Restaurants The Crab Shack brings Cajun-Asian seafood to Roslindale This will be the business' fourth spot in the country. The Crab Shack in Roslindale opened on Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of Chris Haynes

A new Cajun-Asian seafood restaurant has dropped anchor in Boston. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, this may be your next dining destination.

The Crab Shack officially opened at Roslindale Plaza on Dec. 1, serving guests freshly boiled and steamed seafood combos, tossed with spices and seasonings. Co-owners Jason Chen and Yi Li also operate Crab Shacks in Georgia, Florida, and Texas. They decided to bring the concept to New England because of Boston’s seafood culture, a press release stated.

“With the accessibility of the best and freshest seafood in Boston, we knew our fourth location should be here. This is a very delicious way to eat and a very, very good time,” Chen said in the release.

One highlight of the menu that customers enjoy is the group of six different “Shack Combo” meals, general manager Maggie Li told Boston.com. These include mixtures of crab, shrimp, lobster, mussels, potatoes, eggs, and more. Any selection of crab, such as the Dungeness, blue, rock, snow, and king can be substituted in, as well. The combos are boiled in a savory broth, enhanced with your choice of seasoning, then served straight from a bag, with a spice level of your choosing.

Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, garlic butter seasoning, lemon pepper, and the Shack special, a mix of everything. When choosing their spice levels, guests can pick no spice, very mild, mild, medium, hot, or extra hot.

“There’s a reason why it’s served in a [clear] bag,” Yi Li said, with the help of a translator. “They don’t have to [search] through a bowl to find what they’re looking for.”

Guests can also order fried seafood platters, featuring items like tilapia, catfish, and whiting. Appetizers, such as chicken wings, hush puppies, and popcorn shrimp, are available. Families can enjoy eating without utensils, and using your hands is encouraged. The spot has a large bar and offers beer, wine, and spirits.

In the Boston area, restaurants serving Cajun-style seafood have had an evolving presence in recent years, with the opening of The Boiling Crab in Cambridge, Happy Crab in Somerville, Holly Crab in Packard’s Corner, Bootleg Special in the South End, and Shaking Crab in multiple locations.

The Crab Shack is open in Roslindale from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Crab Shack, American Legion Shopping Center, 950 American Legion Highway, Roslindale

