Readers Say Here’s why readers think the Supreme Court got it right on student debt relief "I’m hurting because of the debt, but believe it should go through Congress." A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. AP

In a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The court ruled that the plan overstepped Biden’s powers and that Congress would need to sign off on debt relief of that scale. The Biden administration had argued that the plan was lawful under the HEROES Act, which gives the executive branch more powers to deal with national emergencies.

“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.

So do hundreds of Boston.com readers. Eighty-three percent of the 661 people who responded to our poll about the Supreme Court ruling said the court was right to block the president’s debt relief plan. Just 17% of readers disagreed with the court’s conservative majority.

The Supreme Court blocked Biden's student loan relief plan. Do you agree? Yes. 83% 548 No 17% 113 Other 0% 1

Biden first announced his debt cancellation plan in August of 2022, after more than a year of extensions on the pandemic-era loan repayment freeze. The plan would have canceled debt for more than 40 million Americans. Since March 2020 when former President Donald Trump ordered a payment pause as COVID relief, the vast majority of borrowers have made no student loan payments. Payments will resume in October and interest will begin accruing in September, according to the Education Department.

Last month, when borrowers were still awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision, we asked Boston.com readers if they were prepared for the end of the repayment freeze. Several of our readers told us that paying back their student loans would be financially “devastating.”

“It is completely unaffordable with the increases in rent and cost of living. Every cent I make will be either going to rent, bills, or loans,” Amelia from Cambridge said. “I make a decent salary, but because of the high cost of my loans, I have absolutely no discretionary spending or savings in my budget now.”

The Biden administration has said that it plans to explore other avenues to provide debt relief to Americans struggling with their debt, including a new income-driven repayment program and curbs on interest accrual.

Below you’ll find responses from readers sharing why they think the Supreme Court got its ruling right or why the decision is unfair.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The Supreme Court blocked Biden’s student loan relief plan. Do you agree?

Yes

“A loan is a contract, a promise to pay the obligation you knowingly made. It is not up to the taxpayer or the general public to fulfill your obligation. Why should a person [be] required to fulfill a politician’s unlawful promise to forgive a debt that was not incurred or agreed to by them? Remember, Congress has the power to spend, not the president. The person whose student loan is due should then use that education to enter gainful employment, or start their own business, and repay that loan. Having a degree in a non-marketable field is the borrower’s poor choice, and the taxpayer should not be punished for it.” — Joseph H., Douglas

“Totally unfair to those who didn’t go to college or those who paid off their loans. And, completely unjust to the citizen who now has to pay for someone’s college education and has no responsibility for those students. It also is bad morally to support an action that negates personal responsibility for one’s action. That will lead to more serious actions in the future.” — Michael O., Hurley

“I don’t think the president has the power. I’m hurting because of the debt, but believe it should go through Congress.” — Jonathan, Maine

“I know at least a dozen electricians, plumbers, retail workers, and baristas that chose not to go into college because of finances. Why should their taxes go to someone who wasn’t as responsible?” — Barry B., Andover

“The plan never addressed the reasons and causes of student debt. This was a problem before the pandemic and will continue to be one after until they address why a college education is so expensive.” — James F., Bridgewater

“The bankruptcy code should be updated to include student loans instead. Reverse the loan prohibition signed into law by legacy Yalie George W. Bush. Then those who have fallen on hard times can seek bankruptcy protection, just like corporations and some former presidents have.” — Dave, Medway

“I worked to put myself through college and graduate school. Why should people be excused from debt that they agreed to just because they chose a profession that doesn’t pay much money? No one had a gun to their head. Choices have consequences.” — Julia, North Reading

No

“Large college debt has you crippled from the start. Easing some of this is the best thing we can do for our future. $10,000 doesn’t go very far in today’s educational costs but it will help those that need it most.” — Erica, Peabody

“$10,000 student debt relief would have eliminated a significant amount of the interest accrued on my student loans. The rest would have been payable before I reached retirement age. Instead, I’ll be a debt slave for the rest of my life. Thanks, SCOTUS.” — Chelsea P., Waltham

“The financial system is unfairly biased to support the wealthy. Young middle-class educated people are strapped with debt and it is a disincentive to go to college if you have to forego marriage, buying a home, or starting a family. The lenders are making a fortune on our kids’ backs.” — Katie G., New Bedford

“So millions and billions for the auto industry, airline industry, home lending industry, banking industry over the past 20 years, but not a crumb for the little guy?” — Damon, Norwood

“While I understand people should pay back what they borrow, these predatory loan companies are keeping money from other American businesses. The U.S. needs consumers to thrive and ideally purchase U.S. goods. A whole generation is going to be watching their spending and buying cheaper foreign-made alternatives, while the loan companies make all the profits.” — Mike, Somerville

