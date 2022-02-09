Readers Weigh In Readers share what they think Tom Brady will do in retirement Here's what they say is next for the GOAT. Tom Brady in Tom Ford and Gisele Bundchen in Anthony Vaccarello at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, in New York, May 6, 2013.

Tom Brady is officially a retiree — from being an NFL quarterback at least.

Despite the fact that he followed the lead of many a New England snowbird and moved down to Florida in the twilight years of his career, Brady seems unlikely to fade into obscurity now that he has hung up his Bucs jersey.

Fans and countless people from the football and greater sports world have showered Brady with love and tributes for over a week, even before he made it official.

After 22 seasons playing NFL football, Brady leaves a lot of people — especially New England fans — wondering what will be next for the GOAT.

He could tend to his cryptocurrency, lifestyle, and fashion brands that he named in his retirement post. We know Brady will not sign a one-day contract to retire a Patriot — despite the rumors and a majority of the 495 respondents to our Boston.com poll who wanted it to be true — since a Pats spokesperson denied the claim last week. Then on Monday Brady told Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he will “never say never” about a possible NFL return. C’mon, Tom.

So we asked readers what they think Brady will do in retirement. Among the several dozen responses to our survey and on social media, readers shared their thoughts on Brady’s next chapter, from his relationship with football and business to his retiree lifestyle and even the offbeat ideas he could explore.

Ahead, take a look at reader predictions for what we’ll see Brady do in his next chapter.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Many readers believe Brady will remain in the public eye, some even say within the NFL.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. – The New York Times/Erin Baiano

Many Boston.com readers think that Brady will remain in football whether it’s as a coach, broadcaster, or even owner of his own NFL team.

“My wife is sure that Tom is waiting for coach Belichick to retire, so that he can come back to New England to coach the Patriots,” — Lyle J., Cambridge

“Buy an NFL franchise and raise the standards of NFL play.” — Jim C., East Falmouth

“Own the Miami Dolphins.” — T. Sawyer, Norwood

“I think he will eventually collaborate with a Silicon Valley entrepreneur to buy an NFL team.” — Dave M., Boston

“I think Brady will get into broadcasting. I think he loves the game too much to step away completely.” — Jamie T, Boston

“Broadcasting.” — John L., Tewksbury

Others think Brady will embrace the retiree lifestyle.

Tom Brady reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. – Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Some people think Brady’s move to Tampa was to get a head start on retirement, spend time with family and friends, and maybe even coach his kids.

“Golf and spend time with his family.” — A Boston.com reader from Andover

“Eat chocolate ice cream and play golf.” — Hermant S., Westford

“Caribbean living.” — A Boston.com reader in Hull

“Relax, go on vacation, just enjoy life with family and friends.” — Sully, Massachusetts

“Coach the boy’s little league.” — Richard G., Swampscott

Some readers shared unusual ideas.

Tom Brady attends the welterweight unification championship bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. – Al Bello/Getty

A few readers made suggestions on Brady’s future that were a little offbeat. We see you Phyllis T. in Ashburnham, who wrote, “Get into the HVAC biz.” Some might even quietly be in the same camp as Niall from Boston who said, “With any luck just go away. Patriots Nation is SO sick of him.”

So we also tapped our Instagram followers for their own predictions, but (for fun) asked for wrong answers only.

Whatever is next for Tom, it’s likely that New England fans, and the rest of the world, will have their eye out for it.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.