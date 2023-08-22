Tell Us Readers: Are you feeling optimistic about the economy? We want to know if recent economic improvements have made a difference in your life. As inflation declines and job growth increases, some experts feel confident about the economy.

In the last month, economic experts have started to breathe sighs of relief about the state of the U.S. economy. Inflation is down, wages and jobs are increasing, and it appears that the nation may avoid another recession.

Confidence in the economy is also on the rise among Massachusetts employers, who are feeling optimistic about business for the first time since March, according to The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index. The new optimism is a result of economic growth both nationally and statewide. The Massachusetts economy “grew at a 4 percent annual rate during the second quarter and the commonwealth’s unemployment rate now sits at an historic low of 2.6 percent,” according to the study.

“A strong job market, vibrant consumer spending, and resurgent business investment continue to move the economy in a positive direction. The job market remains particularly strong, giving Americans money to spend,” said Sara Johnson, chair of the board of economic advisors for AIM said in a press release.

But while economists and employers are seeing improvements, the perspective of the average American may differ. A recent CNN poll found that 51 percent of Americans believe that the economy is still in a downturn and another 28 percent said that while conditions aren’t worsening, they’ve yet to see improvements.

The disparity could come from dissatisfaction with personal finances. Even as the economy improves, many Americans have had to change their grocery shopping habits, drive less, and forgo nonessentials to stay within a budget. In cities with high costs of living, residents say they struggle to find affordable housing. Fifty-five percent of respondents in CNN’s survey said they were unhappy with their personal financial situation.

We want to know: How are you feeling about the economy? Has declining inflation and job growth made a difference in your life or are you still concerned about an incoming recession?

Tell us if you’re feeling confident about the state of the local and national economy by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future Boston.com article.