How will sports betting in Massachusetts impact you? You tell us

On Jan. 31, sports betting will be officially legalized in Massachusetts.

On Jan. 31, sports betting will be officially legalized in Massachusetts.

Beginning at 10 a.m. people will be allowed to visit one of the three casinos in the state and place wagers on sporting events, given they are over the age of 21.

The three eligible casinos are the MGM in Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, and the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

For people interested in mobile betting, the option is going to have a delayed launch. The current estimate for when people will be able to use mobile sportsbooks is sometime in March but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Massachusetts will become one of 35 U.S. states to have legalized sports betting, but is it the right decision? Let us know your thoughts below on the legalization of it and if you consider partaking in the future.

