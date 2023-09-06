Tell Us Tell Us: What is your favorite Tom Brady memory during his 20 years with the Patriots? Tom Brady is set to make his return to Gillette Stadium during Sunday’s season opener against the Eagles. Tom Brady won six Super Bowls during his 20 seasons with the Patriots. Jim Davis /Globe Staff

Sunday will mark the start of a new year for the Patriots, with their 2023 regular-season slate set to begin with a Week 1 matchup against the Eagles.

But the Patriots’ showdown against the reigning NFC championships will also stand as Tom Brady’s anticipated return to Foxborough, with the legendary QB set to be honored in front of over 65,000 fans after finally ending his Hall-of-Fame career in February.

Even as he prepares for the Eagles, Brady’s return to Gillette hasn’t been lost on Bill Belichick, who was asked on WEEI earlier this week about his favorite memory involving his longtime QB.

“Well, there are six of them that come to mind,” Belichick said of Brady’s numerous contributions to the Patriots. “Can’t say enough about Tom — what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to me personally.

“He just epitomized everything you would want in a player — his work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field. … For so many years, he set a standard of daily performance which turned into yearly performance which turned into not only a Hall of Fame career, but probably the best career of all time in the National Football League.”

Belichick’s comment about Brady’s six titles in New England has us wondering:

What is your favorite Tom Brady memory with the Patriots?

Is is “28-3”?

The “Tuck Rule”?

A memorable Brady vs. Peyton Manning battle?

The march down the field in Super Bowl XXXVI?

Whether it be the Super Bowl or a random regular-season contest, there are no shortage of highlights from Brady’s two decades in Foxborough.

So which one stands out to you?

Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

What is your favorite Tom Brady memory with the Patriots?

