'Wish it was with the Patriots': Readers react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay "Every person is entitled to change their mind, that includes Tom Brady." Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL last week, just 40 days after making the decision to step away.

Since announcing he was reversing his decision and that his “place is still on the field,” Brady’s old teammates shared their reactions including retired Patriot Rob Ninkovich who appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” last week. The former Patriots outside linebacker asked, “When guys have everything and they’ve accomplished more than anyone but they still can’t let it go, at what point does Tom feel satisfied?”

On Monday, Brady shared a video of himself training with Julian Edelman, which sparked discussion on whether he’ll also come out retirement to play for the Bucs. Edelman, who would be following in the footsteps of former teammate Rob Gronkowski, was recently voted Brady’s most valuable teammate in a Boston.com reader bracket.

When we asked Boston.com readers to share their thoughts on Brady’s decision to return, a little over half of the 43 respondents to our survey were happy that there will be more time to watch the seven time Super Bowl champion suit up for his 23rd NFL season. Others have mostly soured on Brady, and the will he or won’t he situation created over the last few months, and believe he should have stuck with his decision to retire.

Ahead we share a sampling of reader reactions after learning of the GOAT’s latest announcement.

Reader submissions have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

“It’s awesome”

“I am so excited for him to play another season!” Cheryl G. from Springfield said. “I hope he has the best season of his career and may the season bring him another Super bowl win and joy in his heart that he will always enjoy! Wish it was with the Patriots but, oh well, I still enjoy watching him play.”

“I think it’s awesome. He had an unbelievable year last year, and his heart just wasn’t in retirement yet. Go TB12, except against the Pats!” James M. from Dorchester said.

“He has taken care of himself and his body far better than most athletes and I trust and support him in his decision. He is a testimony for doing the right thing so you can do great things for football,” John D from Brentwood said.

“Every person is entitled to change their mind, that includes Tom Brady,” a reader from Hingham said. “He’ll just know when the time is right, without a big to-do the next time, he decides to retire and just enjoy it as he deserves to.”

“Give it a rest already!”

“He has lost my respect. I thought he was different and not like Rodgers. Brady is showing his true colors, it’s not about just winning, he is petty and egomaniac like the rest of them,” Henry from Pepperell said.

“I think he should go out a champ and stay retired. Now he seems desperate or pitiful if he comes back. This is a mistake!” said Daryll S. from Cambridge.

“Give it a rest already! Let the newcomers get a chance to play. Relax, coach your kids football team!” Suzanne S said.

Jim R. from Las Vegas related his own retirement plans to Brady’s decision.

“I’m trying to get to retirement as I am 20 years older than him. And if I make it I won’t be coming back!” he said.