shore. “This is a necessary response.”

Most readers who disagreed with the FDA’s decision did not expand on their vote. However, some raised concerns about potential misuse of the drug and further health complications, such as one reader from Allston who said that “bypassing medical advice in contraceptive usage also opens the possibility of undiagnosed STDs being spread by teens/women using a contraceptive but not protecting against STDs in sexual contact.”

Below, you’ll find some of the reasons why readers agreed with the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill.

Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

My body, my choice

“Women should be able to control their own bodies. Birth control is health care.” — Jenny, Methuen.

“It gives women more options to control their reproductive health.” — P.C., Amesbury.

“People should have control over their own reproductive decisions, from birth control through abortion.” — Dale, Marblehead.

“[The Supreme Court] has severely limited women’s options in pregnancy, whether desired or not. This is a necessary response. My heart goes out to women living below the Mason Dixon line that have to travel for proper care. There should be no laws on women’s bodies/medical care. Any treatments should be between a woman and her doctor only.” — Ann M., North Shore.

“[It] puts us back in control.” — Jay, Kensington, N.H.

Birth control is safe to use

“It’s available over the counter in many countries and used safely. When I moved to the U.S. about five years ago, I was very surprised to learn you needed a prescription here.” — R, Quincy.

“If it is safe and effective without a prescription, then it should be available over the counter.” — Joseph Z., Boston.

“Why would this pill not be over the counter, similar to other forms of pregnancy prevention (i.e. condoms)? If the medication is safe and has been approved by the FDA, just like so many other drugs, then this is a no-brainer. Women and people who can become pregnant should have the right to decide what legal medicine is right for them, without interference or feedback from the peanut gallery.” — Cam, Orleans.

Makes birth control more accessible

“Most females do not have the money to pay the enormous deductible and exorbitant costs of doctor’s visits when they have insurance; and do not have insurance that covers expensive birth control pills. Others have no insurance, and their low income means they are more likely to get pregnant and have no medical care. Most females cannot take time from school, work, or child or parent care to spend a day traveling to the doctor.” — Brenda R., Westwood.

“It’s needed, especially for women without insurance.” — Marcia D., Sarasota.

“This law removes barriers including time, age or outside forces.” — Holly, Sandwich.

Prevents abortion or unwanted pregnancy

“It means that sexually active people can protect themselves from having an unwanted child. It helps to prevent unwanted children from entering a world which cannot or will not provide for them.” — Jack D., Lunenburg.

“Let’s easily prevent unwanted pregnancy and move beyond the abortion dilemma. Because an abortion is ending a life.” — Mike, Seacoast, N.H.

“Children should be brought into this world in love, stable homes, where they are wanted and will be loved, cherished, and cared for.” – V.A., North Shore

“Because people can’t complain about abortions, and in the same breath say they don’t approve of medical-based sex education and easy access to birth control.” — Anne, Cambridge.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.