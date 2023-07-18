Readers Say Here’s why readers say their commute is worse since the Sumner Tunnel closure “This week has been miserable.” Vehicles merge at the entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on July 5, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

It’s no secret that Boston traffic has a reputation for being notoriously bad (we’re talking fourth worst in the world bad). And with the closure of the Sumner Tunnel, readers say traffic has only gotten worse.

The tunnel is one of Greater Boston’s major roads, with about 39,000 vehicles using it every day. It links East Boston and the North End, takes drivers to and from Logan Airport, and brings commuters from the North Shore into downtown and back.

The closure began on July 5 and will extend through the end of August to allow MassDOT to repair and improve the walls, deck, and ceiling inside the tunnel. While repairs are underway, those commuting by car have been asked to “ditch the drive” and use alternative modes of transportation such as the T, ferry, commuter rail, or bus to help manage the congestion.

The closure was expected to impact East Boston and North Shore residents, with state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver warning drivers specifically to “expect to see additional traffic and congestion.”

And they have. Sixty-two percent of the 41 people who responded to our poll about the tunnel closure said their commute has been going worse than they expected, with drivers making up the vast majority of those who said their commute has been negatively impacted. The remaining votes were equally split: 19 percent of readers said their commute was the same as before, and 19 percent said it was going better than expected.

How has your commute been impacted by the Sumner Tunnel closure so far? It’s going better than I expected 18% 8 It’s going worse than I expected 61% 27 It’s about the same 20% 9 How are you commuting while the tunnel is closed? By car 71% 30 The T 10% 4 Commuter Rail 7% 3 Bus 2% 1 Cycling 2% 1 Other 7% 3

Having a daily commute that is difficult or stressful can even impact your mental and physical health, according to California-based clinical psychologist Carla Manly.

“When we add on something [like commuting] that’s very difficult, stressful, and feels unavoidable, it can lead people to burnout, to excessive rates of stress that impact their mental health and their physical health,” she said.

Many respondents who commute by car said while they desire a shorter commute, taking public transportation is not always easier or more accessible.

An anonymous reader from Dorchester who recently came back from a trip to Washington D.C. said their usual 15- to 20-minute car ride to Logan Airport was about the same on the way there, but took over an hour and a half to get back home when they returned.

“We were traveling with my toddler who requires a stroller and a car seat, making public transportation a very difficult option,” they said. “Additionally, the Blue Line does not help get us any closer to our destination without multiple transfers. The Red Line is the most used metro line in Boston and the Blue Line has no direct connection to it, so the complimentary Blue Line access does not help many Boston metro users.”

Another reader, Dan from Everett, said he believes many drivers are dissuaded from using public transit because of its unreliability, which he said he believes contributes to the ever-increasing congestion on roads.

“It’s a shame public transit in this state is so unreliable that the roads are forced to be packed at any and all hours of the day – the tunnel closure just makes things exponentially worse,” he said.

Below you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers sharing what their commute has been like since the start of the closure, for better or worse.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How has your commute been impacted by the Sumner Tunnel closure so far?

It’s going worse than I expected

“There is much heavier than normal traffic, things are moving slower everywhere than they did before. There are no longer any usable alternate routes.” – Wayne, Tewksbury

“As a resident of Revere, I have avoided going anywhere outside of the North Shore, which is frustrating. For those of us who live in East Boston, Chelsea, Revere, etc., we feel like prisoners. The whole summer has been ruined; not attending a Red Sox game, going to the North End for the feasts, or heading to the Cape without sitting in a car for hours in gridlock. A sweaty free ride on the Blue Line doesn’t quite have the charm it seems to on paper. What is the logic of making repairs during the summer when people can finally go out and enjoy the warm weather? Summers in New England are only 12 weeks long. North Shore residents are trapped on one side of the tunnel for 8 of them unless they want to fight ridiculous traffic. Air travel is stressful enough, without adding an additional 2-3 hour commute from the airport.” – Linda C., Revere

“I have lived in the Boston area for the past 13 years. Half of the time, I have lived in Revere. Typically my commute would take 40-45 minutes to get to my job in Brighton if I left by 7:30 a.m. I have been leaving at 5:45-6:00 a.m. this week, and traffic has been 1 hour 15-45 minutes…This week has been miserable.” – James, Revere

“The commute to and from the airport has been awful. The amount of aggression that drivers have shown this week is almost scary. It’s only a matter of time before some serious road rage boils into a dangerous scenario.” – Anonymous reader

“Significantly worse than when the tunnel was closed last year. Going 4 miles from Everett to downtown Boston should take 15 minutes with no traffic. Prior to the tunnel [closure], traffic wasn’t great, but you’d get into town in about 25-30 minutes. Since the tunnel has closed it’s taken 50-55 minutes to travel those same 4 miles.” – Dan, Everett

It’s about the same

“I took the Silver Line to the airport from Central [Square] recently, it took about an hour. I had given myself extra time so as not to miss my flight, and it worked out okay. Caught the Silver Line on the way home a few days later, and I had the same experience: crowded but reasonable time compared to driving.” – M.S., Cambridge

“Traffic is the worst I’ve ever seen in the city, and that is mostly because of all the newly installed bike lanes. There has been no difference with the tunnel closure.” – Bill, Brighton

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinions.