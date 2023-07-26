Summer

Beat the heat at these 87 pools and splash pads in Boston

Plus, share your favorite swimming spot with us.

A girl is in mid-air jumping into a pool in Boston.
Talia Cerqueira (cq) was at the BCYF Mirabella Pool in Boston's South End neighborhood. Jonathan Wiggs Globe Staff Reporter

By Annie Jonas

Dangerous heat is coming to Boston this week, meaning it might be time to grab your bathing suit and head to a pool or splash pad near you.

A heat wave is set to begin on Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the 90s and continuing through Saturday.

“High humidity will push ‘feels like’ temps to near 100° by Friday,” WCVB’s Cindy Fitzgibbon said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced emergency safety measures to keep residents cool and safe from the high temperatures and humidity.

A heat advisory will be in effect from Thursday through Friday, Wu said over Twitter.

Beaches are also a great place to cool off – be sure to check yours isn’t currently closed due to high levels of bacteria – or you can partake in a little confectionary cool-down with our ultimate guide to ice cream in Greater Boston.

Check out these local splash pads and pools in Boston, and tell us about your favorite spot below.

We will update the list as reader recommendations are shared. 

