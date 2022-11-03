Shopping 7 local companies appeared on Oprah’s annual ‘Favorite Things’ list "We’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!" The Dawn Gloves from Top It Off in West Roxbury were featured on Oprah's list. Photo courtesy of Top If Off

Every year, Oprah Daily releases a “Favorite Things” holiday shopping list, and this season, Oprah Winfrey and her team named seven products from Massachusetts companies.

Included on the list are the Dawn Glove from Top It Off in West Roxbury, the SeaCycled Duck Float Boot from Sperry in Waltham, the Striped 80-Inch x 25-Inch Travel Wrap from Alpine Cashmere in Lexington, the Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack from Revolution Cooking in Woburn, the Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System from Coravin in Burlington, the Reusable Makeup Removers from Dock and Bay in Westford, and the Draw Your Own Apron from Cece DuPraz in Marblehead.

Advertisement:

“This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!),” wrote Oprah on Oprah Daily. “So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!”

Top It Off’s $22 Dawn Glove comes in a plaid pattern and has touchscreen capabilities, so that you can use your phone while wearing them. Oprah wrote, “These gloves are from a female-owned business called Top It Off Accessories, and I am going to top them off by giving them with some hand cream.”

The $95 Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot has a water resistant design and are made from recycled polyester. “My favorite part: The zipper makes them easy to get on and off,” Oprah wrote.

Alpine Cashmere’s travel wrap can be bought for $199, and it can be used as “a scarf, a wrap, or even a travel blanket.” Oprah wrote, “It’s hard to choose a fave color combo—they’re all so great.”

Oprah called Revolution Cooking’s Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack, valued at $400, the “iPhone of toasters.” “You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside,” she wrote.

Advertisement:

The Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System, priced at $199, is a tool that lets you open a bottle of wine without removing the cork. Oprah wrote, “The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there. Along with the wine preserver, you’ll get an aerator and a bottle sleeve, too.”

Dock and Bay’s $16 Reusable Makeup Removers are eco-friendly wipes to use in place of towels. “Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash,” Oprah wrote.

The Cece DuPraz $78 Draw Your Own Apron is a great gift for children. Oprah wrote, “Give it to a child and let them doodle with the drawing kit, then their parent sends their masterpiece to the company and it will be embroidered on a 100 percent cotton canvas apron and sent back.”

The full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 is featured on Oprah Daily and will appear in the winter issue of O Quarterly magazine.

Do you have a favorite local business in Greater Boston? Tell us which local businesses you want to shout out by filling out the survey below or emailing [email protected] and we’ll feature them in an ongoing series highlighting the region’s most beloved entrepreneurs and the products and services they provide.