Restaurants Brasserie in the South End is cutting dinner service The restaurant's cafe will continue to serve breakfast and lunch daily.

Brasserie, the grand French restaurant tucked away in the South End, is pausing its evening dinner service as of today. The restaurant’s cafe, which serves coffee, croissants, and more, will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

Owner Jeff Gates cited staffing challenges, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation as reasons for the pause.

“It has been challenging for so many,” Gates wrote in an email to Boston.com. “Lives, careers, relationships, businesses, so much has been lost. Many are in the same environment, and quite a few are thriving. Unfortunately, we have not.”

Gates did not provide an estimate on when dinner service might resume.

Brasserie, which served classics like French onion soup, duck à l’orange, and steak frites, opened in May of last year. The restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed Gaslight, a once-bustling French-inspired brasserie that closed in 2020 after 15 years.

