Shopping Birch St. House & Garden is your one-stop shop for the holidays "Whatever you can imagine, Birch St. has a find you will love." Birch St. House & Garden during the holiday season. Elizabeth Swanson/Birch St. House & Garden

With the arrival of December comes the frenzy of holiday shopping. Few know that better than the owner of Birch St. House & Garden, a Roslindale gift store that has spent the last two decades making sure shoppers are covered, particularly during the holiday rush.

The boutique, located in Roslindale Village, is small but offers a wide selection of products made by local fair-trade designers, including everything from toys to home decor.

“The best part of my day is helping a customer pick out the perfect gift and then packaging it up beautifully,” Elizabeth Swanson, the store’s owner, told Boston.com.

That personal touch she describes is felt by her customers. Each holiday season, we ask Boston.com readers to share their favorite local businesses in the region. Birch St. House & Garden was one of their top recommendations.

“Birch St. House and Garden is an amazing little shop in Roslindale Village that has been providing an amazing assortment of home, toys, and style goods that are unique [and] fun…The staff is warm and friendly, the inventory changes over with the seasons and it’s right across from Distraction Brewery so you can grab a pint after you’re done shopping,” Heath A., a reader from Roslindale, shared.

Another perk that’s especially appreciated this time of year is their complimentary gift wrapping.

“[Your purchase] will be gift-wrapped for you free of charge. It should be the place on every man’s shopping list to find that great gift and have it gift-wrapped for you so you don’t just hand over a bag,” Heath A. said.

Established in 2001 by founder Erin Brayton, Birch St. House & Garden first opened at the corner of Birch Street and South Street, as a place for Brayton to share her love of crafts and gardening, according to the store’s website.

Swanson was a part-time worker at the store when it first opened and took over ownership in November of 2008, after six years as an employee.

“From the start, I knew this was just the place for me,” Swanson said. “Today, I’m thrilled to be fulfilling my dream of owning a gift store in my neighborhood.”

Shoppers at Birch St. House & Garden can find everything from furniture, candles, garden accessories, wall decor, jewelry, housewares, bath and body specialties, toys, baby gifts, handbags, table linens, garden accents, gift cards, and more.

“I love to mix vintage finds with everyday essentials for your home and garden,” Swanson said. “Turn a corner and find the same mix for yourself in our jewelry and accessories section. Tucked at the back of the store, we offer a selection of baby and child gifts.”

Boston.com readers said Birch St House & Garden has everything you need to get through your holiday shopping list.

“It is my go-to for gift buying,” said Catherine from Roslindale. “There is something unique or special for everyone on my list.”

The store has been so popular with readers that it was featured in Boston.com’s local shopping guide both this year and last year.

“It’s a great little gift shop with all kinds of interesting, creative, and unique products,” said Elaine from West Roxbury. “From fashion to stationary, bird baths, pottery, babies to adults. Indoor, outdoor — whatever you can imagine, Birch St. has a find you will love.”

This store is one of over 100 local businesses recommended by readers as among the best in the Greater Boston area.