Are you excited for snow this week? Share with us.

Winter may have had a slow start, but it looks like it will come back strong this week with three storms. Forecasters are projecting two to five inches of snow and winds at 35 mph in Eastern Massachusetts beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday and continuing into Tuesday evening. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Bill Simpson said this storm could be the first “plowable” snowfall in Greater Boston area this winter. So, are you ready to bundle up and have a slow Tuesday commute?

We know the snow predictions may leave some of you upset — we get it. A couple weeks ago, Boston.com polled readers for their thoughts on the warm winter temperatures this season following an arctic blast that brought cold and wind. Most of the respondents (54%) were enjoying the mild season. “I have to say, my mood has been so much better since I’m not worrying about shoveling snow,” Gina B. wrote. Forty-two percent of respondents said they missed winter weather, and even Gina B. added, “I know my husband and kiddo love the snow so I am a little bummed that they aren’t getting it.”

Some readers said they hated the shoveling, the cold, the icy commute, and the bills they had to pay for heating. While those who were pro-cold winter weather said it allowed them to enjoy winter activities like sledding, getting cozy, and made them feel like they were actually living in a location that had four seasons.

Many of you may be getting your wish, because winter weather is definitely what’s in store this week. There were range of reasons for why people were for or against winter in Boston.

Whether you are getting your wish for cold winter weather or against the projected “winter sandwich,” we can agree that the weather fluctuations are simultaneously toying with our emotions and meeting everyone’s wishes.

So, how are you feeling about it? Are you still happy about the winter weather or have you changed your mind? Let us know what you think of the upcoming winter storms in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.