Here's where to order 4 cocktails ahead of Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving plans are in order: the guest list has been set, you’ve been searching for the best cranberry sauce ingredients, and you’ve even picked out a classic pie. As the holiday gets closer, you may just need some time to unwind. Now is the best time to celebrate, and maybe you’d like to head out with a family member or friend and say cheers to the end of fall and the good times ahead.

We’ve rounded up four cocktails from restaurants and bars in the Boston area where you can catch up with a confidante and enjoy a festive drink before Thanksgiving.

If you’re in the Seaport, stop by Tuscan Kitchen to try a cocktail that will get you in the spirit of the season, the Betty the Yeti-ni ($16). The drink blends together cranberry spiced pear, elderflower, lemon, Bully Boy vodka, and is finished with cranberry and rosemary garnish. Paired with an order of crab cakes, the beverage is a prelude to the holidays to come. Available through the end of December. 64 Seaport Blvd., Boston

This cocktail ($14) was inspired by a hot toddy, with a twist, according to Time Out Market beverage director and assistant general manager Matt Harding. It’s made with apple cider, butter washed Jefferson’s Reserve Very Small Batch bourbon, lemon juice, Gran Gala liqueur, and cinnamon syrup. Dishes that would pair well with it include pulled pork sliders from Blue Ribbon BBQ or the Fenway Burger from Nu Burger. Available through the end of November. 401 Park Dr., Boston

Composed of Bulleit rye whiskey, chestnut puree, and orange bitters, the Chestnut Old Fashioned ($17) has rich and earthy flavors, balanced by a hint of sweetness from orange and vanilla accents. The cocktail would be best savored with a holiday appetizer, like baked brie, or a classic fall dessert, such as apple or pumpkin pie. Available through the winter season. The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston

The flavors of fall all come together in a glass, when you enjoy a Pumpkin-tini ($15). The cocktail blends together house-made pumpkin spice, house infused vanilla vodka, and Irish cream. It accompanies a plate of pan seared salmon surprisingly well — it may have something to do with the dish’s miso glaze, said general manager Paul Chioccariello. Available through the winter holidays. 2269 Dorchester Ave., Boston