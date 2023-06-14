Summer 11 amusement and water parks to visit in New England this summer Find an amusement park near you for some summer thrills. Roller coaster at Six Flags New England. Associated Press

If you are looking for your next summer outing, consider a trip to an amusement park filled with rides, slides, games, food, and more.

Boston.com has compiled a list of 11 amusement and water parks across New England to check out this summer. Each park is driving distance from Boston, and offers something unique whether you are an adrenaline junkie, looking for fun with the kids, or even want to celebrate Christmas in July.

Below you’ll find our list of 11 New England amusement and water parks to visit this summer and their special features. We’ve also included a map featuring all the parks so you can start planning your trip. Got a recommendation? Vote for your favorite park in our poll below.

Aquaboggan is the perfect water park for families with young kids. Located approximately 100 miles from Boston in Saco, Maine, explore the multiple attractions that the whole family can do together from racing on water slides, relaxing in a giant wave pool, scaling the aquasaucer, and more.

Features: Aquaboggan features water attractions for all ages from the Toddler Splash N’ Play to the Turbo Drop water slide. When its time to dry off, check out their mini golf, Grand Prix Raceway, or catch a movie across the street at the newly reopened Saco Drive-In.

980 Portland Rd., Saco, Maine

From its antique carousel to its log flume Canobie Lake is just over 30 miles north of Boston and the perfect place to take the family. Rides at this Salem, New Hampshire attraction are great for all ages, including those who don’t like their roller coasters too intense. Canobie Lake also offers arcade games, puzzle rooms, and carnival games.

Features: Thrill-seekers will want to ride Untamed, the roller coaster that boasts a 97-degree drop. Be sure to check out the two rides that pay homage to Boston: the Boston Harbor Patrol and the Boston Tea Party.

85 N. Policy St., Salem, New Hampshire

The Cape Cod Inflatable Park is not your average water park. This seasonal attraction is located an hour and a half south of Boston and claims to be the largest inflatable park in the country. It’s comprised of a water park and inflatable arena. Bring the kids for a dip in the wave pool or bounce away on one of their many inflatables. The Park is located in Yarmouth which was recently named as a reader-recommended road trip destination in Massachusetts for its beaches and relaxing environment.

Features: Play among the inflatables, cool off in the Wicked Waves Water Park, or win it all at the Shark Tank arcade. After a day at the park, stay for the nearby beaches.

518 Main St., West Yarmouth, Massachusetts

If you want to beat the heat this summer and tackle some wild rollercoasters, go to Funtown Splashtown where you can have the best of both worlds. Located in Saco, Maine and just a few minutes from Aquaboggan, this spot offers a wide variety of rides and attractions.

Features: Ride the Excalibur, Maine’s only wooden roller coaster, or the log flume which is the longest and tallest in New England. You can also catch some fireworks right in the amusement park. Stop by on July 3 or July 29 for a fireworks show that light up the sky.

774 Portland Rd., Saco, Maine

At Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut, you can enjoy your time at the park and a bit of history. Located approximately two hours from Boston, Lake Compounce is the oldest amusement park in the U.S. that is still in operation. If you have visited before, you have likely been on their Boulder Dash, a wooden roller coaster that takes you on a fast ride passing trees and boulders along the mountainside.

Features: After catching the Boulder Dash, which features new steel tracks, slow it down with the park’s other attractions. Cool off along the Croc-O-Nile floating river or ride along the lake in their open-air trolley. Don’t miss the free concerts every Saturday this summer with park admission where you can take in the new floating lake stage, or stay for the 9 p.m. fireworks show throughout July.

185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol, Connecticut

Looking for a beach day where you can also play arcade games and go on dizzying rides? Palace Playland has both. Located approximately 90 minutes from Boston on Old Orchard Beach in Maine, this park offers a day of games, rides, and cotton candy. Afterward, take a stroll down by the beach to catch the sunset.

Features: This park has everything from the classic park food like candy apples and fried dough, thrill rides like Power Surge and Riptide, and tons of games at their arcade. End your day on the top of their ferries wheel and get a view of the ocean. Then catch their weekly fireworks show every Thursday night at 9:45 p.m.

1 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Along Lake Quassapaug in Middlebury, Connecticut you’ll find Quassy Amusement and Waterpark. This spot is about a two-hour drive from Boston and has beach activities and rides to fill your summer outing. Check out the pedal boats then take yourself over to the Wooden Warrior roller coaster and the Grand Carousel. You can’t go wrong, whether you wan to relax by the lake or enjoy the thrill of the park, Quassy has you covered.

Features: Rent a cabana with family or friends for your trip, and hop between rides, the lake, Splash Away Bay waterpark, and your private lounge all day.

2132 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury, CT

Christmas may be months away, but you don’t have to wait that long at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Just under three hours from Boston, you can celebrate the holiday this summer and delight in the yule log flume, Santa’s house, and skyway sleigh.

Features: Visit the Santa’s Village reindeer rendezvous to say hello to Santa’s reindeer while they rest up before December.

528 Presidential Hwy, Jefferson, New Hampshire

It’s hard to get bored at Six Flags, there’s just so much to do. Just under two hours from Boston, Six Flags offers nine different sections in its park including a kids area and a waterpark with a swimming area and waterslides. Six Flags also has multiple food courts and games so if you need a break, grab a quick bite and try your luck to win a prize.

Features: For adrenaline junkies, don’t miss Superman The Ride for a ride that travels 77 MPH and features a 208 foot drop. For the families with little ones, check out the park’s new Dino Off Road Adventure for viewing life-size dinosaurs in a safari-style vehicle. Before you go, grab a photo at a Looney Tunes character meet-and-greet on Main Street.

Distance from Boston: Approx. 97 miles

1623 Main St., Agawam, Massachusetts

Just under three hours from Boston, Story Land takes amusement park nostalgia to the next level by bringing you back to the stories from your childhood. Take a spin on Turtle Twirl, then slide down the bamboo chutes, and finally step inside Cinderella’s castle.

Features: Bring your little ones to drive the mini tractors, then cool off at Oceans of Fun Sprayground. Story Land isn’t just for kids — grownups can go for their Nostalgia Nights and enjoy the rides, snacks, an adult beverage, and live music.

850 NH-16, Glen, New Hampshire

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a park to spend your entire day. About an hour from Boston, you’ll be riding the slides that range from intense to soft levels, so the whole family can be sure to enjoy the park.

Features: For a full-sensory ride, try out the Hyperlight, a new water slide offering vibrant light and sound experiences through its multi-color star field.

2300 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, New Hampshire

